If French Women Are Wearing Jeans in 2026, It’s With One of These Chic Trends

Yes, there are new ways to wear your trusty denim! Scroll on to see the trends French women will be wearing with jeans over the next 12 months.

@sylviemus_, @frannfyne and @annelauremais wear 2026 jean trends
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @frannfyne, @annelauremais)
We’re all guilty of relying on our jeans a little too often. After all, while there are plenty of other trouser options out there, few pieces work as hard. But just when you think you’ve exhausted every possible way to style them, a new wave of trends comes along and shifts the dial once again.

This year, a handful of fresh ideas have started to filter through — inspired by the runways and interpreted by some of the chicest women I know.

Franny Fyne nods to the rise of fringing, a detail that sits neatly between boho and grunge. Amy Lefévre channels Khaite’s oversized leather jacket silhouette, reminding us of why the two fabrics pair so perfectly together. And the shirt and tie look we saw everywhere back in September? It’s already resurfacing for 2026, with Emmanuelle Koffi proving it works just as well layered with jeans.

Khaite Spring/Summer 26 wardrobe

(Image credit: Khaite)

Scroll on to see the looks in action, and note, each one is genuinely easy to translate into your own wardrobe. 2026 certainly seems to be the year of practical fashion rather than wear-once trends.

5 Trend French Women Are Wearing With Jeans in 2026:

1. Fringe

@frannfyne wears jeans and fringe suede jacket

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Fringing swept its way across a significant number of the Spring/Summer 26 runways, from Ahluwalia and Alaïa to Balmain and Balenciaga, reimagined not as a boho throwback, but as a refined, textural detail. It was only a matter of time before the look filtered into off-duty styling, and right now it feels especially fresh when anchored with denim. Take Franny Fyne’s suede fringe jacket paired with dark-wash jeans as a key example.

2. Preppy

@emmanuellek_ wears jeans, shirt and tie

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Thom Browne, Versace, and an impressive proportion of the street style set proved that back-to-school preppy style is set to make a major comeback in 2026. Think loafers styled with socks, pleated skirts, and shirts and ties tucked into jeans just as Emmanuelle Koffi shows us.

3. Faux Fur Details

@sylviemus_ wears jeans and faux fur coat

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Faux fur played a major role on the Autumn/Winter 25 runways and has continued its momentum into 2026, emerging as one of the key fabrics carrying us through the colder months. Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana are just a handful of brands backing the look. And the most reliable way to style it right now? With jeans, of course — a simple combination that keeps the texture grounded and easy to wear day to day.

4. Silver Slivers

@annelauremais wears grey trench coat and jeans

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: One of the questions we fashion editors are asked most often is whether gold or silver is the better buy — and while the pendulum tends to swing between the two, silver is edging ahead for 2026. On the runways at Ralph Lauren, Jean Paul Gaultier, Torishéju and Bottega Veneta, the cool-toned metallics certainly had its moment. The easiest way to tap into it now? Introduce a touch of silver through a belt, shoe or piece of jewellery — a small detail that instantly updates an outfit.

