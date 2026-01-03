I've Done the Research: These Beauty Trends Will Make a Huge Comeback in 2026

The nineties and noughties called, and these are the beauty trends they're bringing back this year.

A collage of spring/summer 2026 beauty looks from Frederick Anderson, Michael Kors and Chloé
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Frederick Anderson, Michael Kors, Chloé)
Whilst I find the constant onslaught of new trends a little overwhelming, if there's one thing I love researching in my role as an editor, it's trends that are making a comeback. Perhaps it's the feelings of nostalgia I get when writing about these looks, or the fact that I love nineties and noughties beauty more than anything else, but seeing certain makeup trends, hair trends and nail trends having a resurgence fills me with joy. And as luck would have it, 2026 is set to be a big year for beauty comebacks.

After speaking to experts, scouring social media, analysing bestselling beauty products and breaking down the biggest spring and summer 2026 beauty looks from fashion weeks around the world, I've compiled the ultimate edit of beauty trends making a comeback in 2026.

As you'll see below, these '90s and '00s looks have been reimagined for the new season, adding modern touches to make them more wearable for the year ahead. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the comeback trends to have on your radar.

1. Thin Brows

Pamela Anderson on September 06, 2025 in Deauville, France wearing a black top and sunglasses with thin eyebrows and a blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: Getty Images Francois G. Durand / Contributor)

First up, let's talk eyebrows. "Say goodbye to fluffy, brushed-up eyebrows," says makeup artist Buster Knight. "Natural, tamed, thinner brows will be back." Pamela Anderson has been rocking the thin brows as of late, and I have to admit, it's tempting me to pick up the tweezers once again.

According to Knight, a strong brow highlight will also be making a comeback. However, now that there are so many natural-looking highlighters on the market, I suspect this trend will take on a softer finish for 2026.

2. Neon Lips

Chlo&amp;eacute; spring/summer 2026 beauty look from Fashion Week, featuring a neon pink lipstick

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Chloé)

Next up, neon lips. I used to wear a similar bright pink lipstick all the time in school, but according to designers such as Chloé and Conner Ives, these bold shades are back for 2026.

They were spotted all over the spring/summer runways, and whilst I appreciate that this might not be the most wearable lipstick for everyday, I'm definitely excited by the idea of playing with bright colours once again when it comes to my makeup.

3. Beach Waves

Michael Kors spring/summer 2026 beauty look from Fashion Week, featuring beachy waves

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Michael Kors)

Did anyone else use to crimp their hair every day before school? I was desperate to get those beachy waves, so I was delighted to see this trend making a comeback for 2026. I screenshotted this photo from the Michael Kors show the minute I saw it earlier this season, already thinking of ways to recreate the look.

The great news is that hair tools (and styling products) have evolved a lot over the years, and you can now invest in curling wands that add soft beachy waves, rather than a really harsh, crimped effect.

4. Metallic Nails

A close-up shot of a silver, metallic manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Ok, it's not technically the same as Barry M's Crackle Nail Polish (if you know, you know), but metallic nails are making a comeback. In fact, when speaking to experts about the biggest nail trends for 2026, they said that metallic and "mixed metal" manicures will be all the rage next year.

Whilst Barry M's iconic nail polish is no longer available, there are so many sophisticated metallic hues and innovative top coats out there to help get the look at home.

5. Colourful Eyeshadow

Frederick Anderson spring/summer 2026 beauty look from Fashion Week, featuring pink eyeshadow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight: Frederick Anderson)

Blue! Green! Pink! Purple! Colourful eyeshadow was everywhere during fashion month, and is set to be a huge beauty trend for 2026. I'm so happy to see this trend making a comeback, as I personally love having fun with my eye makeup looks. I used to wear frosted blue eyeshadow all the time in the early '00s, and I plan on recreating my exact look, except this time with a little more skill (hopefully).

6. Powdery Perfumes

A picture of a makeup bag filled with Chanel products including Chanel No5

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

It wouldn't be a roundup of beauty trends without a few fragrances thrown in. When researching the biggest perfume trends of 2026, I spoke to Floral Street founder, Michelle Feeney, who told me that "powdery florals, soft musks, and vintage-inspired notes are making a comeback, but with a modern twist." After smelling some new releases at the end of this year, it's clear that this fragrance family has had a major glow-up.

