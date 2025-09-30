If you’ve been tempted to refresh your outerwear this season, look no further than the piece quietly sneaking past the trench coat in the fashion hierarchy: the long brown suede coat. Unlike the classic trench that feels sharp and polished, suede’s appeal lies in its richness—the texture instantly lends outfits a sense of ease and luxury that doesn’t try too hard. It’s the perfect mix of Western influence and Parisian cool, making it a clear front-runner for autumn 2025.
Designers are delivering silhouettes in elongated cuts that graze just above the ankle, creating a fluid line that makes even the simplest jeans-and-tee combo feel stylish. The deep brown suede reads warmer than black leather and far more directional than beige trenches, which is why the fashion crowd is already trading in their classics for this update. The overall vibe? Effortless, lived-in, and chic in the freshest way.
The styling possibilities are endless, which is partly why this coat is poised to dominate. Think of it layered over slouchy wide-leg denim, worn with knee-high boots for a strong statement, or draped over a maxi skirt for a play on proportions. Its softness balances structured tailoring, and its earthy tone pairs beautifully with autumn's maroon, camel, and cream palettes. The versatility makes it a smarter investment than you might initially assume.
So if you’re looking for outerwear that feels cooler than a trench and more elevated than a leather bomber, the long brown suede coat is your answer. It taps into the nostalgic ’70s mood that continues to trend yet looks incredibly modern styled with current silhouettes. Expect to see more and more of this jacket in the upcoming months.
See the styling inspiration below and shop our favourite brown suede coats and jackets at the end. (Don’t worry—we’ve included a range of price points.)
Chic Brown Suede Coat Looks:
Shop Brown Suede coats:
ZARA
Long Faux Suede Trench Coat
Why, yes, we did find an affordable faux-suede option for you.
RIXO
Astraea Coat - Chocolate
So luxe.
Autograph
Wool Blend Collarless Longline Coat
Go off M&S.
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Trench Coat
Is this one on the pricier side? Yes, but c'mon, look how chic it is and think about the cost per wear since you'll be wearing it for years to come.
Boden
Suede Jacket-Dark Chocolate
Great for the office and everything in between this autumn.
Róhe
Suede Wrap Coat
I love Rohe for chic suede pieces.
ARKET
Suede Jacket – Dark Brown
I'm into this shorter style too.
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Suede Funnel Neck Trench Coat in Chocolate
ASOS how you spoil me.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer
So boho. So chic.
ARKET
Suede Coat – Brown
A lighter brown is also chic.
Topshop
Faux Suede Long Car Coat With Neck Tab in Brown
Topshop is truly back this season.
ST. AGNI
Utility Cocoon Suede Jacket
The deep dark brown hue may be giving rich vibes, but this lighter shade isn't far behind.
STAUD
Josette Suede Jacket
Hello, you.
Stradivarius
Faux Suede Jacket With Pockets in Brown
Affordable and a lighter brown option to add to your wardrobe.
RÓHE
Suede Blazer
The only jacket you need to elevate your jeans-and-a-T-shirt outfit combination this autumn (and every autumn after).