The Chicest Women I Know Have a Flicked Bob—These Looks Convinced Me to Join Them

Unless you’ve been living under a beauty rock, I’m sure you know by now that bob hairstyles are big news. As easily the most popular hair trends of recent years, our love for the short hair look , in all of its many forms, knows no bounds. As a beauty editor who writes about trending haircuts on a regular basis, I can say without a doubt that rarely a week goes by without an influencer or A-lister going for the chop. And so, with so much inspo on offer, I knew it was only a matter of time before I succumbed too.

If, like me, you’ve been keeping track of the latest bob trends, you’ll know that there’s a style to suit everyone. From the classy broom bob to the nostalgic 90’s bob , chic short cuts offer the utmost in versatility, which can leave you a little spoilt for choice if you’re planning a big chop for yourself. When it came to cutting my own hair, however, I knew there was only one bob to go for—the flicked bob. A style favoured by Gigi Hadid, Nara Smith and endless influencers, it has the ultimate seal of chic approval. So, I booked myself in for a flicked bob chop, and honestly, I wish I’d done it sooner.

What Is the Flicked Bob?

If you’re wondering what the flicked bob is, rather than being about the cut itself, it’s actually a bob haircut that’s all about the styling. Yes, length does matter, but you can tailor it to suit your tastes, as flicked bobs can finish anywhere from chin length to just above your shoulders. What sets the flicked bob apart from other styles, however, is that the ends flick or kick outwards, giving the cut its structured, defined look.

As the proud owner of a flicked bob for two months now, I can see why everyone’s such a fan of it. It’s a style that can easily be dressed-down for everyday, with a subtle flick and soft movement, or elevated with a slicked-back front and super-defined kick.

While I may have already chopped my hair off, I still find myself constantly on the hunt for inspiration for new ways to style it and once again there’s an endless parade of styles showing up on my feed proving that the flicked bob really is this season's trending cut. But don’t just take my word for it, keep scrolling for an insight into my flicked bob moodboard as well as the products I’ve been relying on to style it at home…

Flicked Bob Inspiration

Baby Bangs

Nara’s signature flicked bob features a short side fringe for a softer look.

Effortless Flick

A soft flick, like Marianne’s here, gives an effortless feel perfect for wearing everyday.

Sleek and Structured

Halle Berry’s flicked bob at the 2025 Oscars was a moment of magic.

Short and Simple

Another great flicked bob look from Gigi, this time with a more uniform take on the flicked bob.

Half-Up Kick

If your bob isn’t long enough to tie up fully, a half-up style like this is a fun take on the up-do.

Tucked Away

An ear tuck really emphasises the flicked shape of this bob.

Sloped Flick

A flicked bob is one of America's favourite red carpet looks, proving it's wow factor.

'90s Kicked Bob

What I love about the flicked bob is how fun it feels. Here, Sophia takes it to the next level with hair clips and accessories.

Best Products for Styling a Flicked Bob

1. Cloud Nine The Airshot Pro

Cloud Nine The Airshot Pro £299 SHOP NOW For a defined flick, blow dry hair using a powerful, nozzled hair dryer, like this one, along with a round brush.

2. GHD The Blow Dryer Ceramic Radial Hair Brush

Ghd The Blow Dryer Radial Brush Size 4 £26 SHOP NOW GHD’s brush has a ceramic barrel to evenly diffuse heat for a smoother, faster blow dry.

3. Davines This is a Volume Boosting Mousse

Davines This is a Volume Boosting Mousse £26 SHOP NOW For added hold, apply a mousse to wet hair before styling.

4. Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Hairbrush £95 SHOP NOW I love using Amika’s hot brush to reshape my flick on day two hair.

5. Color Wow Cult Favourite Firm + Flexible Hairspray