Not Ankle Boots, Not Flats—Cigarette Trousers Look Chicest When Worn With This Under-the-Radar Shoe Trend

If your New Year’s resolutions included elevating your everyday style, allow me to share the chic footwear swap I just spotted Jennifer Lawrence endorsing.
Making a considered styling switch, Lawrence stepped away from your average ankle boots and flats, instead pairing her sleek navy cigarette trousers with a shoe trend that refreshed the timeless trouser. Sidestepping predictable pairs, she opted for a tall black heel finished with a subtle asymmetric cut-out.
The little flash of skin created by the cut-out design brought a sense of lightness to her look, stopping her tailored trousers and black wool coat from feeling overly formal or serious—a clever styling move that adds interest without detracting from the clean silhouette.
As cigarette trousers (and cigarette jeans) continue to gain traction this season, I’ve been on the lookout for elegant shoe pairings that make this streamlined shape feel modern and wearable. Jennifer’s under-the-radar heels might just be my favourite take yet. Polished but not predictable, it feels in step with the looks I'm channelling for back-to-office January dressing
If you’re ready to give your cigarette trousers a fresh spin, read on to discover the chicest asymmetric heels to pair them with below.
Shop Asymmetric Heels:
Mango
Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes
Whilst I love these in the classic black, they also come in dark brown.
Zara
Asymmetric High-Heel Shoes
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Khaite
Jett Patent-Leather Pumps
The patent leather shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Dune London
Chicagos Heeled Sandals
This light brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.