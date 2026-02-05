If a "Royal" Manicure Is What You're After, Experts Suggest This Chicer-Than-White French-Tip Color

Look, nothing against classic pink and white tips, but perennially cool beauty fans know a colorful French mani is the key to looking luxe in 2026. You see, unlike bolder nail art (which does have its time and place, I should note), simply dipping your nails in burgundy, blue, or brown allows you to add a little something extra while keeping your overall nail look minimalist-chic—like tossing a pretty, on-trend accessory on a capsule wardrobe item.
There's a smattering of hues you can choose, but if you want to really lean into opulence, experts recommend selecting one expensive-looking shade: dark purple. "Purple is such a regal shade that, when deep enough, is a stark contrast to the traditional French," declares professional nail tech Lia Smith. Be it plum, eggplant, or a red-tinged mulberry, a super-rich purple also pairs excellently with just about any outfit; essentially, you could consider it a neutral, especially when paired with a glossy, "your nails but better" base.
That said, you don't necessarily need to follow the typical French-mani playbook. "Designs can run the gamut, from the classic French with deep purple line work to a marbled French to each tip a different shade of purple and many more in between," Smith shares. You could also layer deep-purple tips on a soft-lavender base to really "pump up the chic factor." Ahead, find 15 more ideas you'll want to show your manicurist.
The Best Dark Purple French Manicure Ideas
Color-Blocked Chrome
Chrome French tips are also such a chic upgrade, as are mix-and-match polishes. Why not combine multiple trends into one, ultra-luxe nail look?
Classic Colorful French
Simply swap your white tips for purple, and you'll instantly upgrade your regular mani. Straightforward and classy.
Dense Berry
You could also opt for a slightly thicker French design with the same deep-berry shade. Both routes look incredibly luxe, especially set against a light-pink base.
Coquette Details
These ultra-girly nails pair best with ballet flats and swaths of lace. Coquette nail designs (from hearts to bows to pretty little rhinestones) have skyrocketed in popularity on TikTok over the last several months, and I happen to believe they look chic no matter the season. That said, you don't have to stick with red or pink polish! A swoon-worthy dark purple adds a little mystery to the romance.
Purple Velvet
Velvet nail polishes (aka polishes with magnetic pigments) have such an eye-catching, almost 3D effect, and the purple French design makes it look practically galactic. I can't stop staring!
Flash of Silver
A slash of chrome provides such beautiful contrast. While this set is definitely a departure from the classic French design, I love the use of negative space here. The geometric shapes also offer a gorgeous art-deco effect.
Crocodile French
You heard it here first: Animal-print nails are on the up and up. Prints of all kinds (leopard! zebra! crocodile!) have had their moment in the fashion space, and now we're seeing the trend take shape in miniature French-mani forms. It's safe to say you'll find crocodile sets like the one above on the chicest hands all season.
Crisp Almond
Almond-shaped nails just can't help but look expensive. When paired with dark purple French, however, they look downright lavish.
Almond Croc
What do you get when you cross almond nails with a crocodile pattern? This eternally chic French set.
Mismatched Blooms
Who says floral nail art has to feel juvenile? For the maximalists among us, this mismatched set—complete with polka dots and tiny gold decals—looks so elevated. A pinky base as opposed to white will also add a tasteful, monochromatic touch.
Sparkly Chevron
Calling it now: Chevron nails are about to have a major comeback. To help the signature zigzag pattern look a little more stylish, mix and match your polishes and slick on a glittery topcoat. A little sparkle never steers you wrong.
Baby French
I always love a micro-French moment. The super-thin outline makes this red-toned purple look even more elegant.
Squoval Sets
Almond nails may whisper elegance, but squoval nails (a combination of square and oval) are the most universally flattering. It's a perfect shape for shorter nail lengths, but a micro-French will create the illusion of longer tips—win-win.
Alternating Designs
There are too many nail trends in this mismatched manicure to count. Crocodile print! Chrome! Cherries! That said, keeping it monochromatic with the same dark purple polish is a smart choice; it keeps all those designs from feeling too overwhelming.
Purple Coffins
Take it from celebrity nail artist Katie Masters: French manicures were basically made for coffin nails. "French tips look great on long coffin-shaped nails because of the nice angles of the corners," she tells Who What Wear about the nail shape. "It ends up looking super clean and crisp!" Choose a purple-brown shade like the one above to imbue a bit more luxury.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.