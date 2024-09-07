Sorry, Black Boots—The Chicest Women I Know Are Wearing Pairs in This Rich-Looking Colour
In all honestly, I didn't even make it to the end of summer before I first started searching for the perfect autumn boots. Whilst I'm partial to a strappy sandal, I'm always at my most comfortable when encased in a full-coverage shoe. Maybe it's the Londoner in me that can't help but cringe at the idea of stepping onto the tube with open toes, or perhaps it's because, in the UK, we're only ever moments away from a downpour. Whatever the reason, I can't deny that the thought of wearing boots again brings me pure joy.
Having spent many an hour sifting through the new-in sections of my favourite footwear brands, my search—somehow, almost unconsciously—shifted from black boots to burgundy.
Influenced by the elegant options sweeping the stores, burgundy boots are the new footwear trend I can't ignore. More unique than their black counterparts, burgundy is similarly dark and moody but also offers the subtle splash of colour that autumn/winter outfits so often need.
Whilst burgundy is a classic autumn colour trend that comes back year after year, it's clear the shade is gearing up for a major moment right now. I've been tempted by the bags and coats that are cropping up everywhere, it's the sophisticated boots that have really stolen my heart.
Personally, I have my eye on Reformation's knee-high Gaelle style, but I've also seen that Sézane and Marks and Spencer have released elegant versions. Until the weather really dips, I'll be wearing mine with skirts and dresses. Then, when winter comes around, I know my burgundy boots will look so chic when styled with dark denim and thick wool trousers.
If you too are inspired to shop the season's chicest shoe choice, read on to discover my edit of the best burgundy boots below.
SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS:
This elegant alternative to a black boot is the chicest way to incorporate some colour into your daily looks.
Suede is big news this autumn.
Chelsea-boot season is finally here, and these are at the top of my wish list.
The elasticated sides make these easy to pull on and off.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
