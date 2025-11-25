7 Winter Colour Combinations That Are Incredibly Chic and Look So Classy

Winter is well and truly upon us and with the days getting darker much earlier and the cold weather really setting in, it can be a struggle to find things that spark joy. For me, it’s a well-timed new-season addition to my wardrobe and I’m relying on said buy to provide that much-needed dopamine hit. Cosy jumpers, chunky boots, lots of layering and an array of textures... yes, a winter wardrobe is one of my favourites.
With a new season comes new trending colours, and as much as I’m a minimalist who tends to stick to neutral tones, this winter I’m loving the fact that brighter hues are more prevalent. While I usually gravitate towards blacks, greys and browns, this year I’ve become a bit more experimental with my styling, and am slowly incorporating more daring colour combinations into my looks.
Whether it’s pairing the colour of the season, burgundy, with black, opting for something a bit more out there like red and pink, or sticking to my usual neutral vibe with a chocolate brown and ecru duo, there’s a whole range of sleek colour combinations to keep on your radar this winter. Scroll on to see the winter 2025 colour combinations I'm copying, and that I suggest you copy too...
7 Winter Fashion Colour Combinations for 2025:
1. Chocolate Brown + Ecru
Style Notes: As someone that prefers neutral hues, I’m thrilled about the chocolate brown trend. Pairing it with a lighter tone and sticking in the ecru hues remit gives it a softer, more polished finish and is a great way to bring whites into your winter wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
This comes in four different colours.
TOTEME
Garderob Pleated Woven Tapered Pants
The shape of these trousers are so chic.
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
Mango is my high-street favourite for coats.
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon East West Vanilla
Such a sleek style that will quickly become an every day staple.
2. Red + Pink
Style Notes: Emmanuelle’s red and pink look has completely sold a brighter palette to me and I’m desperate to recreate it. Opting for a deeper red rather than a bright, cherry hue contrasts the soft pink so well and makes it feel more winter appropriate.
Shop the Trend:
OMHU
TunØ Merino Wool Beanie
A new beanie in winter is a no brainer.
Navygrey
The Brushed Shetland
This looks so cosy.
COS
Wool-Blend Straight-Leg Trousers
Wool-blend trousers are ideal in the winter for extra warmth.
Bottega Veneta
Small Pinacoteca
This features Bottega Veneta's signature Intrecciato design.
3. Khaki + Brown
Style Notes: While khaki and brown is usually associated with a more utilitarian style, that doesn’t always have to be the case. As chic as that is, it’s not always the right look for the occasion. Opting for more classic pieces like Francesca makes it feel more everyday wearable.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Wool-Trimmed Long Car Coat
There's nothing quite like buying a new coat at the start of the new season.
Strathberry
Kite Hobo Maxi
This bag is at the top of my wishlist and I can't stop thinking about it.
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Leg Flannel Trousers in Khaki
I recently bought these trousers and have got so much wear out of them already.
ALLUDE
Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Maxi Dress
A jumper dress is one of my most worn items in winter.
4. Grey + Pale Pink
Style Notes: There is just something about grey and pale pink that scratches something in my brain. The softness of the pastel pink paired with a deep, dark grey is such a chic colour combination and the contrast of them together undeniably works so well.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Knit Jumper With Back Detail
I always wear a basic white t-shirt under a crew neck jumper.
ARKET
Mohair-Wool Blend Scarf
I immediately bought this.
Ganni
Light Pink Fitted Rib Knit Wool Beanie
Ganni's beanie hats are amongst their best sellers.
Kiltane
Raeburn Cashmere Jumper - Grey
This is made from 100% pure cashmere.
5. Burgundy + Black
Style Notes: It comes as no surprise that burgundy is on this list. Arguably the colour of the year at this point, not just the season, we don’t see any signs of it disappearing any time soon. Pairing it with black makes it so wearable and easily added into any wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
Gap
Burgundy Red Cotton Jumper
This is such a good price for a piece you'll wear for years to come.
Whistles
Black Leather a Line Skirt
Leather is such a good way to bring texture to any outfit.
VERONICA BEARD
Bateman Cropped Leather Jacket
The rich burgundy tone of this jacket is irresistible.
TORY BURCH
Paneled Leather Knee Boots
A staple style.
6. Grey + Red
Style Notes: If there’s one colour I’ve always loved, it’s red, but with that being said, I do find it quite an intimidating colour to wear. I love how Amira has paired it with a grey – it makes it feel so much easier to wear and this is one I’m definitely going to be recreating.
Shop the Trend:
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat
This coat is a classic that you'll bring out year after year.
LISA YANG
Kristy Cashmere Sweater
This makes such a statement.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Grey tailored trousers are one of my most worn pieces in my wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Medium Split Leather Lady Bag
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
7. Navy + Black
Style Notes: It’s often said that you shouldn’t wear navy and black together, but it’s a rule I just can’t get behind. I wear it a lot and find it such a chic, flattering combination. It gives such a sleek, sophisticated look – a personal favourite outfit of mine is a navy slip skirt paired with a chunky black knit.
Shop the Trend:
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Cashmere Sweater
I love the ribbed hem finish.
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt
I'd wear with a chunky black jumper and knee-high boots.