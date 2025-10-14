Elegant Dressers Are Wearing This Once-Hated Shoe Trend Like It Was Never "Out"

When I think about shoe trends over the past decade or so, few come to mind that are more divisive than wedges. But if you're thinking of the wedge sneakers and chunky wedges of the 2010s, those are not the wedge-heel shoes of today. Thanks to brands like Toteme, Fendi, and Alaïa, wedge heels are back, and the 2025 version is far more elegant than previous iterations.
The wedges of 2025 are far more streamlined and sculptural than past versions. They typically have a low heel and a pointed toe. Most are backless mules or slingbacks, although you will see a pump here and there. If you're looking for an IRL example, Rose Byrne was just spotted in NYC wearing a pair of black mules that exemplify the 2025 take on the trend. The angular backless mules have a low heel and a pointed toe, and are as elegant as a shoe gets, if you ask me.
If you're even more intrigued than you were when you clicked in, keep scrolling to see the aforementioned Rose Byrne look, along with mules on the streets of the various S/S 26 fashion weeks. Lastly, I rounded up the chicest wedge-heel shoes of 2025—you're welcome.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.