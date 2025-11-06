Everywhere I Look Stylish Londoners Are Wearing This Polished Coat—Now, It's on Sale

As a shopping editor, there are a few ways to spot a cult buy. One is expertise, simply seeing a piece and knowing immediately that the elevated appeal and considered design will make it a best-seller. Another is a flurry of sightings of stylish people in the exact same piece. Today, it's the latter that has caught my eye, as over the past few weeks a series of elegant fashion people have all stepped out in winter outfits that include the Rise & Fall Suede Trench Coat. Naturally, it's been sitting on my wish list ever since. It's not gatekeeping that has kept me from sharing this sleek coat with our dear readers, but a little insight that as of today, the coat is now on sale.
The brilliance of Rise & Fall's pieces comes from the timeless designs, high-quality fabrics and contemporary details that have all been applied to this coat. Starting with the trench coat silhouette, which is endlessly chic as well as versatile, moving seamlessly from day to night even if your outfits change drastically. The tactile finish of the 100% suede leather composition brings a unique edge to the classic style, with raglan sleeves and tonal buttons adding to the refined look.
If you're an avid sale shopper like I am, you'll be well aware that we're just a few weeks away from the Black Friday sales. To save us waiting, Rise & Fall has launched its discounts early, which include savings on this polished trench. Currently, the style is available in two enduring colourways—a deep chocolate brown and luxurious navy—both of which feature in the most refined palettes around. The first release completely sold out, so if you're interested, I'd recommend moving fast.
Keep scrolling to shop the Rise & Fall Suede Trench Coat, and shop more suede coats on our wish list.
Shop the Rise & Fall Suede Trench Coat
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat - Chocolate
Note the classic trench coat details like the shoulder storm flap, double breasted design and buckle sleeve straps.
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat - Navy
The full length adds to the elegant effect of this coat.
Shop More Suede Coats
ZARA
Suede Leather Coat Zw Collection Limited Edition
Bring a touch of contrast to your looks with this suede leather coat.
Whistles
Chocolate Suede Trench Coat
Just so chic.
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Coat
Reinvigorate your neutral looks with this vibrant yellow.
Mint Velvet
Khaki Suede Trench Coat
Mint Velvet's coat offering this year is just so good.
Rotate
Double-Breasted Suede Coat
The sharp shoulders bring a polished edge to this coat.
Reiss
Suede Belted Trench Coat in Taupe Neutral
I can already imagine how soft this coat is.
ASOS Curve
Asos Design Curve Faux Suede Funnel Neck Trench Coat in Chocolate
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.