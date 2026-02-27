Spring is almost in the air, and I, for one, could not be happier. After one grey day rolls into the next, my capsule wardrobe has quietly ended up a mix of charcoal, black and dark navy. Practical? Absolutely. Mood lifting? Not so much. With the UK officially breaking its latest rainy streak (all 50 consecutive days of it), this week's sliver of sunshine inspired in me a very specific urge: a scroll of Zara, Mango and Reformation's new-in sections. These three are my go-to brands when I need a high-quality high-street hit, and I've been shopping reliably and seasonally from them all for quite some time. With plenty of nostalgic trends and timeless basics often filling their shelves, these brands offer an affordable alternative to the luxury buys we all long to have in our rotations.
From suede midi skirts that would make Carolyn Bessette Kennedy swoon to elegant leather tote bags that rival designer icons, the current styles on offer feel fresh, new, and oh-so spring 2026. Keep scrolling to discover the 15 most expensive-looking new-in buys from Zara, Mango and Reformation that get this editor's stamp of approval.
15 Expensive-Looking New-In Buys From Zara, Mango and Reformation
Reformation
Reformation
Veda Cole Low Waist Leather Maxi Skirt
This has jumped straight to the top of my ever-growing wish list.
Reformation
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
From the Cynthia to the Blair, Reformation jeans always get my seal of approval.
Reformation
Jessie Wedge Thong
You'll get so much wear out of these elegant snake-print wedges.
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
This whole look is so spring 2026-coded.
Reformation
Mason Pant
The newest colour way of these editor-loved trouser.
Mango
MANGO
Drawstring Waist Denim Parka
This beats the average denim jacket, hands down.
MANGO
Suede Shoulder Bag With Stitching
This easily rivals designer.
MANGO
Straight-Fit Linen Trousers With Pleats
Your friendly reminder to get your linen early.
MANGO
Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat
You'll rewear this elegant shape year after year.
MANGO
Houndstooth Short Skirt
This is exactly how I want to be dressing in spring 2026.
Zara
ZARA
Leather Effect Belted Jacket
A new Zara viral hit in the making.
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Blend Cropped Jacket
This sculptural neckline really elevates this jacket.
ZARA
Lace Satin Halter Dress
The lace! The plunging neck! This dress is simply too good.
ZARA
Wide-Leg Trousers
These viral trousers are back and available in five fresh colourways.