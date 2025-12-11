We're Knitwear-Obsessed Editors—7 Jumpers and Cardigans We Can't Stop Wearing This Winter

Winter has settled into some semblance of a rhythm, and our knitwear is officially back as a staple in everyday dressing. After a few months of wear already, this point in the season is the perfect time to consider the pieces that have brought elegance and warmth in equal measure, as well as identifying any gaps that could benefit from a cosy infusion. As an editor at Who What Wear UK, I'm surrounded by a team of highly chic people, all with expert insights into great knitwear. So, I’ve consulted my fellow editors to find the knitwear buys they’ve been wearing on repeat this season, and will continue to rely upon until spring officially breaks through.

News writer, Natalie, wears a red jumper, black tailored trousers and boots

News writer, Natalie, wears the With Nothing Underneath Cornwall Jumper (£180)

(Image credit: @nataliemunro)

As such a prominent staple in our wardrobes, knitwear has to be just right. The perfect silhouette, a great composition, and of course, incredibly wearable. That’s why I wanted to bring you pieces from our wardrobes that we’ve already put to the test. In this knitwear edit, you’ll find well-known styles that return every single year to give our wardrobes a healthy dose of warmth.

Social media editor, Megan, wears the Reformation Clara cardigen, jeans and loafers

Social media editor, Megan, wears the Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan (£198)

(Image credit: @meganstorey)

From soft cashmere buys with thick ribbing and brushed finishes, to soft alpaca wool that will bring be the warm layer you reach for all year round, there's a variety of standouts in this edit. Naturally, we've included consistent favourites from COS, a selection of Reformation's best cashmere, as well as brands dedicated to excellent knitwear.

Woman wears camel cardigan, blue jeans and burgundy handbag

Shopping editor, Florrie, wears the Sézane Gaspard Cardigan (£95)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

If you're ready to take your knitwear collection to a whole new level, scroll on to explore the 7 editor-approved styles we're wearing on repeat this winter.

Shop the 7 Knitwear Buys Our Editors Are Wearing On Repeat

1. COS Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

2. Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

3. Rise & Fall Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper

4. Sézane Gaspard Cardigan

5. Soft Goat Brushed V-Neck

6. With Nothing Underneath Cornwall Jumper

7. Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.