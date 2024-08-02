8 Casual Yet Classic Shoe Trends Fashion People Would Wear Over Heels Any Day
I've always loved shoes; the rush you get when you see a pair you love in store, the way they can completely alter the chemistry of an outfit, and the how they make you feel when you wear them. There really is nothing like it. I used to be obsessed with heels; shoes so pretty they looked more like sculptures than footwear, but, over the years, my shoe preferences have changed somewhat—I now look for stylish shoes that work with more outfits as opposed to a mere handful. My overall style has become more casual too—though I like to think it's not without polish or class, I definitely don't wear as many shirt dresses and heels as I used to.
Every now and then, I think it's good to take stock of what you wear and, often more importantly, what you don't anymore. I did this recently with my collection of shoes, which I hadn't really considered for a few years. When I did, I realised I was still holding onto lots of more formal-looking shoes I just knew I wouldn't wear again, which I donated either to friends and family or charity. The pairs I did keep were either more versatile formal shoes—things like black slingbacks, gold sandals, etc—and also a well-rounded edit of casual shoes I've come to rely on in a big way over the years.
Looking at them now, I can see that there are eight casual shoe trends I always have in my rotation. So, I decided to outline them for you below. Whether you're looking for new footwear you can wear with everything comfortably or you want to see if there are any gaps missing in your own shoe line-up, scroll on to see the shoe trends that loan themselves to daily styling.
8 CASUAL SHOE TRENDS THAT FASHION PEOPLE RELY ON
1. WHITE FLATS
Style Notes: It goes without saying that trainers are an excellent casual shoe option (more on that later) but a shoe I've come to rely on just as much is that of white or off-white flats. Owing to their similar colour way, they end up working with everything I would have worn trainers with but also work with more sophisticated items, too, such as skirts and dresses.
2. COWBOY BOOTS
Style Notes: There are lots of boot styles that fall under the category of casual but the one that adds the most finesse to a look and has proven itself to never, ever date is that of the cowboy boot. Fashion people wear theirs all year round with, well, everything you can think of. Right now, floaty skirts and jorts seem to be the accompanying items of choice.
3. SPORTY TRAINERS
Style Notes: Trainers go hand-in-hand with casual style with fresh trends to try coming to the fore almost every single week. The pair I always reach for? A retro-style running shoe—think old school New Balance or Asics.
4. CLOGS
Style Notes: Look at the off-duty looks of your favourite content creators and you'll soon see a common thread emerge. Be it Birkenstocks or otherwise, pared-back clogs in suede fabrications are their off-duty shoe of choice.
5. LOAFERS
Style Notes: One of the glossiest flat shoes out there, loafers strike the perfect balance between looking elevated without looking too formal when styled with casual outfits. Chunky styles might be statement, but they somehow feel even more low-key than their streamline counterparts.
6. BOAT SHOES
Style Notes: One of the biggest shoe trends of 2024, boat shoes have been in demand ever since Miu Miu included them in its spring/summer collection. Look for tan or brown pairs that will work with jeans, shorts and casual skirts.
7. CHUNKY SANDALS
Style Notes: Like loafers, chunkier sandal styles always feel more casual than their thin-strap counterparts. Look for pairs with thick buckles and straps that will toughen up whatever you choose to wear them with.
8. BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Once considered preppy and pretty, ballet flats have become a flat-shoe staple in the wardrobes of fashion people. Because of their popularity, I'm seeing them worn with casual outfits more and more.
