The Laid-Back, French-Looking Hairstyle Everyone's Suddenly Booking in for

By Grace Lindsay
published

I'm going to be honest: when I heard that the '70s shag hairstyle was back in, I dismissed it immediately. I had visions of drastically short, choppy layers sticking out all over the place, and told myself that there was no way that the haircut would work for me. However, as it turns out, the modern-day iteration of this trend is a lot softer than the original and actually looks incredibly chic. Thanks to subtle layers and relaxed styling, this haircut gives off all of the effortlessly cool, French-girl vibes I've been trying so hard to re-create. Not only does it look effortless, but this style is a lot more low-maintenance compared to other haircuts out there, as it's all about embracing your natural texture.

As you can tell, I've quickly become a fan of this comeback hair trend, and as I've been doing my research, I've noticed that a lot of celebs and hair stylists are pairing the shag haircut with a fringe. From wispy bangs to curtain bangs and even statement, block styles, there's no denying that a fringe instantly elevates this look. Why, I hear you ask? As you'll see below, a fringe blends beautifully with the feathered layers that define the shag haircut, whilst also adding a grungy, '90s feel that makes it a little fresher.

Don't believe me? I've rounded up some of the coolest shag haircuts I've come across below, and bangs are definitely the stand-out feature in each of them.

Shag Haircut With Bangs Inspiration

Jenna Ortega with a shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @jennaortega)

Jenna Ortega's signature shag hairstyle gives off the ultimate cool-girl vibes thanks to her feathered fringe.

Suki Waterhouse with a shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @sukiwaterhouse)

This look is all about adding volume and movement to the top layers of the hair.

@thatcurlytop with a curly shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @thatcurlytop)

I feel like people often think shag hairstyles only work for straight hair, but I think this cut looks beautiful with curls.

@alyssainthecity with a short shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

It also works on super-cropped hairstyles.

@sarah_novio with a shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @sarah_novio)

If you don't want a full fringe, curtain bangs still look effortlessly chic.

@aysha.sow with a shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

So stunning.

Selena Gomez with a short shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

Selena Gomez's wispy shag hairstyle is the perfect example of how to keep your layers light and subtle.

@juliesfi with a shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

A shag hairstyle doesn't have to make a huge statement. For a more natural look, ask for long layers and side bangs.

a woman posing with a curly shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

I love how the warm highlights add extra dimension to this shag hairstyle.

Jennifer Lopez with a shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @jlo)

Even Jennifer Lopez has given the feathered fringe and shag haircut a go.

a woman posing with a shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

I mean, it doesn't get much cooler than this.

a woman posing with a curly shag haircut and bangs

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

Just look at that volume.

Shop Products to Style a Shag Haircut With Bangs:

Bed Head by TIGI Salty Not Sorry Texturising Salt Spray
Bed Head by TIGI
Salty Not Sorry Texturising Salt Spray

A salt spray is perfect for adding that laid-back texture to the hair.

Bed Head by Tigi Foxy Curls Curly Hair Cream
Bed Head by TIGI
Foxy Curls Curly Hair Cream

Keep your waves and curls defined with this clever contour cream.

ghd Rise Hot Brush Hair Styler
GHD
Rise Hot Brush Hair Styler

This hot brush from GHD is perfect for adding volume to your bangs.

OUAI Finishing Crème
OUAI
Finishing Crème

Finish everything off with this cream from Ouai to add that lived-in look.

