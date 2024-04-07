I Thought This Accessory Trend Looked Cheap—Lily Allen Just Changed My Mind

By Natalie Munro
published

Following seasons dominated by "quiet luxury" and "clean girl" trends, 2024 is set to see the reigns loosened and the rule book discarded. Creeping in with the reemergence of micro shorts and gladiator sandals is an accessory trend I always thought cheapened my look but, in actual fact, can give your outfits much more personality.

Swept in by the Y2K and 2010s nostalgia trends that fashion people are embracing this spring, bag charms have been quietly latching on to the handbags of those most stylish this season.

Lily Allen posed with a brown Hermes Birkin Bag that features lots of bag charms.

(Image credit: @lilyallen)

Offering a playful update to day-to-day styling, the bag charm trend was rife across the early '10s as fashion people adorned their most prized possessions with fuzzy Fendi monsters and other such kitsch accoutrements. Seeping out of the zeitgeist by the latter half of the decade when pared-back styling took hold, unadorned bags then went on to enjoy their time in the sun.

However, it now seems that bag charms are back, and some of our favourite celebrities have been the first to style them. Recently toted by Lily Allen and Dua Lipa, both of whom adorned their Hermès Birkin bags with an array of charms and scarves within days of eachother, it's clear that London's style set have a soft spot for the fun, unserious trend. Giving the pricy bags a relaxed and laidback edge, the embellishments juxtapose the ornate nature of the Hermès Birkin in a way that many of us mightn't dare compromise.

Dua Lipa styles a black Hermes Birkin bag with bag charms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just current celebrities who have fallen for the trend. Bag charms were spotted up and down the runway this past season. Woven into Balenciaga's S/S 24 runway collection and scattered across Simone Rocha's presentation, big-name brands are backing the growing trend, too.

Made popular by model and actor Jane Birkin who frequently styled her namesake Hermès bag with varying arrays of charms, this season we expect to see the small but mighty look to be adopted en mass.

Jane Birking wears a black Hermes bag with bag charms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To get ahead of the crowd, read on to shop our edit of the best bag charms to add to your arm candy—be it Hermès or H&M—below.

BROWSE OUR BAG CHARM EDIT

Key Ring Cherries - Women
Mango
Key Ring Cherries - Women

The easiest way to add a pop of red.

Ombre Heart Keyrings | Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Ombre Heart Keyrings

This also comes in green.

Le Cœur Cloche Mini Leather and Silver-Tone Keyring
Alaia
Le Cœur Cloche Mini Leather and Silver-Tone Keyring

Loop this around your bag or use it as a keyring.

Carmex Tasseled Textured-Leather Coin Purse
Anya HindmarchNY
Carmex Tasseled Textured-Leather Coin Purse

This doubles up as a coin purse.

bag charm
Hermes
Rodeo Pegase MM Charm

Tie this around a bag handle to add a playful touch to you look.

Ivory Shell Mini Collectible Charm
Lulu Guinness
Ivory Shell Mini Collectible Charm

Clip this on to your favourite wicker bag this summer.

Multicolor Blue Rope Key Ring
Bimba Y Lola
Multicolor Blue Rope Key Ring

A playful way to liven up you fravourite accessory.

bag charm
Loewe
Shrimp Charm In Classic Calfskin

Loewe has so many fun bag charms to choose from.

bag charm
Miu Miu
Leather, Cord, And Metal Trick

This can adhere on to either side of a bag handle.

Origami Elephant Alter Mat Bag Charm
Stella McCartney
Origami Elephant Alter Mat Bag Charm

This origami elephant is crafted from vegan leather.

