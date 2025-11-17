I Just Got Back From Paris—the Chicest French Girls Are Wearing This Winter Jeans Trend With Heels and Boots

I wouldn't consider a trip to Paris complete unless I came home with a considerable dose of styling inspiration—and this time, I’m convinced I’ve landed on something special. As winter's begun to edge its way into the city, I noticed the most stylish Parisians collectively moving away from the light-wash, slouchy denim that defined the warmer months towards the moodier, more polished dark-wash straight-leg jeans trend. And now, I can’t imagine my wardrobe without them.
Completing some of the chicest outfits I saw in the French capital, the sleeker straight-leg cut and slightly stiffer finish give the silhouette a refined sense of structure, while the rich, inky wash adds a level of sophistication that lighter-washed pairs could never achieve.
Styling easily with winter’s deeper palette—think merlot reds, forest greens and chocolatey browns—while also offering a clean, refined contrast to the fresher pastels and soft neutrals we’ll soon be wearing come spring, this denim trend comes with far more mileage than just your winter rotation.
Whether styled with heels and a silky blouse for evening or grounded with fuzzy knits and practical boots by day, dark-wash straight-leg jeans are a new staple in the French girl’s wardrobe. Read on to discover and shop my edit of the very best pairs below.
Shop Dark Wash Slim-Fit Jeans:
H&M
Straight High Jeans
In an inky shade of blue, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.