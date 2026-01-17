Chicer Than Leather, Cooler Than Wool—This is the Elegant Skirt Trend Fashion People Are Wearing Right Now

All of the chicest dressers I know are shopping for brown suede skirts right now. Click through to discover the styles I recommend here.

Collage of influencers wears brown suede skirt with leather jackets and knits.
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @monikh)
Every so often, a trend comes along that makes me wonder how I ever managed without it. Brown suede skirts are such a trend. Whilst I’m calling it a trend—shopping platform LTK reports a +600% week-on-week surge in searches—this is one piece that feels far more enduring than a fleeting fashion moment.

Cut from the season’s most coveted fabrication, suede brings an innate sense of luxury to rich, earthy hues. The combination of which results in a beautifully tactile skirt that feels polished yet unfussy.

Influencer @monikh wears a brown suede skirt with brown heeled flip-flops.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Whilst shoppers are searching for the elegant designs right now, influencers are in the habit of weaving the timeless garment into their winter rotations—wearing them with everything from glossy leather layers for contrast to plush knits for a softer, tonal look. Versatile and inherently chic, these combinations strike the balance between structure and ease.

Influencer @anoukyve wears a brown suede skirt with dark brown knee high leather boots and a grey jumper.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Catering to the growing interest, brands have been swift to offer up compelling iterations. From Jigsaw's chocolatey midi to Free People's knee-grazing caramel style, the options are pleasing and plenty.

Influencer @nnennaechem wears a brown suede skirt with a black leather jacket and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Read on to discover the styles I recommend below.

Shop Brown Suede Skirts:

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.