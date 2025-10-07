I Just Got a Manicure, But I’m Already Booking Another Appointment for Jennie’s C-French Tips

As I type this sentence, I'm sporting a fresh coat of burgundy nail polish—moody, elegant, and oozing with autumn charm. The polish isn't even eight hours old, yet I already have my next manicure on the books. Nothing against the seasonal classic, of course (love you always, burgundy!), but that's just what happens when you spot a minimalist nail design so chic it simply must be recreated in record time. See, nail trends ebb and flow at the speed of light, so when you clock one that somehow hasn't yet hit the mainstream? Go, go, go.
The mani in question: a C-French inspired by Blackpink's Jennie Kim. What in the world is a C-French? So glad you asked! See below for the full breakdown.
Consider the C-French a literal twist on the classic French manicure. Instead of simply tracing the "smile line" of the nail's free edge, you'd continue the curve down the nail plate and across the cuticle—you know, like the letter C. It's a subtle tweak, but it's one that adds a playful touch to the timeless look, especially if you choose a bold color for the intricate design. For Jennie's tips, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt opted for a barely-there base (a mix of OPI's Bubble Bath and Bare My Soul) with a pop of red (OPI's Big Apple Red, which is conveniently on-sale for Amazon Big Deal Days) for the C-curve. The result? A bold, eye-catching accent that still appears minimal-chic.
You can choose any colorful polish you please, but that sheer pink and cherry red combo is always a winner in my book. For more of an autumn twist, you could even draw the C-shape with a burgundy or plum polish—both stunning options that make manicures look instantly more expensive. At-home nail artists, you can find Ganzorigt's exact product lineup below, plus more on-trend color options I personally can't wait to try out next.
