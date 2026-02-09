In 2026, we're seeing a clear transition from the "clean-girl" era to the "messy-girl" era, especially when it comes to hair trends. Whilst super neat, slicked-back styles and perfectly sleek butterfly layers will always be in style, if the spring-summer 2026 runways were anything to go by, this year is all about embracing tousled waves and shag haircuts. However, as hair trends continue to evolve, we're seeing more elevated versions of these cool-girl styles, which is why I want to talk a little bit about the muted shag.
What Is the Muted Shag Haircut?
As the name might suggest, the muted shag is a softer iteration of the popular shag hairstyle, leaning into those "messy girl" vibes whilst remaining incredibly wearable. I've spotted this style on the likes of Suki Waterhouse and Miley Cyrus as of late, proving that it's set to be one of the biggest haircut trends of the season.
It still features all the elements of a shag haircut we know and love (hello, choppy layers and tousled texture), but the outline is much less harsh. Because of this, the muted shag appears effortlessly chic, and I can totally see why all the stars are opting for this laid-back finish. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite muted shag hairstyles to inspire you for spring.
Muted Shag Haircut Inspiration
I gasped when I saw this picture of Suki Waterhouse, then sent it to my hairdresser straight away.
Thanks to the softer outline, these layers blend effortlessly into the rest of the hair whilst still giving that tousled cool-girl finish.
