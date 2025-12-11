Winter has settled into some semblance of a rhythm, and our knitwear is officially back as a staple in everyday dressing. After a few months of wear already, this point in the season is the perfect time to consider the pieces that have brought elegance and warmth in equal measure, as well as identifying any gaps that could benefit from a cosy infusion. As an editor at Who What Wear UK, I'm surrounded by a team of highly chic people, all with expert insights into great knitwear. So, I’ve consulted my fellow editors to find the knitwear buys they’ve been wearing on repeat this season, and will continue to rely upon until spring officially breaks through.
As such a prominent staple in our wardrobes, knitwear has to be just right. The perfect silhouette, a great composition, and of course, incredibly wearable. That’s why I wanted to bring you pieces from our wardrobes that we’ve already put to the test. In this knitwear edit, you’ll find well-known styles that return every single year to give our wardrobes a healthy dose of warmth.
From soft cashmere buys with thick ribbing and brushed finishes, to soft alpaca wool that will bring be the warm layer you reach for all year round, there's a variety of standouts in this edit. Naturally, we've included consistent favourites from COS, a selection of Reformation's best cashmere, as well as brands dedicated to excellent knitwear.
If you're ready to take your knitwear collection to a whole new level, scroll on to explore the 7 editor-approved styles we're wearing on repeat this winter.
Shop the 7 Knitwear Buys Our Editors Are Wearing On Repeat
1. COS Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS's beloved crew-neck jumper is made from a sumptuous 100% cashmere with an oversized fit and heavyweight feel. It's timeless look ensures that fashion editors pull this out of their wardrobes every single winter, and COS brings it back every year. Imani wears the pink version above, but there are plenty of sleek shades of this crew neck.
Made from 95% recycled cashmere and 5% recycled wool, this jumper is incredibly cosy. The oversized fit brings a contemporary edge to the classic style, and it comes in a host of excellent colourways. Above, I'm wearing the camel version, which is quite oversized so if you prefer a neater fit, I'd recommend sizing down.
3. Rise & Fall Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
In comparison, Rise & Fall offers a classic fit v-neck style, made from a luxurious mix of Merino wool and cashmere. This colourway is one of my personal favourites, but you'll also find it in a series of sleek shades from bold red to understated navy. Marina wears hers above!
4. Sézane Gaspard Cardigan
Sezane
Gaspard Cardigan - Black - Super Kid Mohair
The Gaspard sets itself apart with the wide neckline, which creates a chic scoop neckline. The soft super kid mohair and baby alpaca materials ensure this is a really warm layering piece. The fit is true to size. Plus, I've spotted plenty of stylish women wearing it back-to-front, with the buttons accenting the back.
5. Soft Goat Brushed V-Neck
Soft Goat
Brushed V-Neck
This is one of the most recent pieces to join my knitwear collection, and I already know its going to become one of my most worn styles. The design is classic, with an oversized fit that is perfect for cosying up in. Soft Goat are experts in cashmere, and the brushed finish bring a refined texture to winter dressing.
6. With Nothing Underneath Cornwall Jumper
With Nothing Underneath
Cornwall Jumper: Wool, Red
You may know it for its excellent shirts, but With Nothing Underneath has broken into knitwear, and truly, it's worth knowing about. The Cornwall Jumper is a heavyweight style with ribbed trims accenting the collar, cuffs and hem. The composition is incredibly soft, the kind of piece you'll turn to time and time again.
7. Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Editors, fashion people and celebrities are all enamoured by Reformation's Clara cardigan. Season after season, it remains a best-selling style for the brand, with a soft 95% recycled cashmere and 5% cashmere composition. The style comes in a series of colourways, patterns and special editions, and is a reliable staple in any great capsule wardrobe.
