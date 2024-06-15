Bridgerton's Key Makeup Artist and Hairstylist Share Their Favorite On-Set Beauty Products

I think I speak for all Bridgerton stans when I say what a relief it is that it's June. I've been on the edge of my seat waiting for part two of season three, and finally, it's here! Mostly, I'm chomping at the bit to find out what happens between our beloved Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, but I'm also looking forward to even more mesmerizing beauty looks since the first half of the season didn't disappoint in this department. Shout-out to the show's incredible glam team—they've truly outdone themselves this time around.

Honestly, the beauty editor in me never stops working, so I knew I had to have a chat with the masterminds behind a few key makeup and hair looks this season so far. If you're dying to know a bit more about the products they used on set, keep on reading. I tracked down all the details so you don't have to.

The Makeup Looks

First, Bridgerton makeup artist Jessie Deol shared more about the overall mood for this season and how she crafted each beauty look for this season's star, Nicola Coughlan. "We started off knowing it was a glow-up, so we had a look at all her past looks," says Deol. "Nicola has amazing eyes and skin, so I think my main objective was to make them pop on camera. I used colors and shapes that would make her eyes bluer and [give her] skin just a lovely glow. I am a big believer [that] if you get the base right, everything else falls into place. The next was costume and hairstyling. Farida [Ghwedar], Erika [Ökvist], and I would get a costume-fitting board with her costumes for that block. Farida and I would then do separate mood boards and then come together and streamline what would complement the overall look. If it was a light-colored dress with hair down, I knew I would be looking at very blended-out eyes, glossy lips—a more natural makeup [look]."

"Lastly, it was the storyline. Penelope goes through a lot of different stages with her looks, where she is trying to find a husband, then the first kiss she has, day looks, and ball looks. For example, Hawkins Ball was all about inventions, so I tried to be innovative with the makeup and use rhinestones to not only look good but [to also] catch the light while she was dancing," says Deol.

A particular favorite look Deol did for Coughlan was her "under the willow tree" look. "It was like a watercolor, and it's the type of makeup I like doing," she says. "To re-create this look, the skin is dewy and fresh, highlighting all the high points on your face. The eye makeup was very simple to do. It was a cream color blended out all over the eye and into the crease, then I used two types of shiny/glittery eye shadow pressed onto the lid to give the eye more depth. Lastly, [I] added some individual lashes to lift up and open the eye. The colors I used were to make Nicola's eyes pop. No liner, no harsh lines—just melted into her skin."

Deol also shared a few key beauty products she loves using on set below.

Deol's Favorite On-Set Beauty Products

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask $115 SHOP NOW "For days where I really needed the skin to shine or the skin would need a lift, we used face masks and under patches normally from the 111Skin range. I love these masks. They give such a plumping, refreshed look to the skin." — Deol

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Lifting & Firming Treatment Mask $140 SHOP NOW Deol would also occasionally use the brand's Celestial Black Diamond masks for wedding and ball looks on set.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo $50 SHOP NOW "Pat McGrath's highlighting balm [is so] versatile and gives great results." — Deol

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara $29 SHOP NOW "I love the Too Faced Better Than Sex [Mascara]. It gives volume and thickness!" — Deol

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream $29 SHOP NOW "Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is always in my set bag. Again, it's so versatile." — Deol

Tom Ford Emotionproof Eye Primer $38 SHOP NOW "I love anything Tom Ford. Emotionproof Eye Primer [is] excellent. The eye makeup didn't budge, and the primer doesn't grab." — Deol

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette $48 SHOP NOW "I used this for eye shadow, blush, [and] highlighter." — Deol

Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Natural Foundation $138 SHOP NOW For Coughlan's base, Deol used this luxury foundation from Clé de Peau Beauté in the shade L10.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation $69 SHOP NOW For Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, Deol opted for Pat McGrath's cult-loved Sublime Perfection Foundation.

The Hair Looks

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton hairstylist Farida Ghwedar also gave us a bit more insight into the key hair moments this season.

"Initially, our designer Erika Ökvist put together a mood board with Hollywood starlets and pinups from the 1940s for all the Featherington sisters," she says. "I took those silhouettes and worked out what suited Nicola in the fittings. A mix between Veronica Lake and Rita Hayworth worked best with fullness toward the ends and less height at roots. I then mixed inspo from 1990s runway styles [from] the likes of Karen Mulder and Claudia Schiffer, all the way to '80s Brooke Shields and Kylie Minogue. Red carpet is always an inspiration, but I actually looked a lot at late '80s and early '90s versions of Hollywood golden era styles. I was drawn to them, as they were a little softer than the very 'set' originals. We finished with kiss curls to add a little period feel to the styles, and these were based [on] references I had been saving since I introduced them to Edwina's styles on season two. The reference spanned decades, ranging from Thelma Todd and later Marilyn Monroe to current Beyoncé and even an '80s MC Hammer dancer."

Unfortunately for us, most of the hairpieces on set were custom-made (sigh), but Ghwedar did share that there is one piece you can purchase for yourself, and you can snag it below.

Ghwedar's Favorite On-Set Beauty Products

ADIR X LELET Liquid Chain Comb $548 SHOP NOW "The Adir x Lelet NY Liquid Chain Comb—which I sourced, as I'm a huge fan of both. … The piece is just beautiful. Costumes were so wonderful and collaborative this season for Penelope in particular. I would send the milliners my mood boards for styles or an image of a dressed wig, and they would create pieces that would complement the styles and elevate them. I'm a big fan of hair accessories, and you can find beautiful ones at any price point online and from small independent designers. You can also make your own with costume jewelry or invest in really stunning, timeless pieces from brands like Lelet NY, Jennifer Behr, or Shourouk." — Ghwedar

Guerlain X S.Heart.S Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Brush $169 SHOP NOW "I was religious with the prep of the girls' hair under the wigs to boost circulation at the start and end of each day. I would brush their hair with a Sheila Stotts brush and then use the S.Heart.S brush on their scalps. ( Guerlain has just collaborated with them on a more easily accessible version.)" — Ghwedar

Moroccanoil Treatment Light Hair Oil $35 SHOP NOW "The hair often comes out fluffy from the wig wrap, so I'd pop a mix of Moroccanoil Light on the ends and JVN Complete Pre Wash Scalp Oil on [the] scalp." — Ghwedar

Bumble and bumble Surf Foam Spray Blow Dry $34 SHOP NOW "I would start styling [by] blow-drying [with] Bumble and Bumble Surf Foam Spray Blow Dry to give grit and hold. I love this because it disperses lightly and evenly, giving great hold without weighing the hair down." — Ghwedar

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray $46 SHOP NOW "I would then use Oribe Gold Lust Heat Protection Spray before curling the hair with BaByliss tongs." — Ghwedar

COLOR WOW Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum $22 SHOP NOW "After the brush-out, I would use either Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream or Color Wow Pop + Lock—depending on the desired finish. Both help to redefine the waves whilst adding hydration and shine, but the Oribe is lighter." — Ghwedar