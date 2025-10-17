It's True: This Rich Shoe-Colour Trend Goes With More Than Black and Brown Shoes Do

When it comes to those staple shoe colours you should own, of course, you have brown and black, maybe white, camel and perhaps red. However, I'm here to alert you to a shoe colour trend you may not own yet but should—especially if you have faith in Elsa Hosk's taste (which I do). The shoe colour trend is olive green, and Hosk just wore it in the form of a pair of kitten-heel pumps by The Row, which she styled with a light-brown satin bomber jacket and chocolate-brown jeans.
Sure, the colour "rules" such as it being a faux pas to wear brown shoes with a black dress, are out the window these days, but if you still worry about clashing, you can rest assured that olive-green shoes go with everything—even those odd colours that brown or black may not look the best with. Not only that, but shoes in this colour look expensive and will make you look like you know what you're doing because you opted for an unexpected colour as opposed to black or brown footwear. With that, keep scrolling to see Hosk's expert styling and to shop olive-green shoes for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.