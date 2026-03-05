In a Style Rut? 7 Effortless and Elevated Outfit Ideas to Wear Now and Throughout Spring

A capsule wardrobe can be a puzzle at the best of times, but especially when preparing for a seasonal shift. Here are seven transitional outfits to take you from winter to spring.

Three fashion people wear a transitional winter to spring outfits 2026.
If you live in the UK, you’ll have noticed that the first signs of spring are thankfully beginning to creep in. From bluebells pushing up out of the ground to the odd burst of glorious sunshine, the long days of grey are almost behind us. Now, I must admit, it’s very tempting to get over-excited and dive straight into the floral dresses and strappy sandals we packed away at the end of last summer (and believe me, I’m right there with you). But let's be honest: this is British springtime we’re talking about, and the same days that start with bright blue skies can quickly turn freezing and wet by lunch.

A capsule wardrobe can be a puzzle at the best of times, but this particular transition is feeling pretty challenging. Most days, I'm either bundled up on a chilly morning only to be sweating by the afternoon, or regretting going sans jacket as soon as I step out the door. So, this week, I decided enough was enough. Having flicked through the Who What Wear UK spring/summer 2026 trend report (to help me decipher what to invest in for the next seven months), I turned to some of the most stylish people I know for help: the fashionable people of my social media feeds.

Fashion person Aimee Song wears a transitional winter to spring outfits 2026. She wears a bright yellow polo, suede brown trousers and brown loafers and a brown barn jacket. She has a dark brown tote over her shoulders and has oversized orange lens sunglasses on. She is stood in front of a white staircase looing at the camera in a recent image from her Instagram.

Always one step ahead of the curve, they’ve been serving seriously enviable transitional outfit inspo for a few months already. Whether it's timeless stovepipe jeans teamed with a windbreaker instead of a winter puffer jacket, or classic beige trench coats layered over wide-leg trousers in thicker fabrics for warmth, this spring, functional dressing has never been easier or looked better.

And the best part? They’ve reminded me that spring doesn’t have to be complicated. It's not about purchasing a whole new wardrobe, but reimagining the way you wear it. From clever layers to a few statement pieces, it's easier than ever to nail that "come rain or shine" vibe. Intrigued? Keep reading to see the seven outfits I’ll be leaning on for the winter-to-spring transition in 2026.

7 Chic Transitional Outfits to Wear in Spring 2026

1. Cropped Trench + Trousers + Cowboy Boots

Fashion person Amy Lefevre wears a transitional winter to spring outfits 2026. She wears a tan funnel-neck cropped trench coat, brown trousers with a matching skirt and finishes her look with cowboy boots, the Ferragamo hug bag, a black bakerboy hat and large sunglasses. She is texting looking i the distance in a recent image taken from her Instagram.

Style Notes: Tailored trousers and a beige trench are a timeless pairing that never dates. In 2026, this classic combo is getting a modern facelift. Leaning into a muted colour palette, Amy Lefevre's choice of a cropped trench and hybrid trouser-skirt lends a contemporary edge to her look, especially when finished with a bakerboy hat, oversized sunglasses and the Ferragamo Hug for good measure.

2. Roll-Neck Jumper + Midi Skirt + Pointed-Toe Heels

Fashion person Sara Walker wears a transitional winter to spring outfits 2026. She wears a black thin knit roll neck, cream midi skirt, black stockings and black pointed toe heels. She accessories with oversized sunnies and The Row &#039;90s bag. She is stood in front of a white closed wardrobe in a recent image from her Instagram.

Style Notes: Swapping her chunky knits for a lighter version, Sara Walker’s latest look has that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy energy I’m fully intent on channelling this spring. Oozing '90s minimalism with a modern twist, her cream asymmetric wrap skirt, pointed-toe heels and roll neck are impossibly refined, but it's the attention to detail that makes it feel current. From her bug sunnies to the coveted The Row '90s Bag resting on her hip, the whole look is sublime.

