When it comes to beauty trends, we all want to be ahead of the curve, and any beauty lover knows that to truly stay ahead, there’s one person to look to. No, it’s not the celebrities and influencers sharing their favourite products or showcasing their latest must-have haircut direct from the salon. It’s not even the beauty editors (although we do an awfully great job at identifying them at conception, if I do say so myself). No, who you really need to look to are the people creating the trends themselves: the nail techs and makeup artists, colourists and hairstylists, the people defining what our next beauty obsession will be before we even know it.
So, when hair salon Hersheson’s gave me a sneak peek into the hair trends they predict we’re all going to be asking for next year, you better believe I took notice. And, it turns out, 2026 is going to mean big changes for balayage lovers. Instead, there’s a new hair colour trend set to take over. Yep, I'm calling it now: 2026 is going to be all about colour melting.
To get to the bottom of what colour melting is, I went directly to the source, Hersheson’s colourist, Nicole Kahlani.
What Is Colour Melting?
“Colour melting creates a seamless blend from one tone to the next, avoiding harsh lines, stripey highlights, or obvious contrasting money pieces,” explains Kahlani. “This is different from balayage because, although classic balayage is blended, it often features high contrast, with light tones standing out against dark tones. In contrast, colour melting creates a much smoother transition between shades, resulting in a more uniform tone that prioritises elegant blending over strong dimension. This technique results in a more natural, chic look.”
What Are the Benefits of Colour Melting?
“Colour melting is ideal for anyone who wants their hair to appear naturally beautiful and understated,” Kahlani tells me. “Even with a bright blonde shade, melting the roots creates an instant illusion of a more natural blonde.”
But this isn’t just a hair colour trend for blondes. “This trend works beautifully on any hair colour,” Kahlani continues. “From brunette to copper to blonde, as long as there's a desire for a gradient effect from one tone to the next—even if the difference is as subtle as half a shade lighter or darker. This is a trend everyone can get behind.”
To prove it, I’ve pulled together the chicest colour-melting hair inspiration. Prepare to save these to take with you on your next salon visit…
Colour Melting Hair Inspiration
1. The Perfect Blend
A perfect example of the colour melting trend, Mia’s hair transitions between tones seamlessly.
2. Blonde Ambition
Blondes, look to Cara’s tonal lengths for inspiration.
3. Short and Sleek
This is proof that colour melting can work for all hair lengths, including a blunt bob.
4. Luxe Lengths
Colour melting can start high up the hair shaft or further down for a more lived-in look.
5. Blended Bob
Note how Kelly’s bob melts to slightly warmer tones at the ends.
6. Great Curls
In between colour melt salon visits? Curls can help camouflage any regrowth.
7. Warm Tones
Brunette blends perfectly with warm reddish tones.
8. Caramel Hues
Maya's caramel-tones paired with a rich, chocolatey brunette are total perfection.
Best Products for Colour-Melted Hair
Pureology
Hydrate Nourishing Shampoo
“Caring for colour-melted hair is similar to caring for any coloured hair,” Kahlani explains. "Firstly, use colour-safe shampoos, such as Pureology.”
L'Oréal Professionnel
Serie Expert Vitamino Color Mask
Follow shampoo by treating hair with a colour-safe hair mask. L’Oréal Professionnel’s formula works to not only nourish strands but also to remove impurities, preserving colour for longer.
Redken
Acidic Color Gloss Heat Protection Hair Treatment
“Always apply heat protection products to preserve your colour and maintain healthy hair,” Kahlani continues.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.