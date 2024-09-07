Sorry, Black Boots—The Chicest Women I Know Are Wearing Pairs in This Rich-Looking Colour

In all honestly, I didn't even make it to the end of summer before I first started searching for the perfect autumn boots. Whilst I'm partial to a strappy sandal, I'm always at my most comfortable when encased in a full-coverage shoe. Maybe it's the Londoner in me that can't help but cringe at the idea of stepping onto the tube with open toes, or perhaps it's because, in the UK, we're only ever moments away from a downpour. Whatever the reason, I can't deny that the thought of wearing boots again brings me pure joy.

Having spent many an hour sifting through the new-in sections of my favourite footwear brands, my search—somehow, almost unconsciously—shifted from black boots to burgundy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Influenced by the elegant options sweeping the stores, burgundy boots are the new footwear trend I can't ignore. More unique than their black counterparts, burgundy is similarly dark and moody but also offers the subtle splash of colour that autumn/winter outfits so often need.

Whilst burgundy is a classic autumn colour trend that comes back year after year, it's clear the shade is gearing up for a major moment right now. I've been tempted by the bags and coats that are cropping up everywhere, it's the sophisticated boots that have really stolen my heart.

Personally, I have my eye on Reformation's knee-high Gaelle style, but I've also seen that Sézane and Marks and Spencer have released elegant versions. Until the weather really dips, I'll be wearing mine with skirts and dresses. Then, when winter comes around, I know my burgundy boots will look so chic when styled with dark denim and thick wool trousers.

If you too are inspired to shop the season's chicest shoe choice, read on to discover my edit of the best burgundy boots below.

SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS:

Reformation Gaelle Knee Boot in Ruby £548 SHOP NOW The subtle buckle detail adds such an elevated edge.

Sézane Amandine Boots in Smooth Burgundy £410 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich blue shade, as well as black.

Mint Velvet Burgundy Leather Long Knee Boots £219 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a black miniskirt.

Jimmy Choo Cycas Ankle Boot 80 in Garnet Nappa Leather £995 SHOP NOW This elegant alternative to a black boot is the chicest way to incorporate some colour into your daily looks.

ME+EM Stretch Knee-High Boot £595 SHOP NOW These have a slouchy silhouette for a casual feel.

Reformation Gillian Ankle Boot in Ruby £378 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of colour to your favourite autumn outfit.

Gianvito Rossi Vanta 95 Patent-Leather Knee Boots £1465 SHOP NOW This glossy pair will defy the rain.

Reformation Gal Knee High Boot in Ruby Suede £498 SHOP NOW Suede is big news this autumn.

Sam Edelman Saige 2 Leather Ankle Boots £175 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 3–9.

Phase Eight Leather Chelsea Boots £149 SHOP NOW Chelsea-boot season is finally here, and these are at the top of my wish list.