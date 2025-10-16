Meghan and Victoria Just Confirmed It—This “Dated” Heel Trend Is the Secret to Elevating Outfits With Skirts

After several seasons spent trotting around in sleek slingbacks, I’d almost forgotten that a comfortable, supportive heel could exist. Slingbacks may be the image of elegance, but for me, slipping into them comes with a silent agreement: an evening of fiddling with the strap and treading carefully. Hardly the image of poise and polish I’m trying to project.
That’s why I did a double-take when Meghan Markle emerged this week in a "dated" heel trend that actually offers support. Stepping out in an all-white ensemble, she grounded her look with a pair of light nude heels featuring a refined double ankle strap, a subtle detail that added elegance—and much-needed support—to her pretty skirt outfit.
Offering both stability and style, Meghan’s choice reminded me just how underrated ankle-strap heels have become. Once a staple in every fashion person’s wardrobe, they’ve taken a back seat as minimal slingbacks and court shoes have stolen the spotlight.
As if to confirm the "dated" shoes revival, Victoria Beckham was spotted just days earlier wearing her own take on the trend: a sleek pair styled with a calf-grazing burgundy dress. Then came Kirsten Dunst, who chose a black iteration to ground a gingham midi.
I monitor celebrity outfits for a living, and I can confidently say that this is the first time in months I’ve seen so many A-listers gravitate toward ankle-strap heels. After seasons dominated by minimalist courts and slingbacks, this resurgence feels fresh once more.
Not only do ankle-strap heels add a dainty, structured finish to skirts and dresses, but they also balance beautifully with tailored trousers or even relaxed jeans. Elegant, supportive and versatile, they’re proof that sophistication doesn’t have to come at the expense of comfort.
Read on to discover my edit of the best ankle-strap heels to shop now.
Shop Ankle Strap Heels
H&M
Square-Toe Heeled Sandals
Shop these while they're on sale.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in white, silver, burgundy and pink.
Marks & Spencer
Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
The pretty kitten heels adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.
Charles & Keith
Croc-Effect Pointed-Toe Ankle-Strap Dorsay Pumps
Style these with a pretty pencil skirt like Meghan, or pair with straight leg jeans to dress them down.
Mango
Kitten-Heeled Shoes With Ankle Strap - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Be quick! I can't see these elegant heels staying in stock for long.
Chloé
Loti Snake-Effect Leather Platform Pumps
Chloé's chunky platform heels are a fashion person's favourites.
The Row
Liisa D'orsay Pump in Leather
These dark burgundy heels are so easy to slot into a winter capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.