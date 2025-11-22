Not all Shoes Go With Chocolate Brown Jeans, But These 5 Styles Definitely Do

Collage of influencers wearing brown jeans with pointed-toe heels, brown ballet flats and black loafers.
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge, @poppyalmond, @louisahatt)
As we ease into the new season, I’ve been paying extra attention to the pieces in my wardrobe that are truly earning their keep, versus the ones I can retire in favour of something fresher. As someone who wears jeans nearly every day, denim is a category I like to keep on rotation, ensuring every pair makes me feel confident, comfortable and current. I tend to go through phases, wearing one or two styles on repeat before moving on to something new, but recently I’ve fallen into a particularly dedicated loop. Almost every morning, I reach for the same trending pair of jeans.

Not classic blue. Not moody black. This season, it’s chocolate brown denim that has captured my attention, and if my Instagram feed is anything to go by, I’m far from alone. The richest new addition to our winter wardrobes, these espresso-hued jeans have quickly become the fashion set’s favourite alternative to our usual neutrals.

Because they’re not as instinctive to style as blue or black, I carved out some time to refine my shoe pairings. Whether you’re drawn to elegant ballet flats or want to experiment with animal print, below are the five footwear styles that complement chocolate brown jeans perfectly.

1. Brown Jeans + Brown Ballet Flats:

Influencer @poppyalmond wears brown jeans with brown leather ballet flats and a striped t-shirt.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Style Notes: I’ve never met a tonal pairing I didn’t love, and chocolate brown jeans styled with matching ballet flats might be my chicest discovery yet. Polished without feeling overly dressy, this duo offers a refined alternative to the classic blue-jeans-and-black-ballet-flats formula, while maintaining all the comfort.

Shop Brown Jeans and Brown Ballet Flats:

2. Brown Jeans and Glossy Loafers

Influencer @louisahatt wears brown jeans with black glossy loafers and a navy bomber jacket.

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Style Notes: To sharpen the inherently relaxed feel of denim, glossy leather loafers are my go-to. A sleek black pair in particular complements the warm, earthy tone of brown jeans beautifully, creating a rich, winter-ready combination that feels elevated without veering too formal.

Shop Brown Jeans and Glossy Loafers:

3. Brown Jeans + Beige Heels

Sofia Richie Grainge sits on a sofa wearing brown jeans with a brown denim jacket and beige pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Style Notes: When I want to dress up brown denim, I always start with beige heels. This soft, wearable neutral harmonises effortlessly with dark brown, offering contrast without harshness.

Shop Brown Jeans + Beige Heels:

4. Brown Jeans + Sheepskin Boots:

Influencer @ariannabaq wears brown jeans with a beige printed jumper, a brown canvas jacket and brown platform sheepskin boots.

(Image credit: @ariannabaq)

Style Notes: This is the cosiest pairing I could possibly recommend. Sheepskin boots with chocolate brown jeans create a warm, grounded look that’s perfect for frosty mornings and relaxed plans. Style with other neutral layers for a comfortable ensemble you’ll want on repeat all winter long.

Shop Brown Jeans + Sheepskin Boots:

5. Brown Jeans + Animal Print Shoes:

Influencer @rebeccaferrazwyatt wears brown jeans with cow-print shoes and a blue cardigan.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: The animal-print shoe trend shows no sign of slowing down, and it happens to be one of the most natural partners for brown denim. Because many animal prints sit within the same earthy palette, the combination always feels cohesive. Leopard and the newly trending deer print look cool, but my personal favourite has to be a chic cow-print shoe for a playful yet polished finish.

Shop Brown Jeans + Animal Print Shoes:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

