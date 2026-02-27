I'm on a Mission to Look Expensive This Spring—15 Zara, Mango and Reformation Buys That Made the Cut

If the goal is to look expensive this spring, these high-street giants have you covered.

in Features
New in spring buys from Mango, Reformation and Zara
(Image credit: Mango Reformation Zara)
Spring is almost in the air, and I, for one, could not be happier. After one grey day rolls into the next, my capsule wardrobe has quietly ended up a mix of charcoal, black and dark navy. Practical? Absolutely. Mood lifting? Not so much. With the UK officially breaking its latest rainy streak (all 50 consecutive days of it), this week's sliver of sunshine inspired in me a very specific urge: a scroll of Zara, Mango and Reformation's new-in sections. These three are my go-to brands when I need a high-quality high-street hit, and I've been shopping reliably and seasonally from them all for quite some time. With plenty of nostalgic trends and timeless basics often filling their shelves, these brands offer an affordable alternative to the luxury buys we all long to have in our rotations.

From suede midi skirts that would make Carolyn Bessette Kennedy swoon to elegant leather tote bags that rival designer icons, the current styles on offer feel fresh, new, and oh-so spring 2026. Keep scrolling to discover the 15 most expensive-looking new-in buys from Zara, Mango and Reformation that get this editor's stamp of approval.

15 Expensive-Looking New-In Buys From Zara, Mango and Reformation

Reformation

Mango

Zara