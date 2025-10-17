If I’m honest, I’ve been in a bit of a styling rut this season. As I adjust to the cooler climate, it feels as though my imagination has depleted with the temperature. Reflecting the season’s more subdued surroundings, I’ve been reaching for black, white and grey outfits on repeat—an easy, if slightly uninspired, default.
That’s why I felt a genuine wave of inspiration when I spotted Victoria Beckham out this week, wearing a colour combination that instantly lifted my mood. Welcoming colour into her autumn rotation in her typically fuss-free way, Beckham reminded me how refreshing a considered injection of colour can feel. Her choice? A pairing of pale pink and burgundy.
Styling a calf-grazing dress in the prettiest shade of pink, Beckham offset the sugary tone with rich burgundy accessories. A pair of peep-toe heels and a Hermès handbag—both in the same decadent shade—grounded the look, creating a two-tone palette that felt feminine but not overly sweet.
For the longest time, I’d assumed pink and burgundy would clash, but in reality, they complement each other perfectly. The result is a grown-up palette that feels energetic and elegant in equal measure. Inspired to bring some colour back into my own rotation, I’ll be revisiting Beckham’s chic combination all season long.
If you’re tempted to do the same, read on to shop Victoria’s exact look, plus my edit of the best pink and burgundy pieces to try this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.