Rosie HW and Zendaya Just Wore the '90s Top Trend That Looks Great with Trousers and Skirts

In the midst of high summer, when your biggest concern is staying cool and comfortable, it's easy to resort to a familiar rotation of tank tops and denim shorts. Whilst there's certainly nothing wrong with honing a uniform that can see you through the season, sometimes it's nice to break it up with a new-season trend that can offer you the same cooling qualities, but with a 2024-twist.

Similar in silhouette—but with an undeniably elegant finish—halternecks are the anti-tank top trend that celebrities have been reaching for this summer.

(Image credit: Splash)

Cropping up in the wardrobe of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the model chose an elevated white style that she paired with beige trousers and a sleek leather belt. Curving down to create a V-neck cut, the halter neck top featured slim straps that framed the Huntington-Whiteley's neck in a flattering and chic manner.

Also elevating her summer style, Zendaya chose a similar white halter neck top for an outing in Paris. Styling hers with a green skirt, the actor kept her accessories minimal and laidback, selecting two necklaces and a simple hoop earrings to complete her look. Pulling her hair back from the face, the actor showed off the elegant neckline, which helped the growing top trend look all-the-more polished.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Adding a '90s energy to your look, as well as a summer-ready silhouette, the halter neck top trend is on the up for good reason. A wardrobe hero for sweltering summer days, read on to discover our edit of the best halter neck tops to shop this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HALTER NECK TOPS:

Zara Satin Halter Top £26 SHOP NOW Shop a white halter neck to emulate Rosie and Zendaya's look.

Reformation Holt Top £168 SHOP NOW This also comes in baby blue.

Sezane Lelio Top £110 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers or wear relaxed jeans.

Mango Halter-Neck Gilet With Jewel Button £60 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out.

Massimo Dutti Linen Halterneck Waistcoat £100 SHOP NOW The linen composition makes this naturally lightweight and breathable.

H&M Jersey Halterneck Top £19 SHOP NOW Navy blue always styled so well with creams and whites.

Zara Draped Satin Halter Top £26 SHOP NOW The draped finish adds an elegant edge.

Free People Have It All Halter Top £32 SHOP NOW This also comes in 12 other shades.