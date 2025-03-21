Kendall Jenner's New Ugg Sandals Will Be the Next Style to Sell Out—Guaranteed

Kendall Jenner's taste in clothes, shoes, and accessories is pretty much unmatched, which is why much of what she wears (especially the affordable items) sells out as soon as the general public catches wind of it. Folks, I think that's about to happen again.

I don't know about you, but I get a little sad when the warmer temperatures force me to stow my cosy Uggs away for the season, but Jenner has a remedy: Ugg slides—specifically the Ugg Greenport Slides, a shearling-lined, suede style with a low platform and open toe. (There's also a two-strap version, FYI.) They're pretty much the perfect shoes to wear during this awkward winter-to-spring transitional time, and you can even do as Jenner did and wear them with socks. To complete the cool L.A. girl outfit, Jenner paired her Uggs with a baseball cap, a white T-shirt, a blazer, and matching elastic-waist shorts. It's perfection, if you ask me.

I wouldn't sleep on the £105 Ugg Greenport Slides if I were you, so keep scrolling to join me in shopping for a pair of your own before they inevitably sell out.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Polo Ralph Lauren Baseball Cap (£49); Chimi sunglasses; The Row bag; Ugg Greenport Slides (£120)

Shop the Ugg Greenport Slides

UGG Greenport Slide £105 SHOP NOW

