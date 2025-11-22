Not all Shoes Go With Chocolate Brown Jeans, But These 5 Styles Definitely Do

As we ease into the new season, I’ve been paying extra attention to the pieces in my wardrobe that are truly earning their keep, versus the ones I can retire in favour of something fresher. As someone who wears jeans nearly every day, denim is a category I like to keep on rotation, ensuring every pair makes me feel confident, comfortable and current. I tend to go through phases, wearing one or two styles on repeat before moving on to something new, but recently I’ve fallen into a particularly dedicated loop. Almost every morning, I reach for the same trending pair of jeans.
Not classic blue. Not moody black. This season, it’s chocolate brown denim that has captured my attention, and if my Instagram feed is anything to go by, I’m far from alone. The richest new addition to our winter wardrobes, these espresso-hued jeans have quickly become the fashion set’s favourite alternative to our usual neutrals.
Because they’re not as instinctive to style as blue or black, I carved out some time to refine my shoe pairings. Whether you’re drawn to elegant ballet flats or want to experiment with animal print, below are the five footwear styles that complement chocolate brown jeans perfectly.
1. Brown Jeans + Brown Ballet Flats:
Style Notes: I’ve never met a tonal pairing I didn’t love, and chocolate brown jeans styled with matching ballet flats might be my chicest discovery yet. Polished without feeling overly dressy, this duo offers a refined alternative to the classic blue-jeans-and-black-ballet-flats formula, while maintaining all the comfort.
Shop Brown Jeans and Brown Ballet Flats:
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
While I love this in the rich chocolate brown, it also comes in 11 other shades.
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
Style with socks to give your look a preppy finish.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
COS' denim collection is a fashion person's favourite for a reason.
Arket
Suede Ballerina
I have these ballerinas myself, and they're some of my most-worn shoes.
2. Brown Jeans and Glossy Loafers
Style Notes: To sharpen the inherently relaxed feel of denim, glossy leather loafers are my go-to. A sleek black pair in particular complements the warm, earthy tone of brown jeans beautifully, creating a rich, winter-ready combination that feels elevated without veering too formal.
Shop Brown Jeans and Glossy Loafers:
Zara
Baggy Mid-Waist Jeans
The relaxed cut lends these a chic, casual energy.
Arket
Lacquered Leather Loafers
Void of excess embellishments, you can come back to these sleek loafers year after year.
Damson Madder
Drew Flocked Denim Jeans
Style these with low-profile trainers or pair them with a glossy loafer.
Zara
Patent-Effect Loafers
These sleek black shoes are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
3. Brown Jeans + Beige Heels
Style Notes: When I want to dress up brown denim, I always start with beige heels. This soft, wearable neutral harmonises effortlessly with dark brown, offering contrast without harshness.
Shop Brown Jeans + Beige Heels:
Agolde
Low Curve Wide-Leg Jeans
Style with a tonal top for a sleek, coordinated look.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Suede Kitten-Heel Slingbacks
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
H&M
T-Strap Court Shoes
The T-bar design lends these kitten heels a sleek, polished edge.
4. Brown Jeans + Sheepskin Boots:
Style Notes: This is the cosiest pairing I could possibly recommend. Sheepskin boots with chocolate brown jeans create a warm, grounded look that’s perfect for frosty mornings and relaxed plans. Style with other neutral layers for a comfortable ensemble you’ll want on repeat all winter long.
Shop Brown Jeans + Sheepskin Boots:
H&M
Straight-Leg Jeans
Chelsea Peers
Suede Sheepskin Short Boot Slippers
I have these myself and wear them every single day.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
This comes in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Hush
Ultra Mini Sheepskin Boots
The sheepskin finish ensures a snuggly fit.
5. Brown Jeans + Animal Print Shoes:
Style Notes: The animal-print shoe trend shows no sign of slowing down, and it happens to be one of the most natural partners for brown denim. Because many animal prints sit within the same earthy palette, the combination always feels cohesive. Leopard and the newly trending deer print look cool, but my personal favourite has to be a chic cow-print shoe for a playful yet polished finish.
Shop Brown Jeans + Animal Print Shoes:
Aligne
Elasticated Waist Jeans
The elasticated waist ensures a comfortable fit.
Bronx
Colb-Y Penny Loafer
The cow print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Jigsaw
Lucia High Waisted Jean
These chocolate brown jeans are such a chic alternative to blue for winter dressing.
Whistles
Cow Print Hair-On Ballet Pump
Style these with jeans or pair them up with tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.