Non-Cheesy Valentine's Day Outfits to Throw Together If You Still Don't Know What You're Wearing

Valentine’s Day is approaching faster than I anticipated. Love is in the air in NYC, and I thought I had nothing to wear for its festivities, but I was thankfully wrong. We all go through that dilemma of waiting until the last minute to find the perfect outfit for a big day, and I’ve done it too many times every year. Unfortunately, I did again this year, so I scrolled and saved outfits that I know are easy to recreate for everyone.
These outfits I discovered can blend into anyone’s current wardrobe. I focused on outfits built with essentials and basics with Valentine’s Day pops of color to avoid wearing anything cheesy or cringey on the big day. Whether it’s a “galentine’s” girl’s night out or a romantic dinner date, these looks can chameleon into the type of outfit you need.
If you waited last minute or have last minute plans and need an outfit ASAP, keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and shop to recreate these looks.
Red Sweater + Burgundy Skirt + Tan Sandals
You don’t see red and burgundy worn together often, but it’s a stunning combination, especially for Valentine’s Day. One of the easiest ways to marry the colors together is to wear a red sweater and a burgundy skirt in a contrasting texture like leather. Then to keep the colors complimenting each other throw on a pair of tan heeled sandals.
Get the Look
ZARA
100% Extrasoft Wool V-Neck Jumper
Bardot
Phenix Faux Leather Skirt
Staud
Bea Mules
Red Sweater + White Pants + Satin Scarf + Red Sandals
White and red is a lovely color combination. Layering a red sweater over a pair of white pants looks more chic than cheesy. Trust me, this outfit is proof. To make your look pop even more, wrap a satin and lace scarf around your waist.
Get the Look
Reformation
March Regenerative Wool Cropped Turtleneck
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Triangle Scarf - Black
Quince
Italian Leather Pouch Crossbody Clutch
Tony Bianco
Krista Sandals
Leather Jacket + Plaid Shirt + Red Skirt + Black Boots
If you’re looking for ways to stay warm, but still look festive then this outfit is for you. The easy layers of a leather jacket over a plaid shirt paired with a pop of red skirt is suitable for the cold weather festivities. Just finish your outfit with junky black boots and you’re set to take on the snowy night.
Lioness
Eighties Bomber Jacket
rag & bone
Marin Plaid Crop Button-Up Shirt
Reformation
Fig Preserve Skirt
ZARA
Low-Heeled Boots With Topstitching
Grey Coat + Black Scarf + Red Pants + Black Loafers
I would wear this look in a heartbeat. It’s very lowkey and chic, quite NYC-coded. Gray and red seem to be a great color combination if you’re not into wearing too many bright colors. Gray offsets the intensity of red perfectly. I never thought I’d want hot red jeans, but here we are. This outfit is perfect for the Valentine’s Day celebrations in the cold.