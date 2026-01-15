Mark My Words: You're About to See the "Crinkle Cut" Everywhere in 2026

The Euphoria actress stepped onto the scene at this weekend’s W Magazine Best Performances Party donning a softly waved bob fashioned by L.A.-based celebrity hairstylist Cherilyn Farris. Clipped right at the jaw and swooping slightly inward toward her face, Apatow’s style is a master class in the relaxed, easy elegance that we’re seeing trend in the new year.
“[Twenty twenty-six] is taking the bob we all know and love and ramping it up,” celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos previously told Who What Wear. This isn’t to say that these styles are going to become more complex or hard to manage—quite the opposite, actually, and Apatow’s chop is a perfect example. “[They] are going to feel customized, expressive, and reflective of how you style your hair day to day,” he added.
These dreamy snaps prove that this versatile style can be easily dressed up with a floor-length Chloé dress (her subtle waves mimic the gown’s tiered ruffles perfectly) or worn casually with a good pair of jeans for an easy, everyday look. It’s marked by mild movement at the ends, creating that “crinkled” effect, and mostly straight tresses throughout—marking what just might be a new signature style for the star ahead of what is sure to be a busy press run for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria.
While Apatow’s is the latest to catch my eye, there are so many more wavy, lived-in bobs cluttering my hairspo board. From Ayo Edebiri’s recent side-parted shear at the 2026 Golden Globes to Gracie Abrams’s signature effortlessly tousled chop, we’re being fed bob inspiration left and right.
Edebiri's hair is yet another romantic, retro style I've seen command the red carpet this award season. Parted to the side and swirled into voluminous curls at the ends, this style is a more done-up version of Apatow's waves.
Abrams's look is a slightly longer version of Apatow's jaw-skimming style, showing that touchable, textured bobs look great at every length.
Though I don’t have an exact play-by-play of the process behind Apatow’s freshly clipped bob, I am a beauty editor who used to style a (now-grown-out) bob and have experimented with more hair products than I can count. Below is a laundry list of products you'll need to style the crinkle cut at home (and maintain it after your now-booked hair appointment).
