Kate Middleton Just Brought Back the Wealth-Whispering Winter Colour Trend We'd All Forgotten About

Burgundy is back: here's how Kate Middleton made the shade feel so 2026.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Kate Middleton walks next to Prince William wearing a burgundy suit with a brown bag and shoes.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Sure, burgundy may feel like a winter staple, but in truth, it’s been absent from the spotlight for months. After peaking in early autumn, the rich red shade faded into the background, eclipsed by frostier hues—crisp whites, slate greys and pastel pinks have dominated the season instead. But Catherine, Princess of Wales, has just reminded me why none of them quite compares to the wintry allure of a deep wash of burgundy.

Breathing fresh life into the once-forgotten shade, Kate stepped out in a burgundy jacket-and-trouser set, layered with a tonal blouse for a refined, streamlined finish. Elevating the look further, she modernised the classic colour pairing with rich chocolate-brown accessories—a clever styling move that lent the outfit a new level of depth and decadence.

Kate Middleton walks next to Prince William wearing a burgundy suit with a brown bag and shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrying DeMellier's The Small Hudson (£415), Kate completed the look with pointed-toe court shoes in the same earthy brown hue. The ensemble felt considered yet easy, and Kate's best outfits often do.

By pairing two deep neutrals, the Princess ensured the look felt rich rather than heavy. Perhaps the chicest way to wear burgundy in 2026, scroll on to shop the burgundy-and-brown colour combination below.

Shop the Burgundy and Brown Colour Trend:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.