After a seemingly endless winter, we’re finally approaching the beginning of spring. And although I’m happily leaving darker evenings and frost mornings behind, one thing I’m not looking forward to is shedding my heavier winter coats. Of course, I’m welcoming the rise in temperature here in the UK, but I’ve always found that elegant dressing comes much easier throughout the colder months when I can use my long wool coats as the focal point of my outfits. However, I’ve recently spotted one particular transitional jacket style on a number of elegant dressers I follow, and it might just be the most polished one yet. Enter the collarless jacket.
As the name suggests, collarless jackets are outerwear that are designed without lapels or a traditional folded collar. Minimal, elegant and easy to style, the silhouette lends itself particularly well to transitional dressing. I’d personally wear mine thrown over a roll-neck top, and stovepipe jeans for the day, but its versatility would also allow it to be styled seamlessly with an LBD and kitten heels for more formal occasions.
And the best part? There’s literally a collarless jacket to suit every personal taste, with multiple colours, fabrications and necklines on the market right now. But if you’re still not convinced, below I’ve rounded up the best collarless jackets available for your ease.
Whether you’re in the market for a high-street hero or a luxury investment, a sleek leather finish or relaxed denim fabrication, keep scrolling to shop the best collarless jackets for 2026 and beyond.
Shop the Best Collarless Jackets
Róhe
Double-Faced Wool Pankou Jacket
This chic collarless jacket comes editor-approved.
H&M
Collarless Trucker Jacket
I never knew a denim jacket could look so elegant.
Nour Hammour
Maud paneled leather jacket
So sleek.
ZARA
Soft Bomber Jacket
No one does a bomber jacket quite like Zara.
Toteme
Minimal Biker Jacket
This also comes in a polished cream hue.
COS
Padded Cotton Liner Jacket
The navy makes for a nice point of difference from black.
Next
Lightweight Collarless Bomber Jacket
Wear with a jumper now, and a tank top come spring.
Sézane
Nadia Jacket
French-girl approved.
Reformation
Lucia Wool Jacket
An easy way to dress up a pair of jeans.
MANGO
Lyocell Bomber Jacket
The espresso hue is calling to me.
Gucci
Reversible Wool Silk Jacket
This reversible jacket comes plain black on one side and a with grey GG motif on the other.