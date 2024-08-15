I'm Done with Sandals—These 6 Autumn Boot Trends Have My Full Attention Now
I can't be the only person looking forward to boot season. After months of wearing sandals (all of which inevitably give me blisters), I'm practically counting down the days until it's time to pack my flimsy strappies away for another year and once again embrace the comfort (and sleekness) of boots.
Boots are the first thing I'll embrace when the seasons begin to switch, using them to extend the lifespan of my boho dresses and skirts until I eventually transition into my autumn wardrobe. However, it's been a few years since I invested in a fresh pair (such are the advantages of buying timeless boot styles), so, I'm thinking that autumn 2024 is the perfect time to update my collection, especially since there are so many chic boot trends coming to the fore for the season ahead.
Whether you're interested in flat boots only or are willing to embrace the allure of a high heel, below, I've charted the six boot trends that matter most for autumn 2024. I deliberately haven't gone too granular either, so rest assured these boots will still feel relevant for a good few autumns to come, too.
Scroll on to see the six autumn boot trends that will be popular in 2024, then, should you want to invest in a pair of your own, you can browse my shopping picks for each.
INTRODUCING AUTUMN 2024'S BIGGEST BOOT TRENDS
1. MOTO BOOTS
Style Notes: While biker boots have proven themselves to be something of an everlasting trend, it's the moto boot that's caught the attention of fashion people for autumn 2024. The biggest difference here is the fact moto boots come sans laces (just as pairs actual motorbike riders wear). Other key inclusions include the metal circle detail, buckles and simple studwork, all of which give this boot edge and unique talking points. Miu Miu was one of the first brands to showcase it on the runway, but now labels all the way from Acne to H&M tapping into it.
SHOP THE TREND:
The chunky sole makes this boot style ideal for wearing in difficult terrain.
2. BROWN BOOTS
Style Notes: The biggest colour trend of 2024 is, without a doubt, brown (it's only real contender being another hue that we'll discuss in a moment). The rich shade is synonymous with all-things luxury, which in turn loans itself perfectly to the era of elegance we find ourselves in the midst of. Not completely irradiating the need for black boots (they're timeless, after all) I predict, however, that many of us will be pivoting to brown this autumn.
SHOP THE TREND:
The addition of the gold buckle makes these boots look even more high end than they already are.
If you prefer flat boots, there are plenty of brown styles on the market.
3. SNAKE BOOTS
Style Notes: Another elegant fashion trend that has made a major comeback this season is that of the snake print shoe. Although there are serious ethical issues surrounding its use, real snake skin has always been a signifier of wealth, as it's such an expensive commodity. Thankfully, there are plenty of faux imitations to explore these days, which look just as premium. As we edge towards autumn, I'm seeing snake print boots start to pepper into new-in sections, and I just know it's going to be a key trend for the rest of the year.
SHOP THE TREND:
The buckles tick off another major 2024 shoe trend.
Everyone wants to be a Chloé woman this season—this boot is an excellent place to start.
4. SUEDE BOOTS
Style Notes: Before we find ourselves in the depths of winter, where the forecasts flits between rain, sleet and snow, autumn is the time to embrace suede boots in all their beautiful glory. Less resilient to the wet than their leather counterparts, suede boots always make their return between summer and autumn, and I'm already seeing fashion people start to switch out their sandals in favour of them.
SHOP THE TREND:
So many fashion people own these exact Toteme boots. I would very much like to be one of them.
5. BURGUNDY BOOTS
Style Notes: If brown is the biggest colour trend of 2024, then burgundy is close on its heels in second place, largely for all the same reasons. 1) it will never go out of style, 2) looks expensive no matter how much you spent, 3) is a chic but no-less-versatile alternative to black, and 4) fits in nicely with the elegant aesthetic that has dominated this year. You might already own a burgundy bag but do you own a burgundy boot? Going by the sheer volume of them already on the market, I'd say it's only a matter of time before you do.
SHOP THE TREND:
A great price for a leather knee-high.
These near-perfect Reformation ankle boots also come in a light tan and black.
The contrast, mock croc toe adds a chic point of difference to this boot.
6. POINTED-TOE BOOTS
Style Notes: One of the best things about boots is that the trend lifespan of them is a lot longer than that of other shoe styles. I put this down to them being a bigger investment—you don't want to spend more on a boot that will feel out of date in a couple of months. This is why, two years later, we're still seeing so many sharp, pointed-toe boot options on the market and appearing in current outfits. Although they never really went out of style, the '90s-rooted boot has been big for a couple of years now, and it looks set to continue its reign in autumn 2024.
SHOP THE TREND:
I own these and can confirm they're incredibly comfortable.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.