Sorry, Black Boots—The Chicest Women I Know Are Wearing Pairs in This Rich-Looking Colour

Natalie Munro
In all honestly, I didn't even make it to the end of summer before I first started searching for the perfect autumn boots. Whilst I'm partial to a strappy sandal, I'm always at my most comfortable when encased in a full-coverage shoe. Maybe it's the Londoner in me that can't help but cringe at the idea of stepping onto the tube with open toes, or perhaps it's because, in the UK, we're only ever moments away from a downpour. Whatever the reason, I can't deny that the thought of wearing boots again brings me pure joy.

Having spent many an hour sifting through the new-in sections of my favourite footwear brands, my search—somehow, almost unconsciously—shifted from black boots to burgundy.

Influencer wears burgundy boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Influenced by the elegant options sweeping the stores, burgundy boots are the new footwear trend I can't ignore. More unique than their black counterparts, burgundy is similarly dark and moody but also offers the subtle splash of colour that autumn/winter outfits so often need.

Influencer wears burgundy boots.

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Whilst burgundy is a classic autumn colour trend that comes back year after year, it's clear the shade is gearing up for a major moment right now. I've been tempted by the bags and coats that are cropping up everywhere, it's the sophisticated boots that have really stolen my heart.

Influencer wears burgundy boots

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Personally, I have my eye on Reformation's knee-high Gaelle style, but I've also seen that Sézane and Marks and Spencer have released elegant versions. Until the weather really dips, I'll be wearing mine with skirts and dresses. Then, when winter comes around, I know my burgundy boots will look so chic when styled with dark denim and thick wool trousers.

Influencer wears burgundy boots.

(Image credit: @iamnkirote)

If you too are inspired to shop the season's chicest shoe choice, read on to discover my edit of the best burgundy boots below.

SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS:

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot in Ruby

The subtle buckle detail adds such an elevated edge.

boots
Sézane
Amandine Boots in Smooth Burgundy

These also come in a rich blue shade, as well as black.

Burgundy Leather Long Knee Boots
Mint Velvet
Burgundy Leather Long Knee Boots

Style with jeans or wear with a black miniskirt.

boots
Jimmy Choo
Cycas Ankle Boot 80 in Garnet Nappa Leather

This elegant alternative to a black boot is the chicest way to incorporate some colour into your daily looks.

Stretch Knee-High Boot
ME+EM
Stretch Knee-High Boot

These have a slouchy silhouette for a casual feel.

Gillian Ankle Boot
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot in Ruby

Add a subtle pop of colour to your favourite autumn outfit.

Vanta 95 Patent-Leather Knee Boots
Gianvito Rossi
Vanta 95 Patent-Leather Knee Boots

This glossy pair will defy the rain.

Gal Knee High Boot
Reformation
Gal Knee High Boot in Ruby Suede

Suede is big news this autumn.

Sam Edelman Saige 2 Leather Ankle Boots, French Burgundy
Sam Edelman
Saige 2 Leather Ankle Boots

These come in UK sizes 3–9.

Phase Eight Leather Chelsea Boots, Burgundy
Phase Eight
Leather Chelsea Boots

Chelsea-boot season is finally here, and these are at the top of my wish list.

Leather Chelsea Croc Block Heel Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Chelsea Croc Block Heel Boots

The elasticated sides make these easy to pull on and off.

