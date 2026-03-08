Fashion Girls In Oslo and Paris Are Ditching Their Trench Coats for This Far Chicer Transitional Jacket Style

I’ve recently spotted collarless jackets on a number of elegant dressers, and it might just be the most polished outerwear style yet.

Best Collarless Jackets
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @modedamour, @nnennaechem)
After a seemingly endless winter, we’re finally approaching the beginning of spring. And although I’m happily leaving darker evenings and frost mornings behind, one thing I’m not looking forward to is shedding my heavier winter coats. Of course, I’m welcoming the rise in temperature here in the UK, but I’ve always found that elegant dressing comes much easier throughout the colder months when I can use my long wool coats as the focal point of my outfits. However, I’ve recently spotted one particular transitional jacket style on a number of elegant dressers I follow, and it might just be the most polished one yet. Enter the collarless jacket.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

As the name suggests, collarless jackets are outerwear that are designed without lapels or a traditional folded collar. Minimal, elegant and easy to style, the silhouette lends itself particularly well to transitional dressing. I’d personally wear mine thrown over a roll-neck top, and stovepipe jeans for the day, but its versatility would also allow it to be styled seamlessly with an LBD and kitten heels for more formal occasions.

(Image credit: @modedamour)

And the best part? There’s literally a collarless jacket to suit every personal taste, with multiple colours, fabrications and necklines on the market right now. But if you’re still not convinced, below I’ve rounded up the best collarless jackets available for your ease.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Whether you’re in the market for a high-street hero or a luxury investment, a sleek leather finish or relaxed denim fabrication, keep scrolling to shop the best collarless jackets for 2026 and beyond.

(Image credit: @signeemilieolesen)

Shop the Best Collarless Jackets