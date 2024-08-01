Rosie HW and Zendaya Just Wore the '90s Top Trend That Looks Great with Trousers and Skirts
In the midst of high summer, when your biggest concern is staying cool and comfortable, it's easy to resort to a familiar rotation of tank tops and denim shorts. Whilst there's certainly nothing wrong with honing a uniform that can see you through the season, sometimes it's nice to break it up with a new-season trend that can offer you the same cooling qualities, but with a 2024-twist.
Similar in silhouette—but with an undeniably elegant finish—halternecks are the anti-tank top trend that celebrities have been reaching for this summer.
Cropping up in the wardrobe of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the model chose an elevated white style that she paired with beige trousers and a sleek leather belt. Curving down to create a V-neck cut, the halter neck top featured slim straps that framed the Huntington-Whiteley's neck in a flattering and chic manner.
Also elevating her summer style, Zendaya chose a similar white halter neck top for an outing in Paris. Styling hers with a green skirt, the actor kept her accessories minimal and laidback, selecting two necklaces and a simple hoop earrings to complete her look. Pulling her hair back from the face, the actor showed off the elegant neckline, which helped the growing top trend look all-the-more polished.
Adding a '90s energy to your look, as well as a summer-ready silhouette, the halter neck top trend is on the up for good reason. A wardrobe hero for sweltering summer days, read on to discover our edit of the best halter neck tops to shop this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HALTER NECK TOPS:
The linen composition makes this naturally lightweight and breathable.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich
Part polished, part laid-back cool.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Zendaya Just Tried the Trend That Makes Any Bag Look More Elegant and Expensive
And you can too.
By Allyson Payer
-
Zendaya's Cute Tory Burch Tennis Skirt Is Shockingly Still in Stock—Ready, Go
I smell a sellout.
By Eliza Huber
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore 2024's It Bag to Victoria Beckham's Birthday
It's finally getting restocked.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya's Going to Set Off Tomdaya Fans With This Red Carpet Wedding Dress
Law Roach never misses.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya Wore a Plunging V-Neck Gown With a Thigh-High Slit on the Red Carpet
Perfect.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya Wore One of Spring 2024's Top Trends to the Schiaparelli Couture Show
Consider me unwell.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kendall Jenner Wore the #1 Coat Trend for 2024 Twice in One Week
Bottega Veneta and Phoebe Philo are backing it.
By Kristen Nichols