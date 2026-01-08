They're Here: The 5 Boot-Colour Trends That Will Dominate Your 2026 Wardrobe

I'm not one to stray too far from my usual pairs of boots, but with 2026's boot colour trends, I've been swayed to venture out past the black ankle boots I typically opt for. I screened the runways for the shades of boots that were most prevalent and have the potential to hold trend status all year long—and I have to say that quite a few caught my attention. Some are returning favourites, whereas others are a very clear departure from the boot colours we're used to seeing year after year.
Although the colour of boots isn't always the first thing designers choose to experiment with (they often swap out heel types or zhuzh up toe shapes), this year had an abundance of colours that defy the ordinary whilst remaining timeless enough to wear many years after this. Take Hermès, for instance. The brand's runway was a tonal dream, featuring a large range of neutrals in various shades—from warm yellow beiges to two-toned boots—all rendered in leather, suede and linen. Some designers mixed the classics. Burberry and Thom Browne both took the iconic bright white boots and added unique details, from stripes to straps, to spruce up the colour. Red also made a dramatic appearance, as well as several other shades. All of this to say, I'm certainly excited for all the boots outfits I'll be putting together next year.
As the outdated boot trends of earlier years step aside, there's a lot of inspiration to be pulled for 2026 stepping into their places. But let's hone in on the five boot colour trends you'll notice (and want to wear) all this year.
Boot Colour Trends You'll See Throughout 2026
1. Red
Style Notes: The unexpected pop of red trend that the fashion set have loved adding to their outfits will only continue into 2026. This time, it'll happen in the form of boots. With a pair of bright red boots in your rotation, you can quickly make neutral monochromatic more intriguing. This is one of the finest forms of a statement shoe, as colours are a safer bet than patterns.
Shop Red Boots:
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Condorocombo 55 Patent-Leather Knee Boots
The ultimate red boots.
Off The Hook
Portobello Johnny Red High Ankle Cowboy Leather Boots in Red
A red cowboy boot is sure to make a statement.
Rouje
Doria Boots
I'll always be partial to a kitten heel and I like it rendered on a sock boot.
Sézane
Axelle Ankle Boots
A shiny option when you really want a serious statement shoe.
2. Banana Beige
Style Notes: When the Frye Campus boot tookover, I had a feeling that its ultra-popular shade Banana would kickstart a colour trend. This year, you can expect to see beige-coloured boots with a yellow tinge—what I'm dubbing banana beige. Rather than the cool-toned greyer shades of this neutral, they'll be leaning warmer. I find this colour pairs so nicely with both chocolate brown and black, as well as shades like navy.
Shop Warm Beige Boots:
Anthropologie
Frye Campus 14l Boots
The Banana colourway that consistently sells out.
Free People
Daisy Slouchy Kitten Heel Boots
A cool slouchy shaft with a refined pointed toe and kitten heel is a winning combination.
PARIS TEXAS
El Dorado Embroidered Shearling-Lined Suede Knee Boots
The Western-inspired heel and stitching is a fun touch. The shearling lining will keep you warm all winter too.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Samira Boots
The contrast of the black sole and heel makes these shoes look even more eye-catching.
3. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: I'm calling it now, with chocolate brown popping up yet again, 2026 will be the year that it becomes a true timeless classic. What was once a trending neutral is a worthy investment for your shoe rack. Like black, brown goes with nearly anything in your wardrobe. Although it's elevated, it brings a softness with it that other dark shades don't quite have.
Shop Brown Boots:
ZARA
Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
A pair that works with so many outfits, from jeans and a chic jumper to dresses to skirts and a nice top.
THE ROW
Suede Platform Ankle Boots
I'll forever love a platform boot, and The Row's version has been on my wish list for quite some time.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
If you love the croc effect, this pair of high-street boots ticks the boxes and looks designer.
STAUD
Wally Suede Boots
Gorgeous.
4. Khaki
Style Notes: Balmain, among other fashion houses, had a range of neutral-coloured boots on their runways, but what I found the most interesting was the number of khaki boots I spotted. This green-leaning shade is earthy and a fun alternative to the usual taupe and brown colours. It matches and complements a surprising number of shades, from rust red to navy to black. Whilst it's often rendered in soft suede, there are several high-shine options for boots out there too.
Shop Khaki Boots:
Anonymous Copenhagen
Valle 50 Stiletto Vegetal Soft Calf Forrest Green
I'm enamoured with this shade, which toes the line between mossy green and brown.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Levy 55 Suede Ankle Boots
A sleek ankle boot that would look so good with dark-wash jeans.
Massimo Dutti
Oiled Split Suede Riding Boots
Riding boots are forever timeless, and I love the idea of having a pair in this shade.
Fendi
Arco Green Hagfish Leather Boots
I am beyond obsessed with the heel shape of these boots.