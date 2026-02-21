6 Chic Jackets Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring

Regardless of the fact it’s rained every day this year so far (yes, really), the weather is definitely warming up and our seasonal outerwear switch is imminent. I’m counting down the days until I can stow away my big coats and replace them with something a bit lighter; in this interim weather period, I’d usually head straight for my classic trench coat. However, this year, I fancy a change.
While I’ll never tire of my trench coat, I do feel it gets a bit too much limelight. This year, I’ve vowed to myself to push myself out of my comfort zone more with my style and embrace new pieces into my wardrobe and actually get wear out of them.
When it comes to spring, as a self-confessed denim obsessive, I probably wear jeans every single time I leave the house, so a versatile jacket that works with an array of different jean washes and shapes is such a key piece for me. Whether it’s a light wash straight-leg or my beloved black barrel-leg, I need a jacket as versatile as my trench coat to carry me through the new season and beyond.
To give myself as well as you some much-needed inspiration before spring is well and truly upon us, I headed to the Instagram account of some of my favourite women. Below, I've rounded up the six chicest jackets to wear with jeans this spring. From the classic leather to a newfound cross-over blazer, these are the styles I’m off to invest in.
6 Jacket Trends to Wear with Jeans This Spring:
1. Bomber Jacket
Style Notes: While the bomber jacket is nothing new, it remains an age-old, effortlessly cool outerwear staple. Beyond its stylish appeal, it’s practical, warm, and pairs seamlessly with any style of jeans. Over the years, the bomber has evolved far beyond its utilitarian roots and is now available in a wide array of colours, fabrics and silhouettes.
The Frankie Shop
Astra Technical Bomber Jacket
There's no going wrong with a black bomber jacket for a versatile piece.
ANINE BING
Cyrus Shell Bomber Jacket
One of Anine Bing's most iconic jackets.
& Other Stories
Voluminous-Sleeve Bomber Jacket
I love this deep burgundy hue for something different.
Topshop
Bomber with Contrast Lining
This looks like a designer piece.
The Upside
Tribute Twill Bomber Jacket
This is great to recreate Hannah's look.
2. Barn Jacket
Style Notes: Barn jackets saw a real resurgence last year. I didn’t pick one up at the time, and it’s the one piece I regret not adding to my wardrobe—so it’s at the top of my list for spring. They’re incredibly versatile, yet lightweight enough to be perfect for when the weather starts to warm up.
With Nothing Underneath
Kent Jacket: Waxed Cotton, Chocolate
Brown gives a softer finish than black.
Toteme
Country Jacket Forest
A fashion editor-approved jacket.
M&S
Pure Cotton Faux Leather Collared Barn Jacket
Such an affordable style to opt for to ensure the barn jacket trend suits your style.
MANGO
Denim Parka With Contrasting Collar
Mango is my high-street favourite brand for outerwear.
Whistles
Neutral Corduroy Collar Jacket
Such a classic option.
3. Leather Jacket
Style Notes: The classic leather jacket has always been a favourite of mine, and it’s a piece I’ve consistently kept in my wardrobe. Years ago, I was loyal to the biker style; however, over time, I’ve expanded my collection to include more minimalist designs—and I finally caved and bought the viral Zara leather bomber jacket as well. Paired with jeans, it creates an effortlessly chic look.
MAGDA BUTRYM
Leather Jacket
A leather jacket is such a worthy investment, it will be a piece you'll wear for years to come.