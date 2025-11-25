7 Winter Colour Combinations That Are Incredibly Chic and Look So Classy

We're fully in the throes of winter now, so I thought it was about time I rounded up the winter colour combinations that always look chic. Scroll on to see my list.

(Image credit: @lisonseb, @emmanuellek_, @nlmarilyn)
By
published
in Features

Winter is well and truly upon us and with the days getting darker much earlier and the cold weather really setting in, it can be a struggle to find things that spark joy. For me, it’s a well-timed new-season addition to my wardrobe and I’m relying on said buy to provide that much-needed dopamine hit. Cosy jumpers, chunky boots, lots of layering and an array of textures... yes, a winter wardrobe is one of my favourites.

With a new season comes new trending colours, and as much as I’m a minimalist who tends to stick to neutral tones, this winter I’m loving the fact that brighter hues are more prevalent. While I usually gravitate towards blacks, greys and browns, this year I’ve become a bit more experimental with my styling, and am slowly incorporating more daring colour combinations into my looks.

Whether it’s pairing the colour of the season, burgundy, with black, opting for something a bit more out there like red and pink, or sticking to my usual neutral vibe with a chocolate brown and ecru duo, there’s a whole range of sleek colour combinations to keep on your radar this winter. Scroll on to see the winter 2025 colour combinations I'm copying, and that I suggest you copy too...

7 Winter Fashion Colour Combinations for 2025:

1. Chocolate Brown + Ecru

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Style Notes: As someone that prefers neutral hues, I’m thrilled about the chocolate brown trend. Pairing it with a lighter tone and sticking in the ecru hues remit gives it a softer, more polished finish and is a great way to bring whites into your winter wardrobe.

2. Red + Pink

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Emmanuelle’s red and pink look has completely sold a brighter palette to me and I’m desperate to recreate it. Opting for a deeper red rather than a bright, cherry hue contrasts the soft pink so well and makes it feel more winter appropriate.

3. Khaki + Brown

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: While khaki and brown is usually associated with a more utilitarian style, that doesn’t always have to be the case. As chic as that is, it’s not always the right look for the occasion. Opting for more classic pieces like Francesca makes it feel more everyday wearable.

4. Grey + Pale Pink

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Style Notes: There is just something about grey and pale pink that scratches something in my brain. The softness of the pastel pink paired with a deep, dark grey is such a chic colour combination and the contrast of them together undeniably works so well.

5. Burgundy + Black

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: It comes as no surprise that burgundy is on this list. Arguably the colour of the year at this point, not just the season, we don’t see any signs of it disappearing any time soon. Pairing it with black makes it so wearable and easily added into any wardrobe.

6. Grey + Red

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Style Notes: If there’s one colour I’ve always loved, it’s red, but with that being said, I do find it quite an intimidating colour to wear. I love how Amira has paired it with a grey – it makes it feel so much easier to wear and this is one I’m definitely going to be recreating.

7. Navy + Black

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: It’s often said that you shouldn’t wear navy and black together, but it’s a rule I just can’t get behind. I wear it a lot and find it such a chic, flattering combination. It gives such a sleek, sophisticated look – a personal favourite outfit of mine is a navy slip skirt paired with a chunky black knit.

