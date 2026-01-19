Inspired by the sloping curves you find in fine jewellery, the bevelled bob has soft, flicked ends that create a rounded, face-framing effect. Think of it as the cousin of the flicked bob, but this time, the ends of the bob are gently curving inwards. Much like Hailey Bieber's recent lob haircut.
It's a hair trend that celebrity hairstylist Larry King has spotted. "We’ve been living in the world of the Italian and French bobs—playful, flicky, full of movement," he says. "But I think the direction is changing. Bobs are going cleaner and more tucked-in. Less of that kicked-out texture, more of a smooth bevel under the jaw. It’s polished without feeling overdone," he says.
It also speaks to a wider theme at play with haircut trends right now. “I don’t think 2026 will belong to one specific cut—it’s more of a shift in attitude," says King. "Hair is moving toward a sleeker, more refined finish. For longer lengths, especially, we’re stepping away from those big, bouncy blowouts that have had their moment. Instead, I’m seeing this rise of super-straight, ultra-glossy, almost liquid-looking hair," he says. "It feels expensive, intentional, and incredibly modern—that’s the energy of 2026."
If you're thinking of going for the bevelled bob yourself in 2026, scroll on for all the inspo to take to the salon.
Bevelled Bob Inspo
Phoebe Dynevor's side-parted bob looks so chic with the bevelled ends.
I'm in awe of Lily Colins' liquid-like bob, which has a subtle around the chin and jaw.
For a softer take, Kendall Jenner's lob has a more piecey texture while framing her face.
Shop Styling Products:
GHD Hair
Rise Hot Brush
A thermal brush such as the GHD Rise is perfect for styling those flicked ends and creating a bevelled shape.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.