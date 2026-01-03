I've Been a Stylist for 12 Years—5 Wardrobe Hacks Fashion Insiders Will Swear By in 2026

January blues can be tricky to shake off, can’t they? With party season now a distant memory and the weather getting even colder, it’s not surprising it can be hard to stay motivated. But as a stylist and fashion editor for over 12 years, I’m a firm believer that clothes have the power to change your mood. Whether it’s dopamine dressing, a sale find you’ve wanted for ages or just the thought of spring/summer arriving, it can actually be a pretty exciting time for your wardrobe. I don’t know about you, but even though the temperatures are telling me to swaddle up in jumpers and bundle up in a puffer, I don’t want to buy any more knitwear or coats. Instead, I’m looking at the transitional pieces that you can buy now, wear now—with the help of some clever layering—and also wear come spring, sans layers. And let me tell you, there are so many quick and easy styling hacks you can try out to refresh your wardrobe for the year ahead, without having to buy spring-ready pieces that’ll only collect dust over the next couple of months.
Invested in a new plaid shirt for 2025? The new way to style it will be with even more checks, so add a clashing checked skirt or layer a jacket on top. If animal prints have been your vibe, then again, they’re sticking around—this year, you’ll be wearing a single printed piece to add interest to a monochromatic look. And if suede now makes up the majority of your wardrobe, you’ll be pleased to know it’s sticking around. But for this, a new feel, expect to see colourful iterations coming through. Ready to give your look a refresh, without having to invest in every new spring/summer 2026 trend? These are the easy wardrobe updates that are super simple to copy.
2026 Easy Wardrobe Updates to Note:
1. Checks 2.0
Style Notes: Plaid shirts (tied around the waist), kilt skirts and even coats were key for 2025, and for 2026, they're still here. The new way to style them? With a double check hit—think a skirt and top or a printed jacket over a printed shirt, as seen on Marianne, above.
Shop Checks:
2. Supersize Shades
Style Notes: Adding sunglasses will complete any outfit, no matter the time of year it is, but a new silhouette can define your look. While slim styles have taken over in recent years, for 2026 it's all about supersize aviators—and everyone including Loewe and Alaïa to Free People approve.
Shop Big Sunglasses:
3. Add Animal Prints
Style Notes: The spring/summer 2026 runways confirmed animal prints are here to stay, so I suggest keeping them away from your new year wardrobe cleanse. Instead, style one piece—be it a top, trousers or an accessory—with a monochromatic outfit, just like Caroline.
Shop Animal Prints:
4. Wear A Watch
Style Notes: Resin bangles and stacked bracelets have been prevalent for a few seasons now, but it's time to switch up your wristwear. Sleek, polished watches are the accessory everyone will be wearing for 2026 and Anouk proves how they can effortlessly elevate an outfit.