No One Styles Jeans Like Londoners—5 Chic Outfits I'm Unashamedly Copying in 2026

As we descend into a new year, I can’t help but yearn for spring. I’m not a winter person at all, and now the festive period is over, I’m ready for its arrival. And sure, I admit we have a way to go yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get one step ahead and begin planning our spring wardrobes!
If there’s one fashion set I rely on time and time again to provide me with a fresh dose of inspiration, it’s Londoners. Their realistic, wearable approach to style delivers an effortlessly cool finish—and if there’s one thing they consistently get right, it’s how they wear jeans. I’ll admit I’m something of a denim devotee and have already honed in on the silhouettes that work for me. This spring, however, I’m keen to step outside my comfort zone and introduce new styles into my wardrobe. So, I turned to the Instagram feeds of my favourite London-based influencers for inspiration.
I can’t say I own any wide-leg jeans—at a size 6, they often feel more like something borrowed from my dad’s wardrobe than a considered style choice. That said, after spotting Tammy wearing a crisp white wide-leg pair with a simple black tee and ballet flats, I’m officially converted and on the hunt for a pair that works for my petite frame. Marilyn’s look is also on my list to recreate: a relaxed straight-leg jean styled with a blazer and boots for an effortlessly chic, pulled-together finish.
So, without further ado, scroll on for the five London girl 2026 jeans outfits I'm going to copy as soon as I can. Now just for the snow to melt...
5 London Girl Jeans Outfits for Spring 2026:
1. Blazer + Straight-Leg Jeans + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: There’s just something about the juxtaposition of a structured blazer combined with the more relaxed straight-leg jean that feels so effortlessly chic. The blazer instantly elevates the jeans and makes the look feel much more put-together, and pairing it with an ankle boot, gives it that overall polished finish.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Straight Suit Jacket With Lapel Pockets
A classic black blazer is a must-have in any wardrobe.
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt
A great core basic.
Mother
The Kick It High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Some of my favourite jeans are from Mother.
ZARA
Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
So affordable.
2. Suede Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Suede was a huge trend for 2025 and we don’t anticipate its departure happening any time soon. Pairing it with a white wide-leg jean makes it feel fresh and new, and a simple ballet flat keeps the look proportional.
If you haven't got your hands on a suede jacket yet, this is such a chic option.
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton T-Shirt
This comes in nine different colours.
Agolde
Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde jeans usually fit me really well, so they're going to be my first stop to (hopefully) find my perfect wide-leg jean.
ALOHAS
Rosalind Suede Tan Leather Ballet Flats
Alohas is my new-found favourite footwear brand.
3. Oversized Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Pointed Heels
Style Notes: Liv’s look is one I’m instantly going to be recreating as soon as the weather gets a bit warmer. She has proven an oversized shirt paired with baggy jeans can still feel elevated and put-together rather than casual and adding a pointed heel gives it that finishing touch.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe
WNU is my go-to brand for shirts.
Róhe
Signature Baggy Boyfriend Jeans
These Róhe jeans are a great option to replicate Liv's look.
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett 50
So chic.
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Suede Scoop Tote Bag in Khaki
A khaki suede bag is next up on my wishlist.
4. Basic Tee + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Pointed Ankle Boots
Style Notes: A barrel-leg jean is my current favourite jeans shape and it’s one of those styles that is flattering on any silhouette. Pairing it with a fitted basic t-shirt allows the structure of the jeans to be the focal point of your look.
Shop the Look:
Topshop
Everyday Tee
Affordable and a great layering piece.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation's knitwear is as good as their dresses.