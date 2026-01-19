Mark My Words: The Bevelled Bob Will Be This Year's Most Requested Short Haircut

From Hailey Bieber to Sofia Richie Grainge, the bevelled bob is making moves amongst celebrities to become the biggest haircut trend of 2026.

Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News
Sofia Richie Grainge, Hailey Bieber and Lily Collins with bevelled bob hairstyles
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge, @justinemarjan, @gregoryrussellhair)
Jump to category:

As a beauty editor who studies hair trends for a living, it's only natural that I'm always on the lookout for the next big haircut trend or hair colour trend. And while we might only be halfway through January, there is one bob hair trend that is quickly emerging amongst celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Lily Colins and Sofia Richie Grainge. And that's the bevelled bob.

What Is the Bevelled Bob?

Hailey Bieber with a bevelled lob haircut

(Image credit: @justinemarjan)

Inspired by the sloping curves you find in fine jewellery, the bevelled bob has soft, flicked ends that create a rounded, face-framing effect. Think of it as the cousin of the flicked bob, but this time, the ends of the bob are gently curving inwards. Much like Hailey Bieber's recent lob haircut.

It's a hair trend that celebrity hairstylist Larry King has spotted. "We’ve been living in the world of the Italian and French bobs—playful, flicky, full of movement," he says. "But I think the direction is changing. Bobs are going cleaner and more tucked-in. Less of that kicked-out texture, more of a smooth bevel under the jaw. It’s polished without feeling overdone," he says.

It also speaks to a wider theme at play with haircut trends right now. “I don’t think 2026 will belong to one specific cut—it’s more of a shift in attitude," says King. "Hair is moving toward a sleeker, more refined finish. For longer lengths, especially, we’re stepping away from those big, bouncy blowouts that have had their moment. Instead, I’m seeing this rise of super-straight, ultra-glossy, almost liquid-looking hair," he says. "It feels expensive, intentional, and incredibly modern—that’s the energy of 2026."

If you're thinking of going for the bevelled bob yourself in 2026, scroll on for all the inspo to take to the salon.

Bevelled Bob Inspo

Phoebe Dynevor with a flicked in bob haircut

(Image credit: @gregoryrussellhair)

Phoebe Dynevor's side-parted bob looks so chic with the bevelled ends.

Lily Collins with a sleek bevelled bob

(Image credit: @gregoryrussellhair)

I'm in awe of Lily Colins' liquid-like bob, which has a subtle around the chin and jaw.

Kendall Jenner with a bevelled bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

For a softer take, Kendall Jenner's lob has a more piecey texture while framing her face.

Shop Styling Products:

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.