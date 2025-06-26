GapStudio's New "Liquid-Soft" Jeans Are About to Go Viral
Lila Moss stars in GapStudio's new summer campaign. Scroll down to see and shop our edit of the best items.
If you’ve been paying attention, you know that Gap is cooler than ever right now. Thanks in large part to Zac Posen, EVP and creative director of Gap Inc., the classic retailer has been on a roll with smart collaborations, A-list celebrity endorsements, and lots of chic clothes. Another reason for its recent success? GapStudio. Launched in April 2025, it’s “a new segment that represents the highest expression of the iconic American brand in terms of style, craftsmanship, and quality,” per a press release.
Today, GapStudio dropped its summer collection with a campaign fronted by Lila Moss. According to a press release, the collection features the brand’s “all-new draped denim with a liquid-soft hand feel and breezy lightness that offers an easy, effortless flow—perfect for the warm-weather months. A sun-faded finish brings a lived-in look, while thoughtful design details like let-down hems reveal tonal contrast and add character through subtle texture and wear.”
“It’s about the sensation of that first walk along the ocean in jeans,” Posen said in a statement. “We wanted fabrics that are soft, light, breezy—capturing the feeling of summer while honouring the heritage of Gap.” Scroll down to see the campaign and shop our favourite pieces.
Shop the Best of GapStudio's New Collection:
Shop More GapStudio Pieces We Love:
