Scusa?! 6 Shockingly Good Street Style Trends From Milan Fashion Week

a collage of Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style images showing autumn trends
(Image credit: Getty Images; Launchmetrics Spotlight; Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Features

What capital would you consider the chicest in the world? Well, by all accounts, Milan has every other city beat. Sure, no one else dresses like people in New York, and even London has its fair share of cool brands coming out of the city. Nevertheless, Milan is the metropolis that influences what matters most. After all, some of the biggest luxury houses in the world show at Milan Fashion Week! Prada? Bottega Veneta? Ferragamo? Check, check, check. But the style inspiration doesn't stop at the runway. Long before trends blow up online, they'll be spotted in the streets of Milan. We'd go so far as to state that some of the best street style looks during fashion month come from Milan, not Paris. (Sorry, Francophiles.)

If you said "Scusa?" out loud, you'll want to keep scrolling. In an effort to prove this city's superiority, we've scoured hundreds of street style images in search of proof that this crowd is already wearing the season's biggest trends. Ahead, you'll find a breakdown of six autumn trends that were present in all the best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week for spring/summer 2025. Plus, we included autumnal shopping recommendations if you decide that you must channel your inner Italian. If these looks don't convince you that Milan is the only fashion capital that matters, then just wait until these trends come to a zip code closer to you.

1. Corporate Geeks

A woman wearing the geek-chic trend in the form of a tan turtleneck, black pleated skirt, black stockings, and black Tab shoes during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Unless you've been living off the grid, chances are you've already seen the geek chic and office siren aesthetics at some point. What you might not know is that these two trends were first brought to fruition by Italian brands such as Miu Miu and Gucci. Considering these trends' origins, it's only fitting to see the Milanese style set give its signature spin to them this season by pairing them together. No workwear staple was off-limits when it came to making them a little weirder (in a good way). Preppy pleated skirts were paired with menswear ties and Maison Margiela Tabi flats. Grey suits were made a bit sultrier with low-cut blouses and Bayonetta-style eyewear. Each street style look proved that being an office geek can look good if you get your styling notes from the Milanese.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street style trend during Milan Fashion Week.

A woman wearing geek chic trend with eyewear and red draped top during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing geek chic trend in the form of a grey blazer and matching skirt with a white button-down shirt, a black tie, and black pumps during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing geek chic trend in the form of a grey blazer and grey trousers with a white collar shirt, black vest, and black boots during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing geek chic trend in the form of a leather jacket layered over a white shirt styled with a black tie and a black miniskirt during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing the geek chic trend in the form of a low cut white shirt and grey blazer with black pumps and a black bag during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the Street Style Trend

H&M, Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

MIU MIU, Mu 01xv Oval-Frame Acetate Eyeglasses
MIU MIU
Oval-Frame Eyeglasses

COS, Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

Marge Sherwood , Leather Shoulder Bag
Marge Sherwood
Leather Shoulder Bag

Weekend Max Mara, Virgin Wool Pleated Midi Skirt
Weekend Max Mara
Virgin Wool Pleated Skirt

MAISON MARGIELA, Tabi Leather Mary Jane Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Mary Jane Flats

2. Wine, Per Favore!

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red colour trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

While Milan may not be the gastronomic region known for winemaking, that didn't stop the style set from wearing varying shades of wine. Although one might assume that this colour trend can be traced to the cultural love of wine within Italy's borders, that's not entirely the case. We first saw merlot, bordeaux, and even eggplant surface last spring when fashion houses showed their autumn collections—specifically Gucci, Versace, and Bottega Veneta. Since then, we've seen the shade splash off the runway and into the streets, and it was seemingly the colour of choice to wear to the spring/summer 2025 runway shows. We saw this shade styled in every form, from sculpted blazes to sultry blouses to shiny patent-leather slingbacks. No matter how the Milanese chose to wear this colour this season, it left us wanting to ask for another glass of wine.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street style trend during Milan Fashion Week.

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red colour trend

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red colour trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red colour trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red colour trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red colour trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Street Style Trend

STAUD, Canal Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
STAUD
Canal Turtleneck Top

PARIS TEXAS, Stiletto 60 Suede Mid-Calf Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Stiletto 60 Suede Boots

Whistles, Lorna Wrap Wool Coat
Whistles
Lorna Wrap Wool Coat

Saint Laurent, Le 5 à 7 in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 in Patent Leather

Zara , Oversized Pleated Back Shirt
Zara
Oversized Pleated Shirt

H&M, Crease-Front Trousers
H&M
Crease-Front Trousers

3. Bling-Bling

Solange Knowles wearing oversize jewellery with a black sweater, sheer black skirt, and black furry heels during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Valentina Frugiuele)

You don't have to be steeped in fashion history to know that some of the most famous Italian fashion houses (e.g., Versace and Gucci) are known for their bold and often bling-forward approach to design. Therefore, it's unsurprising that we saw the Milanese style set take a similar approach to accessorising this season. Leaning fully into maximalist territory, looks featured a ton of oversize jewellery, and often, bigger pieces were styled together. It was as if the assignment was to make sure every surface on the body had something shiny on it. Chunky silver and gold necklaces were worn together, mismatched bangles were stacked to the brim, and even ponytails were adorned with metal hair ties. Whatever the definition of "bling-bling" was before, the street style looks from Milan this season changed the term's meaning.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street style trend during Milan Fashion Week.

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing oversized jewellery trend

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alena Zakirova)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing oversized jewellery trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing oversized jewellery trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a Normani wearing oversized jewellery trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing oversized jewellery trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Street Style Trend

LIE STUDIO, The Elly 18kt Gold-Plated Necklace
LIE STUDIO
The Elly Necklace

SOPHIE BUHAI, Silver Ring
SOPHIE BUHAI
Silver Ring

Alexis Bittar, Wide Molten Bangle
Alexis Bittar
Wide Molten Bangle

Jennifer Fisher, Globe 14kt Gold-Plated Ring
Jennifer Fisher
Globe 14kt Gold-Plated Ring

ROXANNE ASSOULIN, The Puffy Heart Silver-Tone Necklace
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
The Puffy Heart Silver-Tone Necklace

MANGO, Earrings With Geometric Relief
MANGO
Earrings With Geometric Relief

4. Dramatic Necklines

A woman wearing funnel neck trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One thing you have to give to Italian women is that they're così elegante. Case in point: the wide adoption of dramatic necklines this season. It wasn't that we saw one specific neckline reign supreme on the streets of Milan this season. It was all about embracing more sophisticated silhouettes altogether. Clearly, the Milanese had screenshots of Bottega Veneta's, Fendi's, and Prada's F/W 24 collections saved on their phones, as we saw them shuffle around the city with every type of statement neckline imaginable—from crisp white blouses with rolled-collar necklines to nipped-waist blazers with funnel necks to bright-orange mohair capes. Whether the neckline erred on the relaxed side or was more structured, the drama of each look was undeniable.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street style trend during Milan Fashion Week.

A woman wearing draped neckline trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing funnel neck trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing draped cape during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raimonda Kulikauskiene)

A woman wearing funnel neck trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing funnel neck trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Street Style Trend

REMAIN, Bonded Leather Jacket
REMAIN
Bonded Leather Jacket

& Other Stories, High-Collar Trench Coat
& Other Stories
High-Collar Trench Coat

ZARA , Fitted Blazer
ZARA
Fitted Blazer

Carven , Wool Blend Midi Dress
Carven
Wool Blend Midi Dress

COS, Wool-Blend Cape
COS
Wool-Blend Cape

Mulberry X Rejina Pyo, Draped Knit Top
Mulberry X Rejina Pyo
Draped Knit Top

5. Over-the-Knee Boots

A woman wearing over-the-knee boots during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Let's be honest. No shoe trend is genuinely trending until it's been worn in a few different cities. Sure, we love cool shoes just as much as the next person, but are they worth it if you can't walk on a cobblestone street to the closest café in them? Probably not. Based on the street style images from Milan Fashion Week, we can safely say that over-the-knee boots will be one of autumn's biggest footwear trends. While we'll admit that this taller shape can be tricky to style, the Milanese made it look effortless. Often, we saw the style set take cues from Fendi's F/W 24 runway collection by pairing their over-the-knee boots with sweater dresses, tailored pencil skirts, and wrap dresses. It was a master class on removing the melodrama of adopting one of the more difficult autumn boot trends.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street style trend during Milan Fashion Week.

A woman wearing over-the-knee boots during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing over-the-knee boots during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit:  Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing over-the-knee boots during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing over-the-knee boots during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing over-the-knee boots during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Street Style Trend

H&M, Over-The-Knee Boots
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots

FENDI, Show Boots
FENDI
Show Boots

Reformation, Ruby Over the Knee Boot
Reformation
Ruby Over the Knee Boot

SEZANE , Anaelle Thigh High Boots

SEZANE
Anaelle Thigh High Boots

CHLOE, Eve 90 Glossed-Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
CHLOE
Over-The-Knee Boots

River Island, Thigh High Sock Boots
River Island
Thigh High Sock Boots

6. Bag Charms' Comeback

A woman wearing the bag charm trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The last noteworthy street style trend from Milan Fashion Week may seem small, but it's made huge waves in the fashion world lately ICYMI, the comeback tour for bag charms has fully commenced! While this micro-accessory has been around for a while, its resurgence can be traced to when Miu Miu debuted its overstuffed Beau Bag covered in charms during its S/S 24 runway show. Since then, we've seen the accessory trend take over social media, as many users on TikTok have referred to the trend as Jane Birkin–ifying their bags. It's not just online where we've seen the buzz around bag charms again, as the trend was also spotted during Milan Fashion Week. There were so many examples of Italian editors, buyers, stylists, and influencers personalizing their luxury handbags by adding charms, jewelry, keychains, and scarves. Although it's such a small accessory, its outsized presence reminded us of the importance of personal style. It's easy to get wrapped up in every single trend, but the Milanese have learned to make even the biggest trends feel signature to them—something we can all aspire to achieve one day.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street style trend during Milan Fashion Week.

A woman wearing the bag charm trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing the bag charm trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing the bag charm trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing the bag charm trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A woman wearing the bag charm trend during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raimonda Kulikauskiene)

Shop the Street Style Trend

MARTHA CALVO, Gold-Plated Bag Charm
MARTHA CALVO
Gold-Plated Bag Charm

Coach, Brass/red Apple Cherry Bag Charm
Coach
Cherry Bag Charm

Loewe, Anagram Charm in Calfskin
Loewe
Anagram Charm

Hermès, Rodeo Pegase Mm Charm
Hermès
Rodeo Pegase Charm

By Anthropologie, Bubble Letter Bag Charm
By Anthropologie
Bubble Letter Bag Charm

Anya Hindmarch, Bespoke Heart Charm
Anya Hindmarch
Bespoke Heart Charm

