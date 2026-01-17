Chicer Than Leather, Cooler Than Wool—This is the Elegant Skirt Trend Fashion People Are Wearing Right Now

Every so often, a trend comes along that makes me wonder how I ever managed without it. Brown suede skirts are such a trend. Whilst I’m calling it a trend—shopping platform LTK reports a +600% week-on-week surge in searches—this is one piece that feels far more enduring than a fleeting fashion moment.
Cut from the season’s most coveted fabrication, suede brings an innate sense of luxury to rich, earthy hues. The combination of which results in a beautifully tactile skirt that feels polished yet unfussy.
Whilst shoppers are searching for the elegant designs right now, influencers are in the habit of weaving the timeless garment into their winter rotations—wearing them with everything from glossy leather layers for contrast to plush knits for a softer, tonal look. Versatile and inherently chic, these combinations strike the balance between structure and ease.
Catering to the growing interest, brands have been swift to offer up compelling iterations. From Jigsaw's chocolatey midi to Free People's knee-grazing caramel style, the options are pleasing and plenty.
Read on to discover the styles I recommend below.
Shop Brown Suede Skirts:
Rixo
Edwina Skirt
This comes in UK sizes 6—26.
Never Fully Dressed
Chocolate Suede Jaspre Skirt
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Jigsaw
Suede Fluid Midi Skirt
Style with the matching jacket or contrast it with a denim style.
Free People
We the Free Suzy Suede Midi Skirt
Style with knee-high boots or pair with a pretty flat.
Jigsaw
Suede Midi Asymmetric Skirt
This is the kind of enduring wardrobe staple you can confidently come back to year after year.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.