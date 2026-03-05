If you live in the UK, you’ll have noticed that the first signs of spring are thankfully beginning to creep in. From bluebells pushing up out of the ground to the odd burst of glorious sunshine, the long days of grey are almost behind us. Now, I must admit, it’s very tempting to get over-excited and dive straight into the floral dresses and strappy sandals we packed away at the end of last summer (and believe me, I’m right there with you). But let's be honest: this is British springtime we’re talking about, and the same days that start with bright blue skies can quickly turn freezing and wet by lunch.
A capsule wardrobe can be a puzzle at the best of times, but this particular transition is feeling pretty challenging. Most days, I'm either bundled up on a chilly morning only to be sweating by the afternoon, or regretting going sans jacket as soon as I step out the door. So, this week, I decided enough was enough. Having flicked through the Who What Wear UK spring/summer 2026 trend report (to help me decipher what to invest in for the next seven months), I turned to some of the most stylish people I know for help: the fashionable people of my social media feeds.
And the best part? They’ve reminded me that spring doesn’t have to be complicated. It's not about purchasing a whole new wardrobe, but reimagining the way you wear it. From clever layers to a few statement pieces, it's easier than ever to nail that "come rain or shine" vibe. Intrigued? Keep reading to see the seven outfits I’ll be leaning on for the winter-to-spring transition in 2026.
7 Chic Transitional Outfits to Wear in Spring 2026
1. Cropped Trench + Trousers + Cowboy Boots
Style Notes:Tailored trousers and a beige trench are a timeless pairing that never dates. In 2026, this classic combo is getting a modern facelift. Leaning into a muted colour palette, Amy Lefevre's choice of a cropped trench and hybrid trouser-skirt lends a contemporary edge to her look, especially when finished with a bakerboy hat, oversized sunglasses and the Ferragamo Hug for good measure.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Drop Belt Mid Length Trench Coat
The belt tie creates a chic peplum finish that I love.
Reformation
Elva Skirt
Wear layered over trousers or on its on with ballet flats this spring.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser: Wool
In a thick wool fabric, these will keep you warm on the chilliest of spring days.
Ferragamo
Hug Soft Shoulder Bag
The capacious Ferragamo Hug bag quickly became a favourite of It girls everywhere.
Ba&sh
Curtis
The contrasting suede is a nice touch.
Prada
Newsboy Cap
Channel Keira Knightley in this corduroy cap.
Jimmy Fairly
The Nax
The perfect finishing touch in every fashion person's wardrobe.