I've Been Studying the Chicest European Women—5 Colour Trends They're Already Backing for 2026
I've been analysing the colours European women are already wearing and have pinpointed five shades they're committed to. Scroll on to see the colour trends European women are backing for spring 2026 and beyond.
It’s safe to say I am well and truly over winter now. I’m ready to stow away my chunky boots and big coats and swap them for lighter jackets and fine knits. And with a growing appetite for new and upcoming trends, I’ve already started curating my wardrobe in anticipation of the season ahead.
As a minimalist dresser, I have to admit, wearing colour doesn't come naturally to me. I usually lean towards muted hues and neutral tones as opposed to dopamine-inducing brights. That said, one goal I’ve set for myself this year is to introduce more pops of colour into my wardrobe—while still staying true to my personal style.
With this in mind, I’ve done some research and headed to the Instagram pages of my favourite European influencersfor inspiration, looking closely at the colour trends they’re embracing for spring. Neutrals, unsurprisingly, continue to play a key role thanks to their timeless appeal and versatility. But much like last spring, butter yellow is set to make a comeback, and I’m pleased to report that chocolate brown isn’t going anywhere either, along with some other colour trends that the chicest Europeans are already backing.
So, without further ado, scroll on for the five colour trends European women will be wearing throughout spring 2026 and beyond.
5 European Colour Trends for Spring 2026:
1. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: Chocolate brown was arguably the colour of last year and I’m thrilled that it’s here to stay. It’s such a versatile colour that works so well no matter the season. It’s rich, deep tone gives a much softer finish than black, and can be easily styled with an array of different colours, or likewise an all chocolate brown outfit to make an impact.
Shop the Trend:
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Suede Belt
A Déhance belt is currently at the top of my wishlist.
ZARA
Faux Leather Jacket
A designer dupe at a fraction of the cost.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
Saint Laurent's loafers are so sought after.
DeMellier
The Midi Stockholm
I can't stop thinking about this DeMellier bag.
Toteme
Paneled Croco-Embossed Skirt Dark Brown
This is so chic.
2. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: Butter yellow was a huge trend in 2025, and its back for 2026. It’s soft, pastel like hue allows you to consider it as a neutral when it comes to styling – I love it paired with deeper tones like chocolate brown or grey for a chic contrast. Spring and butter yellow go hand-in-hand for a fresh finish.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Monique Cashmere Mockneck
I love this paired with the white trousers.
COS
Relaxed Cotton Shirt
This went straight in my basket.
Khaite
Celia Pocket Buckled Leather Pumps
If you don't want to commit to a piece of clothing, ease yourself into the colour via your accessories.
Mint Velvet
Butter Yellow Wool Blend Cardigan
A cardigan is such a good piece to see you through those colder days.
Jimmy Choo
Bar Holdall Medium
Jimmy Choo's handbags are just *chefs kiss*.
3. White
Style Notes: There’s just something inherently sleek about white – it gives such a clean, polished finish to any look. I love how Hanna has paired hers with black for a chic monochromatic look, whereas white is one of those colours that works flawlessly with any colour.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt
Hanna has reminded me how much I love a poplin skirt and I can't wait to bring mine back out.
Dragon Diffusion
Rosanna Mini Woven Leather Tote
Dragon Diffusion bags have stormed the fashion world and are approved by editors.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff: Fine Poplin, White
The exaggerated cuff makes this shirt feel more elevated.
Massimo Dutti
Wide-Leg Voluminous Trousers
A white trouser is the spring and summer months is so chic.
COS
Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt
A great layering piece.
4. Olive Green
Style Notes: There’s just something about olive green that scratches something in my brain. I’m not usually a huge fan of green in general, but olive green is that anomaly that just gives such a sleek edge to an outfit without being too much. I’m absolutely going to recreate Julie’s look as soon as the temperature warms up.