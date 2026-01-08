We’re all guilty of relying on our jeans a little too often. After all, while there are plenty of other trouser options out there, few pieces work as hard. But just when you think you’ve exhausted every possible way to style them, a new wave of trends comes along and shifts the dial once again.
This year, a handful of fresh ideas have started to filter through — inspired by the runways and interpreted by some of the chicest women I know.
Franny Fyne nods to the rise of fringing, a detail that sits neatly between boho and grunge. Amy Lefévre channels Khaite’s oversized leather jacket silhouette, reminding us of why the two fabrics pair so perfectly together. And the shirt and tie look we saw everywhere back in September? It’s already resurfacing for 2026, with Emmanuelle Koffi proving it works just as well layered with jeans.
Scroll on to see the looks in action, and note, each one is genuinely easy to translate into your own wardrobe. 2026 certainly seems to be the year of practical fashion rather than wear-once trends.
5 Trend French Women Are Wearing With Jeans in 2026:
1. Fringe
Style Notes: Fringing swept its way across a significant number of the Spring/Summer 26 runways, from Ahluwalia and Alaïa to Balmain and Balenciaga, reimagined not as a boho throwback, but as a refined, textural detail. It was only a matter of time before the look filtered into off-duty styling, and right now it feels especially fresh when anchored with denim. Take Franny Fyne’s suede fringe jacket paired with dark-wash jeans as a key example.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Long Wide-Leg Jeans
These wide-leg jeans are smart enough to wear in more relaxed office environments.
Retrofete
Vonda Suede Jacket
This fringed suede jacket leans into the boho trend without trying too hard.
GINA TRICOT
Asymmetric Longline Fringe Top in Chocolate Brown
Lovely with jeans for your next night out.
Free People
We the Free Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket
Available in four colours.
2. Preppy
Style Notes: Thom Browne, Versace, and an impressive proportion of the street style set proved that back-to-school preppy style is set to make a major comeback in 2026. Think loafers styled with socks, pleated skirts, and shirts and ties tucked into jeans just as Emmanuelle Koffi shows us.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Trf Folded Waist Mid-Waist Jeans
The balance out a formal shirt, opt for a more laidback jean.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Poplin, Sky Blue
All the cool girls are wearing With Nothing Underneath shirts.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lene Striped Silk-Blend Tie
This striped tie could easily become your most worn accessory.
& Other Stories
Suede-Detail Trainers
This high street trainers look very similar to a luxury label.
3. Faux Fur Details
Style Notes:Faux fur played a major role on the Autumn/Winter 25 runways and has continued its momentum into 2026, emerging as one of the key fabrics carrying us through the colder months. Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana are just a handful of brands backing the look. And the most reliable way to style it right now? With jeans, of course — a simple combination that keeps the texture grounded and easy to wear day to day.
Shop the Look:
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Every fashion editor I know owns at least one pair of Agolde jeans.
The Frankie Shop
Matera Coat in Black
This is one of the most elegant faux fur coats I've spied.
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Jacket
No one will know this is from the high street.
NOUR HAMMOUR
+ Net Sustain Dakota Belted Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat
Just stunning.
4. Silver Slivers
Style Notes: One of the questions we fashion editors are asked most often is whether gold or silver is the better buy — and while the pendulum tends to swing between the two, silver is edging ahead for 2026. On the runways at Ralph Lauren, Jean Paul Gaultier, Torishéju and Bottega Veneta, the cool-toned metallics certainly had its moment. The easiest way to tap into it now? Introduce a touch of silver through a belt, shoe or piece of jewellery — a small detail that instantly updates an outfit.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Grey jeans make the silver shade all themore striking.
MANGO
Metal Buckle Belt
This silver belt is an effortless outfit enhancer.