I Spot Trends for a Living—5 Street-Style Trends Taking Off in Paris Right Now

There’s an innate elegance that seems to flow through every Parisienne’s wardrobe. So, when Paris Fashion Week rolls around, I pay particular attention to the trends emerging from the French capital’s streets, knowing they’ll be among the most refined and directional of the season.
This time, I wasn’t disappointed. That Parisian polish was out in full force, with showgoers debuting a fresh wave of styling ideas and silhouettes that capture the mood of the moment. From styling updates to new-season tailoring, these are the five street style trends the French are embracing right now—and that I’ll be copying immediately.
1. Jumpers as Accessories
Style Notes: Forget scarves and belts—this season, knitwear is doing double duty. Paris’s style set are looping jumpers around their shoulders or tying them casually at the waist, creating an intentional yet undone finish that feels distinctly French. Blending practicality and polish, while adding a flash of colour, a hint of texture and a touch of insouciance in one simple styling move—I don't think it will be long until this trend goes international.
2. Skirt Suit Sets
Style Notes: Building on the rise of the pencil skirt trend, coordinated skirt suit sets have become the tailoring trend of choice in Paris. The trick to making them feel modern? Follow the lead of the street style crowd by choosing sleek shades and pairing them with relaxed accessories—think slouchy bags or colourful shoes to tap into that French nonchalance.
3. Funnel Neck Jackets
Style Notes: If there was one outerwear trend that dominated the Paris streets, it was the funnel-neck jacket. Sleek, sculptural and undeniably elegant, this silhouette instantly elevates any look thanks to its elongated collar, which gives the illusion of a longer neckline. Seen in buttery leather bombers and streamlined wool jackets, it’s a shape that feels both contemporary and timeless—one that’s sure to endure for seasons to come.
4. Socks + Heels
Style Notes: One of the most charming styling updates from Paris Fashion Week? The addition of socks to heeled looks. This playful pairing adds a preppy twist and a cosy edge to classic heels, softening sharper styles like pointed toes or stilettos.
5. Low-Slung Belts
Style Notes: When fashion people weren't completing their styling with a jumper looped around their waist, they were turning to low-rise belts to add the final touch. Slung across the hips rather than cinched at the waist, they brought a subtle bohemian energy to outfits that felt entirely at home on Paris' streets.
