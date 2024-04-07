I Thought This Accessory Trend Looked Cheap—Lily Allen Just Changed My Mind
Following seasons dominated by "quiet luxury" and "clean girl" trends, 2024 is set to see the reigns loosened and the rule book discarded. Creeping in with the reemergence of micro shorts and gladiator sandals is an accessory trend I always thought cheapened my look but, in actual fact, can give your outfits much more personality.
Swept in by the Y2K and 2010s nostalgia trends that fashion people are embracing this spring, bag charms have been quietly latching on to the handbags of those most stylish this season.
Offering a playful update to day-to-day styling, the bag charm trend was rife across the early '10s as fashion people adorned their most prized possessions with fuzzy Fendi monsters and other such kitsch accoutrements. Seeping out of the zeitgeist by the latter half of the decade when pared-back styling took hold, unadorned bags then went on to enjoy their time in the sun.
However, it now seems that bag charms are back, and some of our favourite celebrities have been the first to style them. Recently toted by Lily Allen and Dua Lipa, both of whom adorned their Hermès Birkin bags with an array of charms and scarves within days of eachother, it's clear that London's style set have a soft spot for the fun, unserious trend. Giving the pricy bags a relaxed and laidback edge, the embellishments juxtapose the ornate nature of the Hermès Birkin in a way that many of us mightn't dare compromise.
It's not just current celebrities who have fallen for the trend. Bag charms were spotted up and down the runway this past season. Woven into Balenciaga's S/S 24 runway collection and scattered across Simone Rocha's presentation, big-name brands are backing the growing trend, too.
Made popular by model and actor Jane Birkin who frequently styled her namesake Hermès bag with varying arrays of charms, this season we expect to see the small but mighty look to be adopted en mass.
To get ahead of the crowd, read on to shop our edit of the best bag charms to add to your arm candy—be it Hermès or H&M—below.
BROWSE OUR BAG CHARM EDIT
Loop this around your bag or use it as a keyring.
Clip this on to your favourite wicker bag this summer.
This origami elephant is crafted from vegan leather.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Gen Z Editor—Here's the Only Place I Go to Shop Chic Handbags
Sponsor Content Created With Coach Outlet
By Aniyah Morinia
-
Dua Lipa Wore Prada's New Elegant It Bag With a Pantsless Outfit in London
It's about contrast.
By Allyson Payer
-
Numbers Don't Lie: These Are the 6 Best-Selling Givenchy Bags of All Time
Receipts have been pulled.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
According to TikTok, Reformation's New Bag Is a Great Alt for The Row's Margaux
This one won't stay in stock for long.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoe Saldaña Just Made This Controversial Bag Trend Look Incredibly Chic
It helps that it's Chanel.
By Allyson Payer
-
18 Timeless Designer Bags and Shoes That Are Worth Saving Up For
Long-lasting luxury.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kelly Rutherford Wore the Bag Brand Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Both Love
XOXO.
By Drew Elovitz