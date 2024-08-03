Hailey Bieber Has Mastered "No Makeup" Makeup—These Are the Products I Know for a Fact She Uses

If there is one celebrity beauty routine that will always make me sit up and listen, it's Hailey Bieber's. From her glowing skin and effortless "no makeup" makeup looks, there's no doubting her influence on our beauty purchases—I want in on whatever she's using. She shared one of her favourite lip combos with Who What Wear UK last year and ever since, I've been keeping my eyes glued to the makeup products she actually uses in her makeup routine.

Although she now has her own beauty brand, Rhode, she will often share other makeup brands in her GRWM videos on TikTok alongside her Rhode favourites. And sure, while there are some luxury makeup brands in the mix, there are also plenty of more affordable products she'll often use, from the £19 lip liner she wears on repeat (that's since sold out countless times) to the £18 freckle pen you'll see her using to perfect her "no makeup" makeup looks.



I did a deep-dive on her TikTok and made a list of all the makeup products that Hailey Bieber uses in her makeup routine. Scroll ahead to see them all below. You're welcome!

Hailey Bieber's Makeup Routine

Rhode Glazing Milk £30 SHOP NOW More often than not, you'll see Hailey applying Rhode's Glazing Milk as the first step in her makeup routine. In her video on YouTube, she says how she likes to use this to achieve her dewy skin and pairs it with the Peptide Glazing Fluid (£30), sharing that she likes this skin prep combo in the summer when it's more humid to lock in hydration before applying makeup.

Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow £23 SHOP NOW Hailey used this in a TikTok video (so naturally, it's still sold out in the UK) and it's a 2-in-1 bronzer and self-tanner, which allows you to enjoy an instant glow wherever you place and a long-lasting tan which develops on the skin. Hailey uses it along her hairline and cheeks for a bronzy radiance before applying the rest of her makeup.

Kosas Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer £25 SHOP NOW I think I've lost count of the number of times I've seen Hailey using this in her videos, so it's safe to say she's a fan. And we are too (read our full review on the Kosas concealer here). She uses this creamy concealer around her eyes, nose and chin, and because it's so creamy, it melts into the skin with a radiant, non-cakey finish. When I use this, I find that it gives my skin a hydrated, plumped look that makes my complexion almost look flawless. It offer enough coverage to conceal redness and dark circles but doesn't look like you're wearing makeup. If you only buy one thing, make it this.

Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush £51 SHOP NOW To blend, you'll often spot Hailey pulling out this Hourglass foundation brush to blend out her concealer by patting it into the skin. The angled shape allows you to get into all the nooks and crannies easily and mimics fingertip application to really melt the product into the skin. It's an investment purchase, but Hourglass' brushes are such great quality, so they are guranteed to last you a very long time.

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo £84 SHOP NOW One makeup palette I see her using a lot of Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo. She uses both the cream contour and the cream highlight in several videos, often using the cream contour to underpaint (the technique of applying your bronzer, contour and concealer first, before applying a thin layer of foundation over the top). The cream highlight in particular adds an expensive looking gloss to the cheekbones with zero glitter or sparkle—just 100% pure dew.

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint £49 SHOP NOW It's rare that we see Hailey wearing a full coverage foundation (or foundation at all, for that matter) but if she is, it's normally a skin tint—specifically this one, which I happen to love too. If you love a dewy glow with a sheer perfecting finish, you'll adore it as well. It perfects the skin without being heavy, greasy or cakey—it's your skin, but better.

Hourglass Veil Powder Brush £65 SHOP NOW Hailey's also a fan of this brush—but uses it in a way that might surprise you. She uses the larger fluffier side to buff in the said skin tint above to a flawless effect, which I'm going to try immediately.

rhode Pocket Blush Piggy £24 SHOP NOW Hailey has been teasing her Pocket Blush sticks for a while, and now they are finally here. She is often seen wearing the shade 'Piggy', a pretty blush pink, which she pats onto her cheeks for a healthy flush of colour, but also onto her lips for a monochromatic look, often paired with a little bit of lip liner. I've been testing the shades Spicy Marg (a bright coral) and Sleepy Girl (a soft mauve) and I'm in love with the satiny finish that melts into the skin and blends effortlessly for a pretty glow

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek - Cream Blush £22 SHOP NOW Prior to the Pocket Blush launch, you could often see Hailey Bieber using this dinky little Lip + Cheek stick from Milk Makeup. Her favourite shade is 'Smirk', a dusty rose with the slightest hint of shimmer.

Utan Pen Freckle & Lip Overliner £18 SHOP NOW Lately, Hailey hasn't been without a smattering of freckles across her nose, and this is the product behind it. It's a self-tanning pen that develops on the skin, and the fine tip if perfect for adding some sun-kissed freckles that stay for a couple of days. It can also be used as a lip liner—genius.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder £39 £29 SHOP NOW I had to do a deep dive on what powder she uses, but I've worked out it's Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder, which is a makeup classic. While we often see Hailey with a dewy look, she likes to add a touch around her nose to blot away excess shine as a finishing step in her base makeup.

Makeup Forever Artist Colour Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine £19 SHOP NOW PSA: this is a lip liner that you'll see Hailey using to outline her lips before applying gloss. Naturally, it was sold out for ages once word got out that she loves this shade, and it's finally back in stock. They're creamy, so they blend out easily on the lips for diffused definition before going in with a lipstick or gloss. It can also be used as an eyeliner too, so it's a really great multi-purpose producs.

Makeup Forever Artist Colour Pencil in Endless Cacao £19 SHOP NOW When she's not using the Anywhere Caffeine shade, more often than not she might be using Endless Cacao, a deeper brown shade that adds bolder definition to the lips.

RMS Beauty Go Nude Lip Pencil in Midnight Nude £24 SHOP NOW Another lip liner I've seen Hailey Bieber use recently is this lip liner from RMS beauty in the shade Midnight Nude.

Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Shiny Sheer Lipstick in Skinny Dip £22 SHOP NOW I recently saw Hailey swiping this on after applying lip liner—it delivers a sheer hint of colour with a glossy finish that's so pretty and wearable. Hailey confirmed on TikTok that the one she uses is in the shade 'Skinny Dip'.

rhode Peptide Lip Tint Toast £18 SHOP NOW Hailey has now blessed us with several shades of the viral Peptide Lip Tint (my all-time favourite glossy lip balm), but it's the shade Toast that I often see her wearing, which is a muted rosy beige that's endlessly wearable, both on its own and with lip liner.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel £23 SHOP NOW I've been studying Hailey's makeup for a while, and one thing I've noticed is that her brows often remain untouched—not filling in with a brow pencil here. Instead, she likes a swipe of this clear brow gel, which holds them in place all day long.