I've Been Studying the Chicest European Women—5 Colour Trends They're Already Backing for 2026

I've been analysing the colours European women are already wearing and have pinpointed five shades they're committed to. Scroll on to see the colour trends European women are backing for spring 2026 and beyond.

Chloe Gallacher
By
published
in Features
Euro colour trends
(Image credit: @haaannajohansson, @juliesfi, @thevisuelofgrace)
Jump to category:

It’s safe to say I am well and truly over winter now. I’m ready to stow away my chunky boots and big coats and swap them for lighter jackets and fine knits. And with a growing appetite for new and upcoming trends, I’ve already started curating my wardrobe in anticipation of the season ahead.

As a minimalist dresser, I have to admit, wearing colour doesn't come naturally to me. I usually lean towards muted hues and neutral tones as opposed to dopamine-inducing brights. That said, one goal I’ve set for myself this year is to introduce more pops of colour into my wardrobe—while still staying true to my personal style.

With this in mind, I’ve done some research and headed to the Instagram pages of my favourite European influencersfor inspiration, looking closely at the colour trends they’re embracing for spring. Neutrals, unsurprisingly, continue to play a key role thanks to their timeless appeal and versatility. But much like last spring, butter yellow is set to make a comeback, and I’m pleased to report that chocolate brown isn’t going anywhere either, along with some other colour trends that the chicest Europeans are already backing.

So, without further ado, scroll on for the five colour trends European women will be wearing throughout spring 2026 and beyond.

5 European Colour Trends for Spring 2026:

1. Chocolate Brown

Euro colour trends

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Chocolate brown was arguably the colour of last year and I’m thrilled that it’s here to stay. It’s such a versatile colour that works so well no matter the season. It’s rich, deep tone gives a much softer finish than black, and can be easily styled with an array of different colours, or likewise an all chocolate brown outfit to make an impact.

Shop the Trend:

2. Butter Yellow

Euro colour trends

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: Butter yellow was a huge trend in 2025, and its back for 2026. It’s soft, pastel like hue allows you to consider it as a neutral when it comes to styling – I love it paired with deeper tones like chocolate brown or grey for a chic contrast. Spring and butter yellow go hand-in-hand for a fresh finish.

Shop the Trend:

3. White

Euro colour trends

(Image credit: @haaannajohansson)

Style Notes: There’s just something inherently sleek about white – it gives such a clean, polished finish to any look. I love how Hanna has paired hers with black for a chic monochromatic look, whereas white is one of those colours that works flawlessly with any colour.

Shop the Trend:

4. Olive Green

Euro colour trends

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: There’s just something about olive green that scratches something in my brain. I’m not usually a huge fan of green in general, but olive green is that anomaly that just gives such a sleek edge to an outfit without being too much. I’m absolutely going to recreate Julie’s look as soon as the temperature warms up.

Shop the Trend: