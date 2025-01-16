From L.A. to Oslo: These Elegant and Expensive-Looking Hair Trends Will Define 2025

I'm a beauty editor, so I may be partial, but I think the best way to embrace the energy of a new year is by booking a hair appointment. There's just nothing else that says, "This is my year," like adopting the buzziest cut and color trends. To do that, though, you need to know what those buzzy cut and color trends are (or will be). While I think I have a pretty good idea based on my knowledge and research, I wanted to be sure, so I reached out to the best trendspotters and fortune tellers I know: hairstylists.

Ahead, see the 18 top 2025 hair trends, according to experts. From "copper renaissance" to "expensive espresso" and beyond, keep scrolling to get all the "new year, new hair" inspo you need.

Hair Color Trends

Copper Renaissance

Olivia Thompson is a Joico blonde specialist, and she says that copper is having a moment again. Yep—that's right. What was formerly known as "cowboy copper" is going to take on a fresh, new look in 2025. "From soft apricot to burnished auburn, these shades highlight individuality." She says copper is a bold yet wearable color that works beautifully across a range of skin tones.

Joico Artistic Director Larisa Love agrees that the copper trend will have a resurgence in 2025: "From bold auburn to softer shades, copper will be in demand. These colors give a fresh and bold look, helping individuals stand out and make a statement."

Jennifer Thomas, an L.A.-based artist and SH-RD Ambassador, agrees, adding that the trendiest way to wear the fiery color will be slightly different than in years past. This time around, it's all about copper shades that have a brown undertone. "Think cinnamon and rust," she says.

Expensive Espresso

Calling all brunettes (or anyone who wants to be!): The experts say "expensive espresso" will be the dark, rich, and sophisticated color of the year. "Deep, glossy chocolate and espresso tones are still trending, now with subtle dimension," Thompson says. "Think soft balayage or lowlights that catch the light just right."

Joico Senior Global Artistic Director Richard Mannah agrees. He says rich, glossy espresso shades will remain popular for their sophistication and ability to enhance natural features. "These shades are ideal for those seeking classic, polished styles with minimal upkeep."

Celebrity hairstylist Dmitris Giannetos says espresso shades are a classic for a reason. "I think it will remain strong in 2025. I love a sleek, glossy, cool-toned dark brown. It's so dramatic and stunning and really gives off a polished look." I couldn't agree more.

Champagne Blonde

On the lighter side of things, expect to see rich, warm, champagne shades of hair take over. "Picture creamy champagne tones with diffused roots," Thompson says. "It's giving, 'I just got back from my villa in the South of France.' This blonde isn't loud but it is undeniably luxurious. It's about looking rich without trying too hard."

Mannah agrees that warm, honey blonde is the way to wear light-colored hair in 2025. "Warm tones like honey blonde and caramel are expected to dominate in 2025, bringing a natural, sun-kissed glow that compliments all skin tones," he says. "These shades create dimension and softness, making hair look healthy and vibrant. They align with the growing desire for low-maintenance, wearable color."

Bronde

Speaking of low-maintenance color, Giannetos says this trend is perfect "for people who want to be blonde, but are looking for something that's a little lower maintenance and less damaging to the hair." Since it sits somewhere between brown and blonde, your colorist can adapt it to be either warmer or cooler to complement your specific skin tone.

I love the bronde trend. In fact, I've been wearing bronde hair for years now. It looks natural as it grows out, which means I only need to return to the salon for a refresh every 4–6 months or so. It truly is a low-maintenance (yet on-trend!) color.

Soft and Subtle Pastels

Gone are the days of bold, bright pinks, blues, and greens. This year, it's all about softer and subtler takes on these colors. "Pink, lavender, and mint are shifting from bold, bright shades to more subdued, wearable ones," Mannah says. "This trend reflects the influence of individuality and self-expression, offering a way to infuse personality into a look without being overly bold."

Love says soft, pastel pink will be especially popular in 2025. "It's a playful color that offers a fun way to express individuality without being overly bold," she says. Consider this as your sign to try an unexpected color this year.

Haircut Trends

The "Prada Bob"

In 2025, Giannetos recommends embracing the so-called "Prada bob," and yes, it's as chic and high-fashion as it sounds. "This year, I think we'll see a lot more short bobs, like the Prada bob," he says. "It's effortlessly chic and low-maintenance for everyday styling. Plus, it can work on any hair type. The Prada bob is a blunt cut that swoops inward and gives an asymmetric look with the side part. Last year, I styled Joey King and Meredith Duxbury with this look. I absolutely love this cut!"

The French Bob 2.0

The French bob has had a hold on me for years. Even though I love my long hair, I regularly consider cutting it into this chic, timeless look. Thompson says 2025 is offering me another opportunity to embrace it, albeit in an updated way. "This isn't your stiff, textbook bob,” she says. "The updated version is soft, airy, and slightly undone. It's perfect for anyone wanting a face-framing cut that feels fresh and elevated."

Mannah agrees, saying, "The French bob—characterized by its jaw-length cut and fringe sitting just above the eyebrows—will continue to gain popularity for its effortless, chic aesthetic. This universally flattering, low-maintenance style aligns with the trend toward individuality and boldness."

Curtain Bangs

As a longtime loyalist to curtain bangs, I couldn't be more delighted that the experts are affirming their 2025 trendiness. "Curtain bangs are a great fringe style if you want to transition your look," Giannetos says. "This look has been popular throughout the fall, and I expect it will continue into 2025. The look is not too blunt, very sophisticated, and nicely frames the face."

The '70s Shag

Speaking of curtain bangs, why not incorporate them into a Stevie Nicks–inspired look? Yep, the experts say a return to the '70s-inspired shag is imminent. Take it from Thompson, who says curtain bangs are here to stay: "Textured layers and retro coolness define this cut, available in both long and short versions. Bonus: It looks great air-dried, making it ideal for clients on the go."

Mannah agrees, adding that the texture and movement a shag offers is unmatched. "This updated '70s-inspired cut works across various hair types and lengths, making it a versatile option for those wanting a balance of structure and touchable texture."

Hairstyling Trends

Luxe Blowouts

Don't expect to see expensive-looking blowouts leaving your For You Page in 2025. "Think voluminous, bouncy hair that moves effortlessly," Thompson says. "It's about shiny, touchable texture—less like, 'I just left the salon,' and more like, 'I wake up fabulous every day.' This look is versatile and works well styled sleek or tousled."

Old Hollywood Glamour

"For events and special occasions, I think we'll see more of a resurgence of Old Hollywood glamour," Giannetos says. "Old Hollywood waves are so elegant and timeless. And this style can really elevate and tie together any formal look. As a hairstylist, I love it when my clients apply a modern take on classic looks. I just styled Kate Beckinsale with an Audrey Hepburn–inspired updo. I love this Breakfast at Tiffany's–inspired pony with face-framing pieces!"

Beachy Texture

It might seem counterintuitive to the very polished trends listed above (and it kind of is), but the experts say we'll also see soft, relaxed, and undone looks in the form of natural, beachy strands. "Soft, messy waves and lived-in texture will continue to be popular for their relaxed, effortless appeal," Mannah says. "This style embraces natural beauty and easy, everyday elegance. It can be worn softly around the face for a casual look or styled back for a bold, confident finish."

"Beachy waves are here to stay," Thompson affirms. "It's the tousled, cool-girl hair that always looks laid-back and Instagram-worthy."

Natural Texture

If you have curly or coily hair, the experts want you to show it off and embrace your natural texture. Thomas says 2025 is all about showing off the "health and shine" of your natural hair. It's "as sexy as you can get in 2025." Enough said.

Classic Updos

Al Campbell is a Chicago-based stylist and Mizani artist. He says updos—particularly the iconic French roll—will be trending for 2025. "Given the fact that hair color and haircuts are transitioning to a space for more flexibility it's almost a given that updo's are going to be on the rise again," he says. "With flexibility being the foundation in the industry right now, updos are an easy way to transition a look without overcommitting. One, in particular, is the French roll. It has been elevated and is taking the industry by storm in 2025."

Retro-Inspired Accessories

Have you ever heard the saying, "Accessories make an outfit?" Well, this year, the experts say they'll "make" a hairstyle, too. "Accessories like headbands, French barrettes, and claw clips in bold colors or metallic finishes will remain in style, offering a nostalgic way to elevate simple hairstyles," Mannah says.

Product and Technique Trends

Heatless Styling

No heat, no worries. The experts say heatless styling techniques will continue to reign supreme in 2025. "Heatless curls and braiding techniques for overnight waves will stay popular as people prioritize damage-free methods to style hair while maintaining its health," Mannah says.

Thompson agrees, saying, "Clients are focused on preserving their hair's health. Heatless curls and waves are in, with tools like silk rollers and reimagined flexi rods leading the way."

Kitsch Rosewood Jumbo Satin Flexi Rods $18 SHOP NOW

Joico Joico Zero Heat Air Dry Styling Crème $24 SHOP NOW

ZILAMPU No Heat Curling Set $9 SHOP NOW

Scalp Care as Skincare

"Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp," Thompson says. "Scalp massages, exfoliating brushes, and pre-wash treatments are now essentials. Meanwhile, Mannah says, "Awareness of scalp health as the foundation of beautiful hair continues to grow. Products like exfoliating scrubs, serums, and pre-wash treatments will remain in demand."

Act+Acre 2% Stem Cell H-2 Grow Complex Scalp Serum for Thinning Hair $86 SHOP NOW

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo $42 SHOP NOW

Nécessaire The Scalp Serum 5% Capixyl for Thicker, Fuller, Healthier Hair $45 SHOP NOW

Gloss Everything

"From in-salon glossing treatments to at-home sprays, the ‘glass hair’ look remains huge," Thompson says. "It’s polished, expensive, and spotlight-ready." She recommends using Joico's Defy Damage in a Flash 7-Second Bond-Builder ($32) to deliver deep hydration to parched strands and provide a glossy finish in record time.

Joico Defy Damage In A Flash 7-Second Bond Builder $32 SHOP NOW

Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) High-Shine Gloss Hair Treatment $36 SHOP NOW