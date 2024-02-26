The Laid-Back, French-Looking Hairstyle Everyone’s Suddenly Booking in for

I'm going to be honest: when I heard that the '70s shag hairstyle was back in, I dismissed it immediately. I had visions of drastically short, choppy layers sticking out all over the place, and told myself that there was no way that the haircut would work for me. However, as it turns out, the modern-day iteration of this trend is a lot softer than the original and actually looks incredibly chic. Thanks to subtle layers and relaxed styling, this haircut gives off all of the effortlessly cool, French-girl vibes I've been trying so hard to re-create. Not only does it look effortless, but this style is a lot more low-maintenance compared to other haircuts out there, as it's all about embracing your natural texture.

As you can tell, I've quickly become a fan of this comeback hair trend, and as I've been doing my research, I've noticed that a lot of celebs and hair stylists are pairing the shag haircut with a fringe. From wispy bangs to curtain bangs and even statement, block styles, there's no denying that a fringe instantly elevates this look. Why, I hear you ask? As you'll see below, a fringe blends beautifully with the feathered layers that define the shag haircut, whilst also adding a grungy, '90s feel that makes it a little fresher.

Don't believe me? I've rounded up some of the coolest shag haircuts I've come across below, and bangs are definitely the stand-out feature in each of them.

Shag Haircut With Bangs Inspiration

Jenna Ortega's signature shag hairstyle gives off the ultimate cool-girl vibes thanks to her feathered fringe.

This look is all about adding volume and movement to the top layers of the hair.

I feel like people often think shag hairstyles only work for straight hair, but I think this cut looks beautiful with curls.

It also works on super-cropped hairstyles.

If you don't want a full fringe, curtain bangs still look effortlessly chic.

So stunning.

Selena Gomez's wispy shag hairstyle is the perfect example of how to keep your layers light and subtle.

A shag hairstyle doesn't have to make a huge statement. For a more natural look, ask for long layers and side bangs.

I love how the warm highlights add extra dimension to this shag hairstyle.

Even Jennifer Lopez has given the feathered fringe and shag haircut a go.

I mean, it doesn't get much cooler than this.

Just look at that volume.

