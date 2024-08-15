I'm Done with Sandals—These 6 Autumn Boot Trends Have My Full Attention Now

I can't be the only person looking forward to boot season. After months of wearing sandals (all of which inevitably give me blisters), I'm practically counting down the days until it's time to pack my flimsy strappies away for another year and once again embrace the comfort (and sleekness) of boots.

Boots are the first thing I'll embrace when the seasons begin to switch, using them to extend the lifespan of my boho dresses and skirts until I eventually transition into my autumn wardrobe. However, it's been a few years since I invested in a fresh pair (such are the advantages of buying timeless boot styles), so, I'm thinking that autumn 2024 is the perfect time to update my collection, especially since there are so many chic boot trends coming to the fore for the season ahead.

Whether you're interested in flat boots only or are willing to embrace the allure of a high heel, below, I've charted the six boot trends that matter most for autumn 2024. I deliberately haven't gone too granular either, so rest assured these boots will still feel relevant for a good few autumns to come, too.

Scroll on to see the six autumn boot trends that will be popular in 2024, then, should you want to invest in a pair of your own, you can browse my shopping picks for each.

INTRODUCING AUTUMN 2024'S BIGGEST BOOT TRENDS

1. MOTO BOOTS

Style Notes: While biker boots have proven themselves to be something of an everlasting trend, it's the moto boot that's caught the attention of fashion people for autumn 2024. The biggest difference here is the fact moto boots come sans laces (just as pairs actual motorbike riders wear). Other key inclusions include the metal circle detail, buckles and simple studwork, all of which give this boot edge and unique talking points. Miu Miu was one of the first brands to showcase it on the runway, but now labels all the way from Acne to H&M tapping into it.

SHOP THE TREND:

Arket Leather Biker Boots £279 SHOP NOW The chunky sole makes this boot style ideal for wearing in difficult terrain.

ACNE STUDIOS + Net Sustain Embellished Leather Knee Boots £1000 SHOP NOW So sleek.

H&M Biker Boots £55 SHOP NOW No one will believe these cost you £55.

Vagabond Nour Boots £335 SHOP NOW Vagabond shoes are always an influencer favourite.

2. BROWN BOOTS

Style Notes: The biggest colour trend of 2024 is, without a doubt, brown (it's only real contender being another hue that we'll discuss in a moment). The rich shade is synonymous with all-things luxury, which in turn loans itself perfectly to the era of elegance we find ourselves in the midst of. Not completely irradiating the need for black boots (they're timeless, after all) I predict, however, that many of us will be pivoting to brown this autumn.

SHOP THE TREND:

TOM FORD Embellished Leather Boots £1750 SHOP NOW The addition of the gold buckle makes these boots look even more high end than they already are.

Reformation Frances Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW If you prefer flat boots, there are plenty of brown styles on the market.

H&M Knee-High Boots £65 SHOP NOW These boots were a bestseller for H&M last year—I know 2024 will follow suit.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW & Other Stories constantly delivers high-quality boots.

3. SNAKE BOOTS

Style Notes: Another elegant fashion trend that has made a major comeback this season is that of the snake print shoe. Although there are serious ethical issues surrounding its use, real snake skin has always been a signifier of wealth, as it's such an expensive commodity. Thankfully, there are plenty of faux imitations to explore these days, which look just as premium. As we edge towards autumn, I'm seeing snake print boots start to pepper into new-in sections, and I just know it's going to be a key trend for the rest of the year.

SHOP THE TREND:

KHAITE Davis Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots £1260 SHOP NOW The dream snake boot.

H&M Heeled Boots £38 SHOP NOW I know these will fly.

GANNI Snakeskin-Effect Leather Boots £375 SHOP NOW The buckles tick off another major 2024 shoe trend.

CHLOÉ Ambre Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots £990 SHOP NOW Everyone wants to be a Chloé woman this season—this boot is an excellent place to start.

4. SUEDE BOOTS

Style Notes: Before we find ourselves in the depths of winter, where the forecasts flits between rain, sleet and snow, autumn is the time to embrace suede boots in all their beautiful glory. Less resilient to the wet than their leather counterparts, suede boots always make their return between summer and autumn, and I'm already seeing fashion people start to switch out their sandals in favour of them.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Rosina Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW A green suede boots has never been on my wish list... until now.

Sézane Adele Boots £285 SHOP NOW So chic. So French!

Toteme The Mid Heel Suede Boot Black £580 SHOP NOW So many fashion people own these exact Toteme boots. I would very much like to be one of them.

Anthropologie Silent D Erena Suede Kitten-Heel Boots £220 SHOP NOW The colour and the kitten heel feel so now.

5. BURGUNDY BOOTS

Style Notes: If brown is the biggest colour trend of 2024, then burgundy is close on its heels in second place, largely for all the same reasons. 1) it will never go out of style, 2) looks expensive no matter how much you spent, 3) is a chic but no-less-versatile alternative to black, and 4) fits in nicely with the elegant aesthetic that has dominated this year. You might already own a burgundy bag but do you own a burgundy boot? Going by the sheer volume of them already on the market, I'd say it's only a matter of time before you do.

SHOP THE TREND:

LA REDOUTE COLLECTIONS Les Signatures 70s Leather Knee-High Boots With Block Heel £180 SHOP NOW A great price for a leather knee-high.

Phase Eight Phase Eight Leather Chelsea Boots, Burgundy £149 SHOP NOW The Chelsea boot gets a 2024 makeover.

Reformation Gillian Ankle Boot £378 SHOP NOW These near-perfect Reformation ankle boots also come in a light tan and black.

Sam Edelman Saige 2 Leather Ankle Boots, French Burgundy £175 SHOP NOW The contrast, mock croc toe adds a chic point of difference to this boot.

6. POINTED-TOE BOOTS

Style Notes: One of the best things about boots is that the trend lifespan of them is a lot longer than that of other shoe styles. I put this down to them being a bigger investment—you don't want to spend more on a boot that will feel out of date in a couple of months. This is why, two years later, we're still seeing so many sharp, pointed-toe boot options on the market and appearing in current outfits. Although they never really went out of style, the '90s-rooted boot has been big for a couple of years now, and it looks set to continue its reign in autumn 2024.

SHOP THE TREND:

Topshop Tara Premium Leather Knee High Heeled Boots in Black £145 SHOP NOW I own these and can confirm they're incredibly comfortable.

H&M Ankle-High Leather Boots £120 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they are.

COS Pointed-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £290 SHOP NOW The chicest white boots you'll ever see.