When it comes to my personal style, minimalism, timeless design and high-quality fabrics are always at the forefront of my purchases. Of course, I still indulge in a high street buy with an expensive look when it catches my eye, but when my budget allows, the hardest-working pieces in my wardrobe are those that I invest in. As Black Friday has officially arrived, I've spent the morning sifting through thousands of deals to find the most worthwhile designer buys to invest in this Black Friday. I don't mean to brag, but I've outdone myself this year.
For the past week, our expert editors have been hunting through the deals to find the very best buys to share with you. And, over the Black Friday weekend, we'll continue to share these insights with our readers. If sumptuous cashmere is what you seek, we've got it covered. For those looking to tick off their Christmas gifting ahead of time, I've got the edit for you. Ready to restock your beauty cabinet? Throughout today, our team of beauty editors will be sharing their favourite beauty deals live, from skincare to beauty tools, to help guide you through shopping the Black Friday sales. As for me, right now I'm focused on timeless luxury buys.
If you like a little discount with your luxury buys, you'll want to scroll on. I've sourced a The Row bag at 50% off, scrutinised cashmere buys to find the most high-quality, sumptuous buys that will go the distance in your wardrobe. There's also a series of jewellery and accessories to be found in the sale. You know, those little accents that make all the difference when putting together an outfit. Always dreamed of owning that Toteme coat? I've found it for £300 less. Longstanding It items and clever investment purchases are exactly what I've focused on. So whether you're ready to spend a little more or simply want to see the designer buys on sale, keep scrolling now.
The Manuela is a celebrated staple every single winter.
Tory Burch
Large Mercer Croc Embossed Satchel in Black
A refined tote—now 50% off.
Toteme
Minimalist Croco-Embossed Ballerinas
Bring a polished finish to any outfit with Toteme's sleek croc ballet flats.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
What Should I Buy in the Black Friday Designer Sales?
Smart shopping is key when shopping the sales, especially when it comes to investment buys. Look to staple pieces that will work hard in your wardrobe, handbags that will be treasured for years to come, and high-quality cashmere that often costs more.
When does Black Friday 2025 end?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
