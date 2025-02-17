Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make

I'm all for indulging in trends now and then—I work in fashion, after all—but there are certain items that will forever remain in my capsule wardrobe regardless of the season or current trend cycle. A classic white tee, a pair of straight-leg jeans and, of course, the a trench coat. It's a reliable and versatile outerwear option, pairing well with everything from jeans and jumpers throughout the chiller months, and then throw-on dresses come spring/summer.

But even the most iconic of staples could benefit from a refresh, and elegant dressers have set their sights on trench coats in a new fabric that they can wear from now and well into the spring season—suede.

A suede trench coat is just as timeless and easy to style as its traditional beige cotton counterpart, and I've noticed them popping up everywhere, from Paris to New York, and with everyone from fashion insiders to A-listers wearing them. Emily Ratajkowski recently stepped out to the Coach Fall RTW 2025 show inthe brand's Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat (£1560), which she wore with matching suede boots in a move that proved just how elevated this simple silhouette can look in a suede finish.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Coach Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week held at the Park Avenue Armory on February 10, 2025 in New York, New York.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Coach's Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat (£1560) with suede boots to the Coach Fall RTW 2025.

And it's not just Coach that has been serving up suede trench coats of late. Alongside big designer names, there are plenty of high-street retailers offering real suede trenches, ensuring quality without completely breaking the bank. I've got my eye on Mango's Belted Suede Trench Coat (£400), which I would wear with tailored trousers, a cashmere knit, and plain boots now, and then a flowy dress and ballet pumps come spring. There are also a number of faux suede options for those looking for a vegan option or simply a lower price point to invest in this spring.

So if you're in need of a new outer layer for the upcoming season or simply looking for the next investment to add to your forever wardrobe, scroll on for tips on how to style a suede trench from now and until spring, and then take a browse at our edit of the best suede trench coats around.

Shop the Best Suede Trench Coats

@hoskelsa wears a brown suede trench, with leather gloves, tailored trousers, loafers and a tote bag

Style Notes: Tonal outfits will never fail to make you look put-together, and I love this head-to-brown look that incorporates different textures to add even more interest.

Belted Suede Trench Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Belted Suede Trench Coat

The high-street version I currently have my eye on.

Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat
COACH®
Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat

This is the exact trench that Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted in.

Suede Leather Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Trench Coat

This lighter hue will pair effortlessly with your spring neutrals.

@nnennaechem wears a brown suede trench coat with a stripe shirt, jeans and boots

DeSavary, Suede Trench Coat

DeSavary
Suede Trench Coat

Obsessed.

Style Notes: Nnenna proves how easily a suede trench will fit into your everyday capsule wardrobe. This classic stripe shirt and jeans combo could easily be worn with a classic trench, but the suede takes it to the next level.

Yves Saint Laurent, Suede Trench Coat
Yves Saint Laurent
Preloved Suede Trench Coat

There are so many great second-hand options at the moment, but my favourite is this vintage YSL find.

Topshop Longline Oversized Faux Suede Trench Coat in Contrast Stitch Brown
Topshop
Longline Oversized Faux Suede Trench Coat

Another expensive-looking faux suede version.

@cassdimicco wears a light brown suede trench with a brown knit dress, slingback heels and a croc-effect handbag

Style Notes: Cass shows us how to take a suede trench from day to night by adding a pair of patent slingbacks and a croc-effect handbag. It's a coat style that's sleek enough to carry the entire look.

Suede Belted Trench Coat
Róhe
Suede Belted Trench Coat

I'd style mine exactly like this.

Blank Nyc Vegan Suede Trench
Blank NYC
Vegan Suede Trench

A great faux suede iteration for those looking for vegan option.

Tate Suede Trench Coat
Nour Hammour
Tate Suede Trench Coat

A chic silhouette in a trending colour.

Virginie Conte wears black sunglasses, a dark brown top, a brown suede trench coat, a brown suede skirt, a black leather belt, black leather gloves, gold bracelets, a white leather Kelly Hermes bag, black lace tights with floral details, brown leather Gucci shoes high heels, during a street style fashion photo session, on November 30, 2024 in Paris, France

Style Notes: All you need to add to a suede trench is some stylish accessories. From the leather gloves tucked into the belt, the lighter heels and the top handle bag, Virginie has effortlessly taken this trench from simple to elevated.

Suede Wrap Coat
Magda Butrym
Suede Wrap Coat

An investment you won't regret.

Marni, Suede Trench Coat
Marni
Suede Trench Coat

I love the distressed wash.

Napped Tie-Belt Coat
H&M
Napped Tie-Belt Coat

This looks way more expensive than it's £55 price tag.

@georgia_3.0 wears a brown suede trench with a black blouse, shorts, tights, knee-high boots, a brown hat and a Chanel bag

Style Notes: Brown and black will forever be one of the chicest combos you can opt for.

Asos Design Premium Suede Trench Coat in Tan
ASOS DESIGN
Premium Suede Trench Coat in Tan

This style has a weight to it that makes it hang beautifully from the body.

Leather Long Trench Coat
LA REDOUTE COLLECTIONS
Leather Long Trench Coat

A slightly shorter version to show off more of your outfit.

Theory, Suede Trench Coat
Theory
Suede Trench Coat

100% real suede at such an affordable price.

