Kate Middleton Just Brought Back the Wealth-Whispering Winter Colour Trend We'd All Forgotten About

Sure, burgundy may feel like a winter staple, but in truth, it’s been absent from the spotlight for months. After peaking in early autumn, the rich red shade faded into the background, eclipsed by frostier hues—crisp whites, slate greys and pastel pinks have dominated the season instead. But Catherine, Princess of Wales, has just reminded me why none of them quite compares to the wintry allure of a deep wash of burgundy.
Breathing fresh life into the once-forgotten shade, Kate stepped out in a burgundy jacket-and-trouser set, layered with a tonal blouse for a refined, streamlined finish. Elevating the look further, she modernised the classic colour pairing with rich chocolate-brown accessories—a clever styling move that lent the outfit a new level of depth and decadence.
Carrying DeMellier's The Small Hudson (£415), Kate completed the look with pointed-toe court shoes in the same earthy brown hue. The ensemble felt considered yet easy, and Kate's best outfits often do.
By pairing two deep neutrals, the Princess ensured the look felt rich rather than heavy. Perhaps the chicest way to wear burgundy in 2026, scroll on to shop the burgundy-and-brown colour combination below.
Shop the Burgundy and Brown Colour Trend:
Zara
Faux Leather Jacket With Elasticated Waist
If I were you I'd be quick. I can't see this staying in stock for long.
DeMellier
The Small Hudson
Shop the specific bag Kate Middleton loves.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino High Neck Jumper
In my opinion, Rise & Fall's knits are some of the best on the market.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their excellent tailored shirts.
Marks & Spencer
Chisel Toe Knee High Boots
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
These also come in three other shades.
Prada
Satin Mules
Prada's satin mules are a fashion person's favourites.
Marks & Spencer
Suedette Trucker Jacket
This comes in UK sizes 6—24.
H&M
Tailored Trousers
These elegant tailored trousers also come in dark brown and black.
Arthur Sleep
The Amarantos Loafer
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of flats.
Reformation
Morning Doug Jacket
Pair this with the matching skirt or dress it down with jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.