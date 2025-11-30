It's Ugg Season—Selena's Knitwear Styling Has Made the Controversial Shoes Feel Undeniably Luxe

When Uggs first started trickling back onto the scene a few seasons ago, I’ll admit I assumed they were destined for a fleeting revival. After soaring to such heights—and plummeting to equally dramatic lows—I didn’t expect the controversial sheepskin boots to reclaim their place in our wardrobes anytime soon. But I was sorely mistaken. Almost without noticing, outing by outing, the boots quietly replaced sleeker styles as the winter shoe of choice.
Having written them off for so long, I found myself unsure how to style them without looking, and feeling, entirely too slouchy. Then I came across a photo of Selena Gomez that filled me with inspiration.
Wearing a pair of Ugg's Micro Boots (£130), Selena elevated the casual silhouette by wrapping herself in an oversized, ultra-luxurious knit. Leaning into the scarf knit trend bubbling up this season, the sweeping, cocoon-like detailing introduced a sense of quiet luxury, making her humble Uggs feel indulgent rather than lazy.
Compared to the classic tall Uggs, the Micro style has a lighter, more delicate presence in an outfit, making them surprisingly easy to pair with everything from longline knits (as demonstrated by Selena) to denim or leggings on off-duty days. They’re more versatile than you might imagine, and significantly chicer when styled with intention.
If you’re tempted to give in to the enduring comfort of Uggs, read on to discover and shop Selena’s exact pair, along with my edit of the best styles to buy now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.