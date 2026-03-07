After what felt like a never-ending winter here in the UK, I’ve finally been able to pack away my heavier wool coats for lighter jackets for the transitional season. And whilst I’m very loyal to my classic trench coats, I’ve recently spotted the coolest dressers I follow in one specific spring jacket style in a very bold colour. Enter the red bomber jacket trend.
Red jackets might initially feel like an odd choice for those of us who prefer to keep our spring outfits looking elegant and put together; however, this bold shade is a surprisingly easy way to inject colour and interest into an otherwise neutral look without feeling too out of our minimalist comfort zones. Contrasting your classic white tank top and black linen trousers, or a relaxed button-down and stovepipe jeans with this stand-out hue, will look chic and elevated. Not to mention that the relaxed silhouette of the bomber jacket will allow your outfit to still feel effortlessly cool.
But the best part? A red bomber jacket is extremely versatile. Not only does it pair well with both neutrals and bolder patterns alike, but it can easily be adjusted for every season with the right layering techniques.
Still not convinced? below I’ve rounded up the best red jackets on the market right now. From high-street heroes to luxury investments, keep scrolling to shop the best red bomber jackets for spring 2026 (and beyond).
Shop the Best Red Bomber Jackets
Miu Miu
Heavy Poplin Blouson Jacket
I'd style this with a plain white tank, black Bermuda shorts and loafers.
H&M
Gathered Bomber Jacket
H&M never fails me.
Free People
Field Tripper Jacket
The easiest way to add a pop of colour to your spring outfits.
Magda Butrym
Wool Bomber Jacket
The exaggerated shoulders are so chic.
H&M
Oversized Zip-Through Cardigan
Pared-back, but elevated enough to add some character to an all-white outfit.
