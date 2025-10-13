Jeans, Jacket, Shoes: This Precise 3-Part Outfit Is What the Coolest Fashion People Are Wearing

As a new season begins, I like to take stock of my wardrobe and establish a few outfit formulas I can rely on over the coming months—combinations that feel comfortable, current and put-together. At this time of year, that usually means perfecting the trio of jacket, trousers and shoes.
This autumn, I’ve been paying particular attention to fabrics, cuts and colours that feel right now while still standing the test of time. When I came across a photo of Elsa Hosk on my feed recently, I couldn’t help but think she’d mastered the formula perfectly.
Instead of reaching for the glossy leather or oversized bomber jackets that typically resurface each autumn, Hosk opted for a suede style—equally timeless, yet distinctly more relevant this season. With its supple texture and lightweight feel, suede brings a casual ease that makes it ideal for everyday wear. The trend has been steadily building over the past few seasons, appearing across jackets, boots, and handbags, and Hosk’s version, The Schoolhouse Jacket (£811) from her own label, Helsa, comes in a soft, washed shade of green—struck me as the perfect autumn layer.
Then there’s her choice of jeans and shoes, both of which sat in that sweet spot between timeless and trend-aware. Her straight-leg jeans, in an inky dark-blue wash, grounded the outfit beautifully. The classic cut stops the look from veering too trendy while the rich hue adds depth—especially fitting for the cooler months. In a season where baggy and flared silhouettes are reemerging, the straight-leg style remains a reliable constant in any fashion person’s rotation.
Finally, bypassing the loafers and boat shoes dominating this season, Hosk finished the look with a pair of heeled ballet pumps—a chic nod to the latest footwear movement among the best-dressed set. Feminine yet practical, this poised shoe style adds polish without pretension, and when paired with denim, it feels perfectly elevated for the everyday.
An easy outfit formula that promises to endure year after year—read on to shop my edit of the best suede jackets, straight-leg jeans and heeled ballet pumps to recreate the look this autumn.
