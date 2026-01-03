Whilst I find the constant onslaught of new trends a little overwhelming, if there's one thing I love researching in my role as an editor, it's trends that are making a comeback. Perhaps it's the feelings of nostalgia I get when writing about these looks, or the fact that I love nineties and noughties beauty more than anything else, but seeing certain makeup trends, hair trends and nail trends having a resurgence fills me with joy. And as luck would have it, 2026 is set to be a big year for beauty comebacks.
After speaking to experts, scouring social media, analysing bestselling beauty products and breaking down the biggest spring and summer 2026 beauty looks from fashion weeks around the world, I've compiled the ultimate edit of beauty trends making a comeback in 2026.
As you'll see below, these '90s and '00s looks have been reimagined for the new season, adding modern touches to make them more wearable for the year ahead. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the comeback trends to have on your radar.
6 Beauty Trends Making a Comeback in 2026
1. Thin Brows
First up, let's talk eyebrows. "Say goodbye to fluffy, brushed-up eyebrows," says makeup artist Buster Knight. "Natural, tamed, thinner brows will be back." Pamela Anderson has been rocking the thin brows as of late, and I have to admit, it's tempting me to pick up the tweezers once again.
According to Knight, a strong brow highlight will also be making a comeback. However, now that there are so many natural-looking highlighters on the market, I suspect this trend will take on a softer finish for 2026.
Tweezerman
Slant Tweezer Midnight Sky
My go-to tool for taming those brows.
Benefit
High Brow Duo Eyebrow Highlighting Pencil
This handy pencil from Benefit will highlight and lift your brows in seconds.
2. Neon Lips
Next up, neon lips. I used to wear a similar bright pink lipstick all the time in school, but according to designers such as Chloé and Conner Ives, these bold shades are back for 2026.
They were spotted all over the spring/summer runways, and whilst I appreciate that this might not be the most wearable lipstick for everyday, I'm definitely excited by the idea of playing with bright colours once again when it comes to my makeup.
Clinique
Pop Longwear Satin Lipstick
How fun would this be for the summer months?
MAC
Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick
Mac knows how to do a statement lipstick shade.
3. Beach Waves
Did anyone else use to crimp their hair every day before school? I was desperate to get those beachy waves, so I was delighted to see this trend making a comeback for 2026. I screenshotted this photo from the Michael Kors show the minute I saw it earlier this season, already thinking of ways to recreate the look.
The great news is that hair tools (and styling products) have evolved a lot over the years, and you can now invest in curling wands that add soft beachy waves, rather than a really harsh, crimped effect.
GHD
Wave Triple Barrel Waver
This is my new favourite hair tool, the GHD Wave, and it creates beachy waves in seconds.
Davines
This Is a Sea Salt Spray
For tousled texture, this sea salt spray will do the trick.
4. Metallic Nails
Ok, it's not technically the same as Barry M's Crackle Nail Polish (if you know, you know), but metallic nails are making a comeback. In fact, when speaking to experts about the biggest nail trends for 2026, they said that metallic and "mixed metal" manicures will be all the rage next year.
Whilst Barry M's iconic nail polish is no longer available, there are so many sophisticated metallic hues and innovative top coats out there to help get the look at home.
Essie
Winter Collection Apres Chic
How stunning?
Manucurist
Diamant
This polish has a slightly more sheer effect, perfect if you prefer something subtle on the nails.
5. Colourful Eyeshadow
Blue! Green! Pink! Purple! Colourful eyeshadow was everywhere during fashion month, and is set to be a huge beauty trend for 2026. I'm so happy to see this trend making a comeback, as I personally love having fun with my eye makeup looks. I used to wear frosted blue eyeshadow all the time in the early '00s, and I plan on recreating my exact look, except this time with a little more skill (hopefully).
Natasha Denona
Roxa Palette
This palette is packed with vibrant pink and purple shades.
Charlotte Tilbury
Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo
For a pop of blue, I'm reaching for this eye pencil duo from Charlotte Tilbury.
6. Powdery Perfumes
It wouldn't be a roundup of beauty trends without a few fragrances thrown in. When researching the biggest perfume trends of 2026, I spoke to Floral Street founder, Michelle Feeney, who told me that "powdery florals, soft musks, and vintage-inspired notes are making a comeback, but with a modern twist." After smelling some new releases at the end of this year, it's clear that this fragrance family has had a major glow-up.
CHANEL
N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray
Possibly the most iconic powdery perfume of all time, this scent will never go out of style.
Floral Street
Chypre Sublime Eau de Parfum
This mesmerising scent takes powdery notes to a whole new level thanks to hints of pink pepper.
