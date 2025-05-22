I Just Tried the New Gap X Dôen Collaboration—5 Pieces That Will Sell Out First

It’s no secret that we love DÔEN at Who What Wear UK. From the Mirabel to the Ischa, the Californian brand creates dresses that exude sophisticated romance, bringing an ethereal yet grown-up feel to summer dressing. With designs that fit all body types and styles that are at once fresh and timeless, DÔEN has us (and celebs like Taylor Swift and Sofia Richie Grainge) completely in its grip. So, when I first heard rumblings about a potential new DÔEN collaboration with Gap for summer 2025, I could hardly contain my excitement.

(Image credit: Gap x DÔEN)

There’s something for everyone in the second Gap X DÔEN collection, which comprises 32 pieces featuring classic prints, eyelet details and denim staples reimagined, along with matching sets and—of course—perfect summer dresses. DÔEN delivers on its signature silhouettes, from the shirred Marianne Dress in a statement floral print to the Coralie, with its delicate buttoned-shoulder detail. You can also expect refined takes on some of Gap’s best basics, making for a thoughtful blend of nostalgia and newness. The collection is priced between £25 and £180, and we think it's all bound to sell out fast.

If you're as invested in this collaboration as I am, you can shop it online today and in Gap’s flagship Oxford Street store in London. To help you narrow down your shopping list, keep scrolling to see my top five finds from the collection and read my review of each piece I tried on.

1. Linen Gingham Maxi Dress, £180

Who What Wear UK junior fashion editor Imani wears the Gap X DÔEN Linen Gingham Maxi Dress (Image credit: @imani_athina

Style Notes: The first dress I tried on (and an instant favourite) was the Linen Gingham Maxi Dress. The shape, for me, is a perfect blend of the Rosalinda and Ischia dresses, reimagined in gingham print with shorter, slightly puffed sleeves. These create a beautiful silhouette on the arms, with just enough volume to elongate without being overwhelming. The body of the dress is more fitted, with an enclosed zip on the side that cinches you in.

Made from 100% linen, the dress has a light, breezy feel, which will be perfect for warmer temperatures. The scoop neck features a tie detail above the bust, allowing you to adjust the fit to your preference, which is ideal for securing everything comfortably. As a true UK size 10, I usually wear a medium, but this one was a small. Initially, I was concerned it might not fit, but it did—perfectly. I consulted DÔEN superfan and Who What Wear UK editor-in-chief Hannah Alamassi, who suggested sticking true to size, as DÔEN dresses generally align with standard UK sizing, and this collaboration with Gap might offer just a bit more room. At 5'10", the dress hit just above my ankles, so if you're petite, you might want to keep this in mind when considering the length.

I’d style it casually with loafers and a large, slouchy tote for a day at my creative office (though I know the cut may not be office-appropriate for everyone). For the weekend, I’d switch it up with Puma Speedcats and an east-west bag for exploring the city on a warmer day.

2. Poplin Shirt, £65 and Poplin Shorts, £35

Imani wears the Gap X DÔEN Blue and White Striped Set (Image credit: @imani_athina

Style Notes: Another instant hit! This blue-and-white pyjama-style set is one I can already see myself wearing on repeat, especially throughout the warmer months. It has all the makings of a classic Gap co-ord, with DÔEN's signature elegance and romantic touch. The thoughtful design details really stood out, like the vertical rustic label on the shirt and a sweet emblem stitched at the centre of the shorts, which add a refined twist to otherwise simple pieces. I tried both in a size small (again, I’m usually a medium), and as you can see, the shirt had plenty of room for an intentionally oversized fit.

The shorts, on the other hand, felt quite snug in a small. They would still be wearable for me, but fitted. I’d recommend staying true to size in the shorts or even sizing up, depending on your desired fit (personally, I'd size up for comfort). What I love most about this two-piece is its versatility. I’d wear the full set with mesh ballet flats and oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses for a girly lunch, or style it with thick-strapped sandals on holiday. The shirt on its own would make a perfect beach coverup, too, especially if you stick with your true size or go up one for extra length and movement.

3. Eyelet Shift Mini Dress, £120

Imani wears the Gap X DÔEN Eyelet Shift Mini Dress in red (Image credit: @imani_athina

Style Notes: When I showed this dress to our social media editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch, she gasped. Gap and DÔEN have created the ultimate summer minidress. I’ve always been a fan of a shorter hemline, especially when the design balances exposed skin with thoughtful coverage, and this dress does exactly that. Whilst this piece isn’t entirely new, it’s a fresh take on a previous fan-favourite (the Eyelet Midi Dress), which is now available in updated colourways and with refined design tweaks. This version feels like the baby sister; shorter but just as impactful.

For me, it hits the nail on the head for summer. The ruffled straps are both pretty and functional, crafted with delicate eyelet broderie detailing, and their thickness means you can comfortably wear your favourite bra with no awkward strap peek-throughs. The ruffles continue around the back, which makes the dress look really premium. An elasticated band across the top half offers both comfort and structure, so it feels secure but not restrictive. At the centre, the tie detail is more decorative than functional (unlike the gingham maxi I tried above), but it still adds a charming touch.

The embroidered floral motifs cascading down the body of the dress are a signature DÔEN detail. The cherry on top? The chic eyelet embroidery from the hips down and the romantic scalloped hem, which adds depth and softness to the silhouette. Like with the other pieces, I tried the size small and was pleasantly surprised at how well it fit; there was no tightness. I’d suggest sizing down if you’re between sizes, or stay true to size for a slightly more relaxed fit. What really seals the deal for me is how versatile this dress is. From biker boots to kitten heels, each shoe choice will transform the overall vibe, proving just how wearable it truly is.

4. Pintuck Floral Midi Dress, £120

Imani wears the Gap X DÔEN Pintuck Floral Midi Dress (Image credit: @imani_athina

Style Notes: I’m not the biggest fan of florals, but when I saw this dress hanging on the rail, I knew I had to try it on. In DÔEN’s signature floral print, the Pintuck Dress is packed with the kind of thoughtful design details that DÔEN fans adore. From the shirred waist to the ruffled straps, it has all the makings of a future best-seller. Once again, the thick straps are a standout feature for me, ideal for covering bra straps without compromising on style.

The dress features a square neckline bordered with soft ruffles and a delicate tie detail, so the bust area is relaxed and prioritises comfort without losing its shape. Made from a lightweight cotton blend, the fabric feels super light and breezy, so it'll be nice and comfy on hot days. On me (I’m on the taller side), it floated down to my lower calf; a practical length for summer, but of course, depending on your height, it might fall differently.

What won me over was the silhouette, which skims the body in all the right places and creates a flattering, easy-to-wear shape. And whilst I’m still not fully converted to florals, I can admit this is the dress I’d reach for if I wanted to lean into a romantic aesthetic on a sunny day. I’d style it with strappy sandals and a straw bag for a relaxed daytime look.

5. Eyelet Short Sleeve Shirt, £85 and Eyelet Maxi Skirt, £85

Imani wears the Gap X DÔEN Navy Skirt and Poplin Top (Image credit: @imani_athina

Style Notes: When I first browsed the collection, this co-ord didn’t immediately jump out at me. A poplin skirt and a structured prairie blouse? Nice to have, but not something I'd typically gravitate towards. That said, the moment I saw it IRL on the rail, I was instantly drawn in. The navy tone is perfect, the blouse is made from a thicker cotton that feels substantial in the best way, and the longer puffed sleeves make it ideal for anyone who prefers a bit more arm and shoulder coverage.

The ruffled collar adds a touch of theatrical romance, giving the top a soft drama that will elevate any look, whether worn as part of the set or on its own with other bottoms. The contrast of the darker blue vertical stripes caught my eye, adding just the right amount of visual interest to keep the design from feeling too traditional. The blouse is finished with a scalloped broderie hem and functional buttons that subtly cinch the waist, giving a more tailored silhouette.

The matching skirt is cut in a flattering A-line shape and features an elasticated waistband, so you can wear it higher or lower on your waist depending on your desired length. I wore mine at belly-button height, and it fell just above my ankles, so if you’re shorter, that’s something to keep in mind. I tried both pieces in a size small and would confidently say that you can size down, as I'm usually a medium. There’s plenty of room, and the relaxed structure works in your favour. You can wear the set together or separately in a variety of ways; I'd also wear the blouse with jeans and the skirt with an oversized tee. This is an outfit that keeps on giving.

